GÖPPINGEN, Germany, 21 October 2025
Q3 2025: TeamViewer continues to deliver ARR and revenue growth YoY with 46% Adj. EBITDA margin
Oliver Steil, TeamViewer CEO
« We are progressing well to achieve sustainable long-term growth with TeamViewer. Our strategy of combining remote connectivity and Digital Employee Experience solutions into an Autonomous Endpoint Management offering powered by AI resonates very well with customers and partners. In the third quarter, we saw a strong ARR growth of TeamViewer's standalone Enterprise business of 18% cc yoy, while 1E's standalone business developed below expectations, which negatively impacts our FY topline guidance. We took decisive actions to improve 1E's product proposition and go-to-market motion and continue to build the most comprehensive Digital Workplace platform across industries. »
Michael Wilkens, TeamViewer CFO
« Since its foundation, TeamViewer was able to grow through all macroeconomic cycles and with outstanding profitability. In the recent quarter, TeamViewer delivered another 4% yoy growth in ARR and revenue in constant currency. However, this was below our expectations, largely driven by the 1E standalone performance. Ongoing initiatives to turn around this part of the business will take time to materialize, affecting our short-term growth outlook. To offset the negative topline effect, we tightened cost controls and are pleased to report an improved pro forma Adjusted EBITDA margin of now 46 %. Consequently, pro forma Adjusted EPS increased by 15 % yoy. The pro forma net leverage ratio improved to 2.8x, further enhancing our financial strength. We remain firmly committed to continued deleveraging and long-term value creation. Based on our Q3 results and following a comprehensive review of the remaining deal pipeline for Q4 2025, we decided to update FY 2025 pro forma guidance and 2026 revenue outlook. »
Mark Banfield, TeamViewer CRO
« I am very excited by what we have achieved in only nine months after the acquisition. We were able to strategically position TeamViewer at the forefront of the emerging Digital Workplace and Autonomous Endpoint Management categories, to launch new product integrations and to introduce the DEX concept to TeamViewer's existing SMB customer base. Additionally, we see an encouraging early adoption of our AI product. The downside of us focusing on these newer products is the impact it had on the 1E standalone sales performance in the last quarters. In my new role as TeamViewer's Chief Revenue Officer, I am committed to align all sales teams globally and to harmonize our go-to-market approach across product priorities to drive pipeline and conversion for Q4 2025 and beyond. We have now enabled more than 200 sellers to sell the entire product portfolio, which is a massive potential for us. I am very confident that we have set up the company in the right way to generate customer benefits and succeed in the long-term in an ever changing market environment. »
Key pro forma figures (consolidated, unaudited)
Pro forma figures are prepared for better comparability and transparency following the combination of TeamViewer with 1E on 31 January 2025.
Please see the Important Notice section in this document for definitions of alternative performance measures (APM).
1 As 2025 is a transition year, breakdown of TeamViewer & 1E standalone revenue is provided for information purposes only in 2025.
In preparation of the pro forma figures, selected historical 2024 pro forma financials of TeamViewer and 1E separately and combined have been included for like-for-like yoy comparison purposes only. The pro forma (1E and combined TMV+1E) figures have been prepared as if the acquisition of 1E had been completed on 1 January 2024, are presented in euro, are unaudited and for comparison only. Historical pro forma financials are not prepared below EBITDA and for the cash flow.
To enhance readability and transparency, a revised structure is adopted in this report that consolidates all tables in the Appendix.
Business Update
TeamViewer closed the third quarter 2025 with a pro forma Revenue increase of 4% cc (constant currency) yoy and a pro forma Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth of 4% cc yoy. With a pro forma Adj. EBITDA margin of 46 %, TeamViewer's profitability remains exceptionally high.
TeamViewer standalone Enterprise business strong as always
Pro forma Enterprise ARR was up 12% cc yoy in Q3 2025, driven by a strong TeamViewer standalone Enterprise ARR performance of 18% cc yoy. Since its IPO in 2019, TeamViewer's Enterprise business has reliably grown double-digit year over year. In Q3 2025, especially the EMEA and APAC regions contributed with high Enterprise growth rates.
Good momentum with new DEX and Digital Workplace offerings
The introduction of DEX capabilities into TeamViewer's existing customer base showed promising results. The fast launch of DEX Essentials, a new DEX product tailored to SMB needs, early in the year was a good PMI success, followed by the announcement of TeamViewer ONE as a new Digital Workplace platform combining TeamViewer and 1E technology. Within nine months, TeamViewer was able to double the amount of customers using DEX solutions.
