Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Continued Earnings Strength of $7.7 Million for the Third Quarter and $22.1 Million Year to Date

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced quarterly earnings of $7.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Year to date earnings totaled $22.1 million as compared to $21.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Year to date diluted earnings per share equaled $5.66, representing an increase of $0.24 per share, or 4.4%. Quarterly diluted earnings per share totaled $1.97 in the second quarter, an increase of $0.13 per share, or 7.1%, from the third quarter 2024.
As of September 30, 2025, deposit balances totaled $1.897 billion, an increase of $59.4 million, or 3.2%, from December 31, 2024. From the same period last year, deposit balances increased $72.3 million, or 4.0%.
"Our earnings remain strong and ahead of the prior year," said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "Our deposit growth was very strong during the third quarter. The broader markets have remained fairly stable this year which has benefitted the Bank. We remain attentive to these markets and the risks we may face if fed funds or treasury interest rates were to change significantly."
Q3 Highlights
The Bank reported the following statement of condition highlights as of September 30, 2025:
As of September 30, 2025, gross loans totaled $964.7 million, representing a decrease from September 30, 2024 of $32.5 million. Loan totals were adversely affected by significant loan payoffs and paydowns, the majority of which were in multifamily loans.
Non-interest deposits totaled $416.0 million, or 21.9%, of the Bank's total deposits. Non-interest deposits increased $18.6 million, from June 30, 2025.
The Bank's year to date return on assets was unchanged from the prior year. Return on assets was 1.37% for the year.
The Bank's return on equity through the first nine months of 2025 was 12.24% as compared to 13.25% one year ago. Return on equity has declined as the Bank's capital levels have increased through earnings along with a reduction in unrealized losses on available for sale securities.
GAAP capital continued to grow totaling $262.2 million at September 30, 2025. Cashmere Valley Bank's equity to assets ratio totaled 11.6% at September 30, 2025. Equity has grown due to earnings and a reduction of accumulated other comprehensive income of $6.0 million over the prior twelve months.
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $270.0 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $186.9 million at September 30, 2024. Due to the inversion in the treasury yield curve, higher cash balances met management's goal to retain excess liquidity.
Investments
The fair value of the Bank's available for sale investment portfolio totaled $816.4 million at September 30, 2025, which represented an increase of $105.2 million from September 30, 2024. Held to maturity securities, net of allowance, totaled $124.8 million as of September 30, 2025 compared to $131.6 million as of September 30, 2024. Interest income on the securities portfolio increased from prior year by $2.6 million to $28.3 million.
A gain on sale of securities of $130,000 was recorded in the first quarter as part of a repositioning effort within the securities portfolio.
Loans and Credit Quality
Gross loans totaled $964.7 million as of September 30, 2025 which represented an increase of $2.3 million from December 31, 2024 and a decrease of $32.5 million from September 30, 2024. Since December 31, 2024, municipal loans increased $11.4 million and equipment finance loans increased $6.0 million. Year to date, construction and land development loans decreased $14.4 million, commercial loans decreased $14.7 million and real estate loans decreased $6.8 million.
At September 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL) was 1.26% of gross loans as compared to 1.32% one year ago. The allowance balance was $12.1 million as of September 30, 2025.
Credit quality remained strong with non-performing loans representing 0.48% of gross loans as of September 30, 2025. This was an increase from 0.28% as of September 30, 2024.
Deposits
Total deposits increased by $72.3 million, or 4.0%, from September 30, 2024. From December 31, 2024 to June 30, 2025 total deposits increased $59.4 million, or 3.2%. Most of the year to date deposit growth occurred during the third quarter. The Bank's cost of funds has decreased two basis points from September 30, 2024 to 1.66%.
Equity
As of September 30, 2025, Tier 1 capital remains strong. Tier 1 capital increased to $294.7 million from $290.3 million at June 30, 2025, due to earnings less dividends paid.
