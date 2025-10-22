Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.10.2025 05:02 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Continued Earnings Strength of $7.7 Million for the Third Quarter and $22.1 Million Year to Date

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced quarterly earnings of $7.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Year to date earnings totaled $22.1 million as compared to $21.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Year to date diluted earnings per share equaled $5.66, representing an increase of $0.24 per share, or 4.4%. Quarterly diluted earnings per share totaled $1.97 in the second quarter, an increase of $0.13 per share, or 7.1%, from the third quarter 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, deposit balances totaled $1.897 billion, an increase of $59.4 million, or 3.2%, from December 31, 2024. From the same period last year, deposit balances increased $72.3 million, or 4.0%.

"Our earnings remain strong and ahead of the prior year," said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "Our deposit growth was very strong during the third quarter. The broader markets have remained fairly stable this year which has benefitted the Bank. We remain attentive to these markets and the risks we may face if fed funds or treasury interest rates were to change significantly."

Q3 Highlights

The Bank reported the following statement of condition highlights as of September 30, 2025:

  • As of September 30, 2025, gross loans totaled $964.7 million, representing a decrease from September 30, 2024 of $32.5 million. Loan totals were adversely affected by significant loan payoffs and paydowns, the majority of which were in multifamily loans.

  • Non-interest deposits totaled $416.0 million, or 21.9%, of the Bank's total deposits. Non-interest deposits increased $18.6 million, from June 30, 2025.

  • The Bank's year to date return on assets was unchanged from the prior year. Return on assets was 1.37% for the year.

  • The Bank's return on equity through the first nine months of 2025 was 12.24% as compared to 13.25% one year ago. Return on equity has declined as the Bank's capital levels have increased through earnings along with a reduction in unrealized losses on available for sale securities.

  • GAAP capital continued to grow totaling $262.2 million at September 30, 2025. Cashmere Valley Bank's equity to assets ratio totaled 11.6% at September 30, 2025. Equity has grown due to earnings and a reduction of accumulated other comprehensive income of $6.0 million over the prior twelve months.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $270.0 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $186.9 million at September 30, 2024. Due to the inversion in the treasury yield curve, higher cash balances met management's goal to retain excess liquidity.

Investments

The fair value of the Bank's available for sale investment portfolio totaled $816.4 million at September 30, 2025, which represented an increase of $105.2 million from September 30, 2024. Held to maturity securities, net of allowance, totaled $124.8 million as of September 30, 2025 compared to $131.6 million as of September 30, 2024. Interest income on the securities portfolio increased from prior year by $2.6 million to $28.3 million.

A gain on sale of securities of $130,000 was recorded in the first quarter as part of a repositioning effort within the securities portfolio.

Loans and Credit Quality

Gross loans totaled $964.7 million as of September 30, 2025 which represented an increase of $2.3 million from December 31, 2024 and a decrease of $32.5 million from September 30, 2024. Since December 31, 2024, municipal loans increased $11.4 million and equipment finance loans increased $6.0 million. Year to date, construction and land development loans decreased $14.4 million, commercial loans decreased $14.7 million and real estate loans decreased $6.8 million.

At September 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL) was 1.26% of gross loans as compared to 1.32% one year ago. The allowance balance was $12.1 million as of September 30, 2025.

Credit quality remained strong with non-performing loans representing 0.48% of gross loans as of September 30, 2025. This was an increase from 0.28% as of September 30, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits increased by $72.3 million, or 4.0%, from September 30, 2024. From December 31, 2024 to June 30, 2025 total deposits increased $59.4 million, or 3.2%. Most of the year to date deposit growth occurred during the third quarter. The Bank's cost of funds has decreased two basis points from September 30, 2024 to 1.66%.

Equity

As of September 30, 2025, Tier 1 capital remains strong. Tier 1 capital increased to $294.7 million from $290.3 million at June 30, 2025, due to earnings less dividends paid.