Success with early adoption of AI offering
TeamViewer has successfully bundled its AI capabilities in the TeamViewer Intelligence suite and embedded AI at the core of its Digital Workplace offering. Around 9,000 customers have already opted into these new features as of now, and in September around 80,000 AI-generated session summaries have been conducted by TeamViewer Intelligence users, optimizing IT service desk tasks with automated documentation. This is a promising sign for TeamViewer's future success in agentic operations.
Course correction in SMB
In Q3 2025, TeamViewer decided to significantly change its marketing approach towards free users and SMB subscribers. To reduce churn and encourage product usage, TeamViewer started to abandon all short-term monetization measures like free-to-paid and price-up campaigns in the third quarter and will continue with this approach in Q4 and beyond. As a consequence, short-term billings are negatively impacted and ARR growth is stabilizing around 0% cc - again, after significant upsells from the highest value segments into Enterprise.
1E standalone performance clearly below expectations
In Q3 2025, the 1E business, i.e. DEX for Enterprise, delivered a performance below expectations compared to its pre-acquisition growth trajectory. Due to several churned customers as well as a slower than anticipated pipeline conversion, 1E standalone reported a negative ARR growth of -2% cc yoy in the third quarter. Reasons for this development are multifaceted. The strong focus on successful post-merger integration paired with the departure of a few 1E employees impacted 1E's original sales motion, product prioritization and customer relationships. Moreover, in addition to the muted macroeconomic environment in Europe, the ongoing macro challenges in the US, 1E's traditionally strongest market, affected 1E's sales by slower customer decision making and reduced deal volumes.
New global sales and go-to-market setup to drive pipeline and conversion
To improve the DEX Enterprise business and align it with other sales priorities, TeamViewer's leadership started to take action immediately and distributed responsibilities differently within the management board. While CEO Oliver Steil took over the marketing functions, 1E's previous CEO and recent Chief Commercial Officer of TeamViewer, Mark Banfield, is now responsible for consolidating all sales teams across regions and channels as well as harmonizing all go-to-market functions under his leadership as Chief Revenue Officer. Additionally, Chief Customer Officer Debbie Lillitos is building up a global customer success and support organization with the clear goal to improve customer experience, satisfaction and loyalty.
Long-term strategy remains compelling: Developing the Digital Workplace platform of the agentic era
Despite the slow traction of the 1E business in the third quarter and YTD, the strategic value of the acquisition remains unchanged for TeamViewer: Through the unique combination of TeamViewer and 1E technology, the company successfully positioned itself at the forefront of the emerging Digital Workplace and Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) categories. By integrating 1E, TeamViewer was able to create an industry-leading, one-stop-shop for IT operations, covering the full spectrum from proactive auto-remediation capabilities to remote expert support, enriched by further AI development. Customers across the globe understand and embrace the value of DEX and the strategic roadmap towards more automation and ultimately AEM.
Additionally, over the last months, TeamViewer participated in relevant AI conferences around the globe and expanded its partner ecosystem, including an integration with Salesforce's new ITSM platform Agentforce IT Service, which was announced at this year's Dreamforce conference in San Francisco. This is testament to TeamViewer's ongoing transition to becoming the Digital Workplace platform in the era of agentic AI.
Pro forma ARR and Revenue development
In Q3 2025, pro forma Revenue increased by 3 % (+4 % cc) yoy to €192.0m. TeamViewer standalone Revenue grew by a solid 5 % (+6 % cc) yoy, and reached €176.6m. Pro forma SMB Revenue reached €134.1m in Q3 2025, up 2 % (+3 % cc) yoy. Pro forma Enterprise Revenue increased by 5 % (+8 % cc) yoy and reached €57.9m in Q3 2025. This increase was driven by continued strong performance of TeamViewer Enterprise on a standalone basis. 1E standalone performance was affected by transformation-related headwinds and persistent macroeconomic challenges, which led to notably weaker results in the US market in particular. As a result, pro forma 1E standalone Revenue was down by 15 % (-8 % cc) yoy, reaching €15.4m in the third quarter.
