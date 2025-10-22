Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025
PR Newswire
22.10.2025 04:30 Uhr
Tencent Cloud and eMAG Join Forces to Accelerate Digital Growth Across Eastern European E-Commerce

HONG KONG, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced a strategic partnership with eMAG, a pioneer in the online commerce sector in Central and Eastern Europe. By leveraging Tencent Cloud's cutting-edge infrastructure and advanced AI capabilities, the partnership supports eMAG's growth and digital transformation objectives.

Tencent Cloud today announced a strategic partnership with eMAG. By leveraging Tencent Cloud's cutting-edge infrastructure and advanced AI capabilities, the partnership supports eMAG's growth and digital transformation objectives.

Widely recognized as a market leader and innovation driver in Central and Eastern Europe, eMAG operates across Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, and gives access to millions of consumers and thousands of merchants through its robust marketplace, advanced logistics network, and continuous investments in AI and cutting-edge technology.

Tencent Cloud brings proven expertise in cloud infrastructure, big data analytics, AI, and Super App capabilities to eMAG, validated through large-scale global deployments. These technologies ensure platform stability and operational efficiency during peak traffic, enhance customer experience with AI-powered personalized recommendations, and optimize operational costs. Under this partnership, eMAG will leverage Tencent Cloud's global cloud platform to deliver seamless, highly available online services, maintain the highest standards of customer data protection, and rapidly scale infrastructure to meet seasonal demand and business growth. The integration of Tencent Cloud's advanced AI solutions will further personalize and enrich the marketplace experience for both shoppers and sellers.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud and Head of Tencent Cloud International, said, "We are thrilled to partner with eMAG to drive scalable and innovative digital experiences across Eastern Europe. By combining Tencent Cloud's global cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities with eMAG's market insights and leadership, the collaboration aims to empower millions of consumers and merchants with best-in-class services, heightened security, and new opportunities for growth. Looking ahead, we will continue to explore new innovations that shape the future of the digital economy in the region."

Daniel Cumpata, Vice President of Engineering at eMAG, said, "Our collaboration with Tencent Cloud is a pivotal step in eMAG's digital evolution. Harnessing Tencent Cloud's cloud and AI expertise, we will elevate our platform's reliability and personalization, delivering better experiences for our customers and sellers alike."

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About eMAG:

Founded in 2001, eMAG is a pioneer of the online retail sector that has expanded in Romania, Hungary, and Bulgaria with the mission of helping customers across the region save time and money. With a continuously growing product range made available together with its Marketplace partners, eMAG is the place where anyone can search for and order anything, anytime, anywhere.

In Romania, customers benefit from a wide range of value-added services, such as the mobile app, fast delivery to easybox lockers, a 30-day return window, flexible payment options through the eMAG/MyWallet account, and the Genius subscription offering free delivery across five e-commerce apps (eMAG, Wolt, Fashion Days, Freshful, and Flip).

Through eMAG Marketplace, Romanian entrepreneurs selling on the platform have access to a set of programs and tools designed to help them scale their businesses across Central and Eastern Europe. Fulfilment by eMAG, Genius easybox, eMAG Ads, and promotional campaigns run on the platform are just some of these.

For more information about eMAG, please visit about.emag.ro.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802298/Image_20251022093241.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tencent-cloud-and-emag-join-forces-to-accelerate-digital-growth-across-eastern-european-e-commerce-302590855.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