GAAP capital reflected an increase of $29.4 million from September 30, 2024, and an increase of $30.1 million from December 31, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, the Bank's GAAP capital to assets ratio was 11.6% as compared to 11.0% one year ago. GAAP capital levels increased primarily due to Bank earnings and a reduction of $6.0 million in unrealized losses. As of September 30, 2025, the capital effect from unrealized losses on available for sale securities and swaps totaled $44.6 million.

Earnings

Net Interest Income

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest income totaled $50.4 million compared to $47.2 million in the same period in 2024, which represented an improvement of $3.2 million, or 6.9%. Interest income from available for sale and held to maturity securities improved by $2.6 million, and income from cash increased $939,000. Loan income increased by $458,000 despite decreasing loan balances. Interest income growth was partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $715,000.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2025, net interest income increased $643,000 from the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase from the prior quarter was due to additional interest income on cash and securities. These increases were partially offset by an increase in deposit and borrowing costs. The increase in borrowings was related to a $50.0 million borrowing and security purchase transaction completed in April 2025.

The net interest margin was 3.20% for the first nine months of 2025, compared to 3.14% during the first nine months of 2024. For the quarter ending September 30, 2025 the net interest margin was 3.21% as compared to 3.22% in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $16.6 million in the first nine months of 2025 as compared to $15.2 million in the first nine months of 2024. Net income from the Bank's subsidiary Mitchell, Reed and Schmitten increased $660,000. Earnings on Bank Owned Life Insurance improved $373,000 and a gain on sale of securities of $130,000 was completed.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $38.0 million in the first nine months of 2025, as compared to $35.6 million in the first nine months of 2024. Salaries and benefits were the primary drivers of the increase due to investments in personnel along with significant increases in health insurance costs. Year to date salaries and benefits increased $2.2 million, or 10.7%.

The Bank's efficiency ratio was 56.8% in the first nine months of 2025 as compared to 57.0% in the first nine months of 2024.

Income tax expense increased from $4.2 million to $4.6 million. The Bank received full credit from its application for the Employee Tax Retention Credit in 2025. Along with the full principal payment the IRS paid interest on the Bank's overpayment of payroll taxes. Interest of $603,000 reduced the Bank's income tax expense. In 2024, $349,000 was reduced from income tax expense during tax provision calculations related to 2023 income tax expense.

About Cashmere Valley Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Greg Oakes, CEO, (509) 782-2092 or Mike Lundstrom, CFO, (509) 782-5495

Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalent:

Cash & due from banks

$

26,245

$

33,936

$

33,150

Interest bearing deposits

239,553

172,379

149,764

Fed funds sold

4,212

3,742

3,982

Total Cash and Cash Equivalent

270,010

210,057

186,896

Securities available for sale

816,440

794,155

711,205

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
of $14, $15 and $17, respectively

124,814

126,587

131,558

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

5,053

5,053

2,891

Loans held for sale

5

504

964

Loans

964,663

971,669

997,119

Allowance for credit losses

(12,136

)

(12,019

)

(13,134

)

Net loans

952,527

959,650

983,985

Premises and equipment

19,430

19,715

19,645

Accrued interest receivable

9,313

8,721

9,466

Other real estate and foreclosed assets

97

97

97

Bank Owned Life Insurance

27,101

28,080

27,428

Goodwill

7,579

7,579

7,579

Intangibles, net

2,427

2,367

2,964

Mortgage servicing rights

2,375

2,386

2,460

Net deferred tax assets

14,304

16,554

15,548

Other assets

9,608

10,023

10,152

Total assets

$

2,261,083

$

2,191,528

$

2,112,838

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing demand

$

415,957

$

397,399

$

409,407

Savings and interest-bearing demand

912,712

902,986

928,238

Time

568,657

538,795

487,341

Total deposits

1,897,326

1,839,180

1,824,986

Accrued interest payable

3,138

2,963

2,991

Borrowings

84,000

84,000

37,000

Other liabilities

14,393

16,076

15,007

Total liabilities

1,998,857

1,942,219

1,879,984

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares;

Issued and outstanding: 9/30/2025 -- 3,906,693;
6/30/2025 -- 3,900,683; 9/30/2024 -- 3,890,990

--

--

--

Additional paid-in capital

6,191

5,789

5,233

Treasury stock

(16,784

)