At the end of the third quarter, pro forma ARR grew by 3 % (+4 % cc) yoy to €756.8m, with growth (cc) recorded across all regions. Pro forma Enterprise ARR grew by 11 % (+12 % cc) yoy, and reached €230.5m at the end of the quarter. TeamViewer Enterprise standalone ARR maintained a strong double-digit growth rate of 18 % yoy in cc, driven by a good momentum in the EMEA and APAC regions in particular.Pro forma Enterprise NRR (cc) was 97 % in the quarter (Q2 2025: 98 %). Corrected for net upsell of €15.6m (€-1.2m qoq) in the quarter from SMB to Enterprise, Enterprise NRR (cc) amounted to 102 % (Q2 2025: 103 %). This NRR trend mainly reflects the 1E's performance and its subdued ARR growth in Q3 2025. The total number of Enterprise customers including customers from 1E increased by 11 % yoy to 5,216 at the end of Q3 2025.
Pro forma SMB ARR was down by 1 % (0 % cc) yoy to €526.3m. The number of SMB customers amounted to 640k at the end of Q3 2025.
In Q3 2025, all regions delivered pro forma Revenue growth yoy in constant currency. Growth in the AMERICAS region was 2 % cc yoy and reached pro forma Revenue of €72.1m, which was impacted by a generally subdued market environment in the US in combination with weaker performance of 1E. Driven by a strong Enterprise momentum over the last 12 months, EMEA showed a continued high single-digit increase of 6 % cc yoy, leading to pro forma Revenue of €101.5m. APAC delivered a pro forma Revenue growth of 3 % cc yoy, reaching €18.3m in the quarter, driven by its good development in the Enterprise business.
Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA
In Q3 2025, pro forma Adjusted EBITDA was €87.7m, up 1 % yoy (Q3 2024: €86.9m). Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 46 % (-1 pp yoy) in the quarter. Profitability benefited from opex optimization. Total 1E acquisition related material adjustments in EBITDA were €2.0m in Q3 2025, which is related to integration and transaction costs.
In Q3 2025, total pro forma Recurring Cost increased by 4 % year-over-year, reaching €104.2m.
Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) remained broadly stable year-over-year. Sales expenses increased by 5 % yoy, primarily driven by investment in Enterprise technology stack to drive transformation into a data-driven sales organization. Sales as % of Revenue was 16 %. Marketing costs increased by 3 % yoy, aligned with planned phasing from the previous quarter, and also reflect investments in branding and in the launch of TeamViewer One and AI-related products. R&D expenses were flat (0 % yoy), and represented 11% of Revenue. G&A expenses were 14 % higher yoy, mainly due to phasing and regulatory-related costs. Other expenses amounted to €1.7m.
Pro forma Adjusted Net income
Net income (IFRS) was €28.7m in Q3 2025, a decrease of 27 % yoy compared to TeamViewer standalone net income (IFRS) of €39.5m in Q3 2024. This decrease is largely attributable to negative FX translation effect related to an intercompany loan, as required under IFRS. Total interest expenses were €10.4m in Q3 2025, up €6.1m yoy. As in the last two quarters, this increase was driven by the financing of the 1E transaction.
Pro forma Adjusted net income amounted to €52.7m in Q3 2025, an increase of 13 % yoy compared to TeamViewer standalone Adjusted net income of €46.5m in Q3 2024. Pro forma Adjusted (basic) EPS was €0.34 in Q3 2025 (Q3 2024 TeamViewer standalone: €0.29).
Financial Position
In Q3 2025, cash flows from operating activities (IFRS) amounted to €34.0m, which is 29 % lower yoy. This decline reflects moderate top-line growth, primarily due to seasonal patterns at 1E, higher operating costs and additional contractual commitments. Cash flows from investing activities (IFRS) were €-1.5m, around €1.3m less investments than in in the comparable period last year. Cash flows from financing activities (IFRS) amounted to €-45.2m and mainly include net debt repayments of €32m, this is similar to the previous year. Moreover, interest expense increased yoy due to the 1E acquistion. Cash and cash equivalents (IFRS) increased by €3.4m yoy to €27.9m at the end of Q3 2025.
In total, Net Debt amounted to €969.6m at the end of Q3 2025. The resulting pro forma Net Leverage Ratio of 2.8x (Net Debt/pro forma Adjusted EBITDA LTM) is in line with TeamViewer's internal deleveraging target after the acquisition of 1E.
Levered Free Cash Flow (FCFE), including cash flows from 1E, amounted to €19.4m in Q3 2025, which reflects a decline of 53 % yoy. This was driven by modest top-line growth, largely influenced by seasonal trends at 1E, alongside increased operating expenditures, additional contractual commitments and higher interest payments. Adjusted for 1E-related acquisition costs, Levered Free Cash Flow was €21.1m, resulting in a Cash Conversion (FCFE in relation to pro forma Adjusted EBITDA) after adjustments of 24 % in the quarter. On a year-to-date basis, cash conversion amounted to 49 %.