GAAP capital reflected an increase of $29.4 million from September 30, 2024, and an increase of $30.1 million from December 31, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, the Bank's GAAP capital to assets ratio was 11.6% as compared to 11.0% one year ago. GAAP capital levels increased primarily due to Bank earnings and a reduction of $6.0 million in unrealized losses. As of September 30, 2025, the capital effect from unrealized losses on available for sale securities and swaps totaled $44.6 million.
Earnings
Net Interest Income
For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest income totaled $50.4 million compared to $47.2 million in the same period in 2024, which represented an improvement of $3.2 million, or 6.9%. Interest income from available for sale and held to maturity securities improved by $2.6 million, and income from cash increased $939,000. Loan income increased by $458,000 despite decreasing loan balances. Interest income growth was partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $715,000.
For the quarter ending September 30, 2025, net interest income increased $643,000 from the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase from the prior quarter was due to additional interest income on cash and securities. These increases were partially offset by an increase in deposit and borrowing costs. The increase in borrowings was related to a $50.0 million borrowing and security purchase transaction completed in April 2025.
The net interest margin was 3.20% for the first nine months of 2025, compared to 3.14% during the first nine months of 2024. For the quarter ending September 30, 2025 the net interest margin was 3.21% as compared to 3.22% in the third quarter of 2024.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income totaled $16.6 million in the first nine months of 2025 as compared to $15.2 million in the first nine months of 2024. Net income from the Bank's subsidiary Mitchell, Reed and Schmitten increased $660,000. Earnings on Bank Owned Life Insurance improved $373,000 and a gain on sale of securities of $130,000 was completed.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense totaled $38.0 million in the first nine months of 2025, as compared to $35.6 million in the first nine months of 2024. Salaries and benefits were the primary drivers of the increase due to investments in personnel along with significant increases in health insurance costs. Year to date salaries and benefits increased $2.2 million, or 10.7%.
The Bank's efficiency ratio was 56.8% in the first nine months of 2025 as compared to 57.0% in the first nine months of 2024.
Income tax expense increased from $4.2 million to $4.6 million. The Bank received full credit from its application for the Employee Tax Retention Credit in 2025. Along with the full principal payment the IRS paid interest on the Bank's overpayment of payroll taxes. Interest of $603,000 reduced the Bank's income tax expense. In 2024, $349,000 was reduced from income tax expense during tax provision calculations related to 2023 income tax expense.
About Cashmere Valley Bank
Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary
September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
September 30, 2024
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalent:
Cash & due from banks
$
26,245
$
33,936
$
33,150
Interest bearing deposits
239,553
172,379
149,764
Fed funds sold
4,212
3,742
3,982
Total Cash and Cash Equivalent
270,010
210,057
186,896
Securities available for sale
816,440
794,155
711,205
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
of $14, $15 and $17, respectively
124,814
126,587
131,558
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
5,053
5,053
2,891
Loans held for sale
5
504
964
Loans
964,663
971,669
997,119
Allowance for credit losses
(12,136
)
(12,019
)
(13,134
)
Net loans
952,527
959,650
983,985
Premises and equipment
19,430
19,715
19,645
Accrued interest receivable
9,313
8,721
9,466
Other real estate and foreclosed assets
97
97
97
Bank Owned Life Insurance
27,101
28,080
27,428
Goodwill
7,579
7,579
7,579
Intangibles, net
2,427
2,367
2,964
Mortgage servicing rights
2,375
2,386
2,460
Net deferred tax assets
14,304
16,554
15,548
Other assets
9,608
10,023
10,152
Total assets
$
2,261,083
$
2,191,528
$
2,112,838
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$
415,957
$
397,399
$
409,407
Savings and interest-bearing demand
912,712
902,986
928,238
Time
568,657
538,795
487,341
Total deposits
1,897,326
1,839,180
1,824,986
Accrued interest payable
3,138
2,963
2,991
Borrowings
84,000
84,000
37,000
Other liabilities