(16,784

)

(16,784

)

Retained Earnings

316,563

312,542

294,578

Other comprehensive income

(44,633

)

(53,095

)

(50,652

)

Total Cashmere Valley Bank shareholders' equity

261,337

248,452

232,375

Noncontrolling interest

889

857

479

Total shareholders' equity

262,226

249,309

232,854

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,261,083

$

2,191,528

$

2,112,838

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary

For the quarters ended,

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Interest Income

Loans and leases

$

13,613

$

13,506

$

13,210

Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions

2,358

1,573

2,193

Securities available for sale:

Taxable

8,601

8,375

7,921

Tax-exempt

464

356

348

Securities held to maturity:

Taxable

734

748

759

Tax-exempt

25

25

24

Total interest income

25,795

24,583

24,455

Interest Expense

Deposits

7,496

7,041

7,560

Borrowings

862

748

548

Total interest expense

8,358

7,789

8,108

Net interest income

17,437

16,794

16,347

Provision for Credit Losses

837

517

904

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

16,600

16,277

15,443

Non-Interest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

502

536

543

Mortgage banking operations

463

429

399

Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale

--

--

--

Brokerage commissions

304

238

346

Insurance commissions and fees

2,134

2,482

2,177

Net interchange income

1,073

1,024

1,169

Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance

559

218

216

Dividends from correspondent banks

142

101

60

Other

341

323

303

Total non-interest income

5,518

5,351

5,213

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

7,476

7,334

6,781

Occupancy and equipment

840

832

818

Audits and examinations

43

190

108

State and local business and occupation taxes

417

383

374

FDIC insurance & WA state assessments

257

256

244

Legal and professional fees

356

330

290

Check losses and charge-offs

101

110

115

Low-income housing investment losses

58

(315

)

157

Data processing

1,734

1,738

1,555

Product delivery

330

269

354

Other

1,020

1,077

1,073

Total non-interest expense

12,632

12,204

11,869

Income before income taxes

9,486

9,424

8,787

Income Taxes

1,727

1,379

1,587

Net income

7,759

8,045

7,200

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

30

47

25

Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank

$

7,729

$

7,998

$

7,175

Earnings Per Share

Basic

$

1.98

$

2.05

$

1.84

Diluted

$

1.97

$

2.04

$

1.84

Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary

For the nine months ended,

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Interest Income

Loans and leases

$

39,953

$

39,495

Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions

5,888

4,949

Securities available for sale:

Taxable

24,791

22,286

Tax-exempt

1,152

969

Securities held to maturity:

Taxable

2,245

2,330

Tax-exempt

74

118

Total interest income

74,103

70,147

Interest Expense

Deposits

21,649

21,177

Borrowings

2,011

1,768

Total interest expense

23,660

22,945

Net interest income

50,443

47,202

Provision for Credit Losses

2,115

1,506

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

48,328

45,696

Non-Interest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,534

1,504

Mortgage banking operations

1,243

1,152

Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale

130

--

Brokerage commissions

869

1,065

Insurance commissions and fees

7,283

6,352

Net interchange income

3,235

3,467

Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance

992

619

Dividends from correspondent banks

352

153

Other

953

868

Total non-interest income

16,591

15,180

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

22,568

20,387

Occupancy and equipment

2,540

2,553

Audits and examinations

480

486

State and local business and occupation taxes

1,158

947

FDIC insurance & WA state assessments

780

712

Legal and professional fees

933

834

Check losses and charge-offs

329

382

Low-income housing investment losses

(99

)

327

Data processing

5,240

4,732

Product delivery

963

1,054

Other

3,156

3,153

Total non-interest expense

38,048

35,567

Income before income taxes

26,871

25,309

Income Taxes

4,608

4,152

Net income

22,263

21,157

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

126

57

Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank

$

22,137

$

21,100

Earnings Per Share

Basic

$

5.68

$

5.43

Diluted

$

5.66

$

5.42

SOURCE: Cashmere Valley Bank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/cashmere-valley-bank-reports-continued-earnings-strength-of-7.7-mill-1090154

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.