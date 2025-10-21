Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2YN90 | ISIN: DE000A2YN900 | Ticker-Symbol: TMV
Xetra
22.10.25 | 11:52
6,785 Euro
-19,99 % -1,695
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
TEAMVIEWER SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEAMVIEWER SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7306,74512:08
6,7456,75012:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TEAMVIEWER
TEAMVIEWER SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TEAMVIEWER SE6,785-19,99 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.