FY 2025 Pro forma Guidance updated
In Q3 2025, and on a pro forma basis, TeamViewer delivered Revenue of € 192.0m (+4% cc yoy), reported Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of €756.8m (+4% cc yoy), and an Adj. EBITDA margin of 46 %. Based on this, and following a comprehensive review of the remaining deal pipeline for Q4 2025, management decided to update FY 2025 pro forma guidance as follows:
For comparison purposes, the table below presents the previously communicated pro forma FY 2025 guidance as of Q4 2024 alongside the updated FY 2025 pro forma guidance as of 21 October2025.
1 Ranges indicate guidance ranges between the specified values
2 Based on assumptions on main FX rates as of Q4 2024 (12 February 2025): EUR/USD 1.05; EUR/CAD 1.49; EUR/JPY 161.0; EUR/AUD 1.65
3 As 2025 is a transition year, breakdown of TeamViewer & 1E standalone is provided for information purposes only in 2025
Webcast
Oliver Steil (CEO), Michael Wilkens (CFO), and Mark Banfield (CRO) will speak at an analyst and investor conference call at 8:00 am CEST on 22 October 2025 to discuss the Q3 2025 results (rescheduled from 4 November 2025 as initially planned in the financial calendar). The audio webcast can be followed via https://www.webcast-eqs.com/teamviewer-10-2025. A recording will be available on the Investor Relations website at ir.teamviewer.com. The accompanying presentation is also available for download there.
About TeamViewer
TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology-enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.
In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues.Today, more than 645,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces-from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises-empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.
Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance-leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis, and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction. The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally.
In 2024, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 671 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.
Important Notice
Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable at the time they are made, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described in TeamViewer's disclosures. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, and TeamViewer's actual results may differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements discussed in these statements due to several factors, including without limitation, risks from macroeconomic developments, external fraud, lack of innovation capabilities, inadequate data security and changes in competition levels. TeamViewer undertakes no obligation, and does not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
All stated figures are unaudited.
Percentage change data and totals presented in tables throughout this document are generally calculated on unrounded numbers. Therefore, numbers in tables may not add up precisely to the totals indicated and percentage change data may not precisely reflect the change data of the rounded figures for the same reason.
This document contains alternative performance measures (APM) that are not defined under IFRS. The APMs (non-IFRS) can be reconciled to the key performance indicators included in the IFRS consolidated financial statements and should not be viewed in isolation, but only as supplementary information for assessing the operating performance. TeamViewer believes that these APMs provide an additional, deeper understanding of the Company's performance.
TeamViewer has defined each of the following APMs as follows:
The bridge between IFRS and pro forma figures
The acquisition of 1E was completed on 31 January 2025.
1 Expectation based on a EUR/USD FX rate of 1.06.
2 Expectation based on a EUR/USD FX rate of 1.06.Please see the Important Notice section in this document for definitions of alternative performance measures (APM).
2 Pro forma Adjusted net income and Pro forma Adjusted EPS are only provided for this year's reporting period (Q3 2025), as a pro forma like-for-like yoy comparison is not meaningful for these three metrics.
3 1E revenue haircut Q3 2025 post tax at assumed 25 % corporate tax rate.
Pro forma ARR and Revenue Development
2 After implementation of ARR, the number of customers is now also calculated based on ARR.
3 Incremental improvements in methodology of parent-child account relationships / the merging of multiple customer accounts led to minor adjustments in the historical ARR segmentation for TeamViewer ENT and SMB.
Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA bridge and recurring cost
2 Pre-IPO management incentive program provided by Tiger LuxOne S.à r.l.
Pro forma recurring cost (adjusted for non-recurring items and D&A)
1 Incl. other income/expenses and bad debt expenses of €3.6m in Q3 2025 and €2.8m in Q3 2024 / €9.0m in 9M 2025 and €8.1m in 9M 2024.
Pro forma Adjusted net income bridge
2 1E revenue haircut July through September 2025 / February through September 2025 post tax at assumed 25 % corporate tax rate.
Financial Position
1 Includes 1E July through September 2025.
2 Includes 1E February through September 2025.
Key IFRS & non-pro forma figures (consolidated, unaudited)
Consolidated Balance Sheet Total Assets (IFRS, unaudited)
Consolidated Balance Sheet Equity and Liabilities (IFRS, unaudited)
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (IFRS, unaudited)
