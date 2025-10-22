Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) (Benz or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has set December 16, 2025 at the hour of 10:00 a.m. (Perth, Western Australia time) as the meeting date and time for its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (Meeting). The Company has set November 6, 2025 as the record date for the Meeting. Shareholders of record as at the close of business on the record date will be entitled to receive notice of, attend, and vote at the Meeting.

In addition, further to its announcements dated August 12, 2025 and August 20, 2025 in relation to the private placement for 30,456,853 new fully paid CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) in the Company at an issue price of A$0.985 (C$0.8846) per CDI to raise approximately A$30,000,000 (C$26,943,000) (before costs) (Placement), the second tranche of the Placement, which will be placed to Mr. Jolly, a Director of Benz, is subject to shareholder approval to be sought at the Meeting, and consists of 50,762 CDIs at a price of A$0.985 per CDI to raise an additional A$50,000 (C$44,905) (before costs) (Tranche 2 Placement). The participation by Mr. Jolly in Tranche 2 Placement is considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Tranche 2 Placement is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any CDIs issued to or the consideration paid by Mr. Jolly exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Placement remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Each CDI represents one underlying common share in the Company on a one for one basis. All CDIs and underlying common shares issued in connection with the Placement are subject to a statutory hold period in Canada of four months and one day from their respective date of issuance.

Australian dollar amounts disclosed above were converted into Canadian dollars using the Bank of Canada's exchange rate posted on August 12, 2025 of A$1 = C$0.8981.

