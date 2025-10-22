Viemed Healthcare, Inc.: Viemed Healthcare Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call Details

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD), a national leader of in-home, technology-enabled post-acute respiratory care, today announced that it will host its Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:
(877) 407-6176 (US Toll-Free)
+1 (201) 689-8451 (International)
Live Audio Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=asCOlSnC
Following the live call, a replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.viemed.com.
ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
Viemed is an in-home clinical care provider of post-acute respiratory healthcare equipment and services in the United States, including non-invasive ventilators (NIV), sleep therapy, staffing, and other complementary products and services. Viemed focuses on efficient and effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy, education and counseling to patients in their homes using high-touch and high-tech services. Visit our website at https://www.viemed.com.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
ir@viemed.com
Trae Fitzgerald
Chief Financial Officer
Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
(337) 504-3802