14,393
16,076
15,007
Total liabilities
1,998,857
1,942,219
1,879,984
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares;
Issued and outstanding: 9/30/2025 -- 3,906,693;
6/30/2025 -- 3,900,683; 9/30/2024 -- 3,890,990
--
--
--
Additional paid-in capital
6,191
5,789
5,233
Treasury stock
(16,784
)
(16,784
)
(16,784
)
Retained Earnings
316,563
312,542
294,578
Other comprehensive income
(44,633
)
(53,095
)
(50,652
)
Total Cashmere Valley Bank shareholders' equity
261,337
248,452
232,375
Noncontrolling interest
889
857
479
Total shareholders' equity
262,226
249,309
232,854
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,261,083
$
2,191,528
$
2,112,838
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary
For the quarters ended,
September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
September 30, 2024
Interest Income
Loans and leases
$
13,613
$
13,506
$
13,210
Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions
2,358
1,573
2,193
Securities available for sale:
Taxable
8,601
8,375
7,921
Tax-exempt
464
356
348
Securities held to maturity:
Taxable
734
748
759
Tax-exempt
25
25
24
Total interest income
25,795
24,583
24,455
Interest Expense
Deposits
7,496
7,041
7,560
Borrowings
862
748
548
Total interest expense
8,358
7,789
8,108
Net interest income
17,437
16,794
16,347
Provision for Credit Losses
837
517
904
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
16,600
16,277
15,443
Non-Interest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
502
536
543
Mortgage banking operations
463
429
399
Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale
--
--
--
Brokerage commissions
304
238
346
Insurance commissions and fees
2,134
2,482
2,177
Net interchange income
1,073
1,024
1,169
Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance
559
218
216
Dividends from correspondent banks
142
101
60
Other
341
323
303
Total non-interest income
5,518
5,351
5,213
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
7,476
7,334
6,781
Occupancy and equipment
840
832
818
Audits and examinations
43
190
108
State and local business and occupation taxes
417
383
374
FDIC insurance & WA state assessments
257
256
244
Legal and professional fees
356
330
290
Check losses and charge-offs
101
110
115
Low-income housing investment losses
58
(315
)
157
Data processing
1,734
1,738
1,555
Product delivery
330
269
354
Other
1,020
1,077
1,073
Total non-interest expense
12,632
12,204
11,869
Income before income taxes
9,486
9,424
8,787
Income Taxes
1,727
1,379
1,587
Net income
7,759
8,045
7,200
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
30
47
25
Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank
$
7,729
$
7,998
$
7,175
Earnings Per Share
Basic
$
1.98
$
2.05
$
1.84
Diluted
$
1.97
$
2.04
$
1.84
Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary
For the nine months ended,
September 30, 2025
September 30, 2024
Interest Income
Loans and leases
$
39,953
$
39,495
Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions
5,888
4,949
Securities available for sale:
Taxable
24,791
22,286
Tax-exempt
1,152
969
Securities held to maturity:
Taxable
2,245
2,330
Tax-exempt
74
118
Total interest income
74,103
70,147
Interest Expense
Deposits
21,649
21,177
Borrowings
2,011
1,768
Total interest expense
23,660
22,945
Net interest income
50,443
47,202
Provision for Credit Losses
2,115
1,506
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
48,328
45,696
Non-Interest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,534
1,504
Mortgage banking operations
1,243
1,152
Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale
130
--
Brokerage commissions
869
1,065
Insurance commissions and fees
7,283
6,352
Net interchange income
3,235
3,467
Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance
992
619
Dividends from correspondent banks
352
153
Other
953
868
Total non-interest income
16,591
15,180
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
22,568
20,387
Occupancy and equipment
2,540
2,553
Audits and examinations
480
486
State and local business and occupation taxes
1,158
947
FDIC insurance & WA state assessments
780
712
Legal and professional fees
933
834
Check losses and charge-offs
329
382
Low-income housing investment losses
(99
)
327
Data processing
5,240
4,732
Product delivery
963
1,054
Other
3,156
3,153
Total non-interest expense
38,048
35,567
Income before income taxes
26,871
25,309
Income Taxes
4,608
4,152
Net income
22,263
21,157
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
126
57
Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank
$
22,137
$
21,100
Earnings Per Share
Basic
$
5.68
$
5.43
Diluted
$
5.66
$
5.42
