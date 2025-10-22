SINGAPORE, Oct 22, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The ASEAN Ceramics & ASEAN Stone 2025 Exhibition has concluded its 9th and 2nd edition respectively in Bangkok, Thailand. The exhibition, organised by MMI Asia Pte Ltd, regional subsidiary of Messe Muenchen, supported by Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), and in consultation with Asian Exhibition Services Ltd. (AES), has once again successfully undertaken the role as the largest international gathering of the ceramics and natural stone industry in Southeast Asia. Inaugurated by Mr. Surapon Plumjai, General Deputy Director of the Department of Industrial Promotion (DIPROM) Thailand, Ministry of Industry and Mr. Atuk Chirdkiatisak, Chairman, Ceramics Industry Club (CICT) Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) amongst other regional and local association leaders from the Thai Ceramics Society (TCS) and Vietnam Building Ceramic Association (VIBCA), the exhibition opened its doors to over 200 exhibiting brands and companies, and over 3,000 industry players from nearly 30 countries attended the event from October 15 - 17, 2025. The top 5 international visiting countries came from India, China, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia. The exhibition is a continuation of its previous ceramics and stone editions, co-locating under one roof to create synergy for a unified marketplace for innovation, technology, and collaboration. Notably, this year's edition also marked the first time that the ASEAN Stone exhibition has been hosted in Thailand, and it continues to be supported by Confindustria Marmomacchine, Italy's premier natural stone association, and Thailand's Asia Mining Council.The trade fair has brought light to the industries' unyielding commitment to the development and progress towards advancement in the materials, technologies and machinery for ceramics and natural stone production. With the focal theme "Pioneering a Sustainable & Innovative Future for Ceramics and Stone in Southeast Asia", exhibitors have introduced and showcased their latest product innovations and technologies for the regional manufacturers of white-ware ceramics, natural stone tiles and numerous products. The exhibition takes lead in the expansion of regional connections with the debut of the European Pavilion this year, bringing in companies from Germany, Spain, Portugal and Italy, together with other country pavilions of Thailand, China, Italy, Turkey and EU, to create a gateway for establishing new connections with the ASEAN region.Innovation, technologies and materials featured at the exhibition:- 3PowerFlow Centrifugal Pump - modern and space-saving pumping solution to meet the most demanding spray-drying process - by CERTECH GROUP- HiCAST - high performance gypsum mold for large-scale ceramics production - by MUNGYO- LK LAB Store - innovative mobile robotic warehouse for slab shape products - by LK Lab- BT Master - modular system for quality control of bricks and tiles - by Ibea GmbH- Quartz Powder - high-quality Quartz Silica Powder designed with high purity, thermal stability and enhanced surface finish - by PURESIL INDIA- Arabescato Corchia - fine Italian marble quarried in the Apuan Alps - by Barsimarmi Quarries- Breton Trinity - The Revolution in Slab Cutting - by Breton SpA- Hydro-Oil Stone Repellent - Macchiablock Premium - premium formulation sealer for natural stone and other substrates - by CHIM-ITALIA GROUP SRLAs highlighted by several exhibitors and trade visitors, a platform such as ASEAN Ceramics and ASEAN Stone is still the preferred choice to network and gain exposure to a global reach in the shortest amount of time. Michael Wilton, CEO & Managing Director of MMI Asia Pte Ltd and organiser of the exhibition, remarked at the opening ceremony, "The two exhibitions aim to provide a comprehensive platform for showcasing the latest innovations in ceramic and natural stone machinery, materials, and technologies, creating unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, business growth, and knowledge sharing." Mr. Atuk Chirdkiatisak, the Chairman of Ceramics Industry Club (CICT), Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), has also expressed his optimism in his speech, "With strong cooperation between the public and private sectors, I believe Thailand and ASEAN can position ourselves as a leading hub in ceramic manufacturing - not only in production, but also in innovation and sustainability."Within the exhibition hall, ASEAN Ceramics & ASEAN Stone Conference, also serving as an exhibitor forum, will examine the steps needed for the industry to progress, embrace innovation, and ensure the longevity of ceramics and natural stone production in the region. Exhibitors demonstrated the latest digitalisation and product upgrades. Topics include:- Addressing Environmental Challenges and Solutions in the Ceramics Sector- Kiln Furniture: Principles, Applications, and Market Trends in Asia- Advanced Polishing Technologies for Engineered StoneComplementary side events such as the pre-event factory tour for exhibitors, networking receptions, ceramic academic pavilion, and live ceramic arts demonstrations by ceramic art studios from Bangkok and Nakorn Ratchasima, have offered visitors a holistic experience, embracing innovation while celebrating Thailand's craftsmanship and cultural heritage at once.Continuing the legacy of the previous editions held in Thailand, the ASEAN Ceramics & ASEAN Stone show floor will also be hosting the International Conference for Traditional and Advanced Ceramics, ICTA2025. The premier conference is organised by the Thai Ceramic Society (TCS), National Metal and Materials Technology Center (MTEC), and Department of Materials Science of Chulalongkorn University. The conference invites over 15 local universities and regional experts in materials science research. Discussions encompassed areas such as Advanced Ceramics, Building and Construction Materials, and Ceramics for Energy and Environmental Applications amongst others. "ASEAN Ceramics and Stones 2025 serve as a vital platform for sharing innovations, exploring emerging trends, and fostering collaboration across the global ceramic industry.", Dr. Sirithan Jiemsirilers, President of the Thai Ceramic Society (TCS), has stated. "Beyond showcasing technology, this exhibition also strengthens professional relationships and encourages the adaptation and transformation of the ceramic sector to remain competitive in a changing global landscape."Southeast Asia continues to boast a diverse production market in the manufacturing of sanitaryware, raw materials, insulators, tableware, supplies, refractory, heavy clay and advanced ceramics. The next ASEAN Ceramics & ASEAN Stone - the 10th and 3rdedition of Southeast Asia's leading international exhibition of Machinery, Technology and Materials for manufacturing of ceramics and natural stone, will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam.For more information, please visit: aseanceramics.comAbout MMI Asia Pte LtdEstablished in 1992, MMI Asia is the wholly owned subsidiary and the regional headquarters of Messe Munchen GMBH (MMG) and is one of the world largest and leading exhibition organizers. MMI Asia's portfolio of events include editions of world-leading trade fairs from Munich - transport logistic & air cargo, analytica, ceramitec; as well as industry-specific events such as Glasstech and Fenestration Asia, Asia Climate Forum, and Singapore International Water Week. MMI Asia also provides consultancy in professional trade fair and conference management to government bodies, international trade and promotion organizations, and trade associations. Source: MMI Asia Pte Ltd (MMI)