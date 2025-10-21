D. Boral Capital Acted as Exclusive Financial Advisor to OBOOK Holdings Inc. in Connection with its Direct Listing

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / On October 17, 2025, OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS) ("OBOOK" or the "Company"), a blockchain technology company operating as the OwlTing Group, announced the direct listing of its Class A common shares on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "OWLS".

OBOOK's Class A common shares opened at $68.00 per share, representing a 580% increase from its reference price of $10.00 per share1, and closed at $55.55 per share at market close day, up over 450% from the reference price and prior private placement valuation. At the closing price, OBOOK's market capitalization reached approximately $4.9 billion.

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as Exclusive Financial Advisor to the Company in connection with its direct listing, and Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP acted as U.S. counsel to D. Boral Capital LLC. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP acted as U.S. counsel to the Company. KPMG acted as the Company's independent auditor.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File Number: 333-290018), as amended, relating to the direct listing (the "Registration Statement") was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and was declared effective by the SEC on September 29, 2025. The direct listing was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the Registration Statement. Copies of the prospectus relating to the direct listing may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov." The Company's trading performance on the first day of trading does not indicate its future trading performance.

1 The reference price for the direct listing of OBOOK Holdings Inc. was set at US$10.00 per share, based on the Company's latest private placement completed in August 2025. This price served as a market-based benchmark prior to trading.

About OBOOK Holdings Inc.

OBOOK Holdings Inc. is a blockchain technology company operating as the OwlTing Group. The Company was founded and is headquartered in Taiwan, with subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. The Company operates a diversified ecosystem across payments, hospitality, and e-commerce. In 2025, according to CB Insights' Stablecoin Market Map, OwlTing was ranked among the top 2 global players in the "Enterprise & B2B" category. The Company's mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. To this end, the Company introduced OwlPay, a Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution, to empower global businesses to operate confidently in the expanding stablecoin economy. For more information, visit: https://www.owlting.com/.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~350 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "aim," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "likely," "potential," "project," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations will prove correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from those anticipated and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement filed with and declared effective by the SEC and other filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

D. Boral Capital LLC

Email: info@dboralcapital.com

Telephone: +1 (212) 970-5150

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/d.-boral-capital-acted-as-exclusive-financial-advisor-to-obook-holdi-1090439