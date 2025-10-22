HeyDonto's Breakthrough Framework for Self-Healing AI Code Generation Accepted for Publication by Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence

A Milestone in Self-Healing, Reliable and Adaptive AI

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / HeyDonto announces that its peer-reviewed study on self-healing AI code generation has been accepted for publication in Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence, a leading international journal advancing the science of machine learning and intelligent systems.

The study, titled "A Quantum-Inspired, Biomimetic, and Fractal Framework for Self-Healing AI Code Generation: Bridging Responsible Automation and Emergent Intelligence," was accepted for publication on Sept. 30, 2025. The work introduces a new class of AI systems capable of recognizing when something is wrong in their own code and autonomously repairing it. The framework blends principles from quantum theory, biology, and mathematics to establish an adaptive, self-healing foundation for future software development.

"For years, our team has explored how intelligent systems can become self-aware enough to maintain their own integrity," said Rivers Morrell, HeyDonto's CEO. "This publication demonstrates a clear step toward that goal - AI that not only performs tasks, but actively preserves its own reliability."

Building AI That Heals Itself

Current AI coding tools are powerful but brittle - they often fail when faced with real-world complexity. HeyDonto's framework takes a different path. It uses quantum-inspired optimization to explore multiple code possibilities at once, biomimetic algorithms modeled on the human immune system to detect and correct errors, and fractal design principles to scale and adapt its learning.

In large-scale validation tests covering 15,000 engineering tasks across five domains, the system improved code correctness to 94.7%, reduced critical errors by 54%, and cut development time by 41%.

"Nature doesn't restart when something breaks - it repairs itself," said Dr. Reza Nehzati, HeyDonto's CTO. "We wanted AI to have that same instinct."

Toward Responsible and Emergent Intelligence

The research appears in Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence's Research Topic "Advancing AI-Driven Code Generation and Synthesis: Challenges, Metrics, and Ethical Implications," which highlights responsible approaches to automation and code generation. The work contributes to a growing movement toward AI that evolves under human oversight rather than replacing it.

HeyDonto's framework demonstrates how intelligence can emerge through collaboration, feedback, and self-correction rather than static programming.

"This work is part of a broader effort to build AI systems that can be trusted to operate responsibly," said Dr. Nehzati. "Our focus is on transparency and resilience - creating intelligence that strengthens itself rather than drifting out of alignment."

About HeyDonto

HeyDonto is redefining how organizations trust and use their data. Founded by experts in cognitive science, AI, and healthcare IT, the company builds adaptive, self-healing data systems that eliminate drift, inconsistency, and manual maintenance.

HeyDonto's research, including its recent acceptance in Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence, demonstrates how self-repairing AI can transform fragmented data into reliable, actionable intelligence. The company is proving this impact in healthcare today while laying the foundation for a cross-industry culture of resilient, trusted data.

Read the accepted article in Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence

