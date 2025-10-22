Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Continued Earnings Strength of $7.7 Million for the Third Quarter and $22.1 Million Year to Date

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced quarterly earnings of $7.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Year to date earnings totaled $22.1 million as compared to $21.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Year to date diluted earnings per share equaled $5.66, representing an increase of $0.24 per share, or 4.4%. Quarterly diluted earnings per share totaled $1.97 in the second quarter, an increase of $0.13 per share, or 7.1%, from the third quarter 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, deposit balances totaled $1.897 billion, an increase of $59.4 million, or 3.2%, from December 31, 2024. From the same period last year, deposit balances increased $72.3 million, or 4.0%.

"Our earnings remain strong and ahead of the prior year," said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "Our deposit growth was very strong during the third quarter. The broader markets have remained fairly stable this year which has benefitted the Bank. We remain attentive to these markets and the risks we may face if fed funds or treasury interest rates were to change significantly."

Q3 Highlights

The Bank reported the following statement of condition highlights as of September 30, 2025:

As of September 30, 2025, gross loans totaled $964.7 million, representing a decrease from September 30, 2024 of $32.5 million. Loan totals were adversely affected by significant loan payoffs and paydowns, the majority of which were in multifamily loans.

Non-interest deposits totaled $416.0 million, or 21.9%, of the Bank's total deposits. Non-interest deposits increased $18.6 million, from June 30, 2025.

The Bank's year to date return on assets was unchanged from the prior year. Return on assets was 1.37% for the year.

The Bank's return on equity through the first nine months of 2025 was 12.24% as compared to 13.25% one year ago. Return on equity has declined as the Bank's capital levels have increased through earnings along with a reduction in unrealized losses on available for sale securities.

GAAP capital continued to grow totaling $262.2 million at September 30, 2025. Cashmere Valley Bank's equity to assets ratio totaled 11.6% at September 30, 2025. Equity has grown due to earnings and a reduction of accumulated other comprehensive income of $6.0 million over the prior twelve months.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $270.0 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $186.9 million at September 30, 2024. Due to the inversion in the treasury yield curve, higher cash balances met management's goal to retain excess liquidity.

Investments

The fair value of the Bank's available for sale investment portfolio totaled $816.4 million at September 30, 2025, which represented an increase of $105.2 million from September 30, 2024. Held to maturity securities, net of allowance, totaled $124.8 million as of September 30, 2025 compared to $131.6 million as of September 30, 2024. Interest income on the securities portfolio increased from prior year by $2.6 million to $28.3 million.

A gain on sale of securities of $130,000 was recorded in the first quarter as part of a repositioning effort within the securities portfolio.

Loans and Credit Quality

Gross loans totaled $964.7 million as of September 30, 2025 which represented an increase of $2.3 million from December 31, 2024 and a decrease of $32.5 million from September 30, 2024. Since December 31, 2024, municipal loans increased $11.4 million and equipment finance loans increased $6.0 million. Year to date, construction and land development loans decreased $14.4 million, commercial loans decreased $14.7 million and real estate loans decreased $6.8 million.

At September 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL) was 1.26% of gross loans as compared to 1.32% one year ago. The allowance balance was $12.1 million as of September 30, 2025.

Credit quality remained strong with non-performing loans representing 0.48% of gross loans as of September 30, 2025. This was an increase from 0.28% as of September 30, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits increased by $72.3 million, or 4.0%, from September 30, 2024. From December 31, 2024 to June 30, 2025 total deposits increased $59.4 million, or 3.2%. Most of the year to date deposit growth occurred during the third quarter. The Bank's cost of funds has decreased two basis points from September 30, 2024 to 1.66%.

Equity

As of September 30, 2025, Tier 1 capital remains strong. Tier 1 capital increased to $294.7 million from $290.3 million at June 30, 2025, due to earnings less dividends paid.

GAAP capital reflected an increase of $29.4 million from September 30, 2024, and an increase of $30.1 million from December 31, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, the Bank's GAAP capital to assets ratio was 11.6% as compared to 11.0% one year ago. GAAP capital levels increased primarily due to Bank earnings and a reduction of $6.0 million in unrealized losses. As of September 30, 2025, the capital effect from unrealized losses on available for sale securities and swaps totaled $44.6 million.

Earnings

Net Interest Income

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest income totaled $50.4 million compared to $47.2 million in the same period in 2024, which represented an improvement of $3.2 million, or 6.9%. Interest income from available for sale and held to maturity securities improved by $2.6 million, and income from cash increased $939,000. Loan income increased by $458,000 despite decreasing loan balances. Interest income growth was partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $715,000.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2025, net interest income increased $643,000 from the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase from the prior quarter was due to additional interest income on cash and securities. These increases were partially offset by an increase in deposit and borrowing costs. The increase in borrowings was related to a $50.0 million borrowing and security purchase transaction completed in April 2025.

The net interest margin was 3.20% for the first nine months of 2025, compared to 3.14% during the first nine months of 2024. For the quarter ending September 30, 2025 the net interest margin was 3.21% as compared to 3.22% in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $16.6 million in the first nine months of 2025 as compared to $15.2 million in the first nine months of 2024. Net income from the Bank's subsidiary Mitchell, Reed and Schmitten increased $660,000. Earnings on Bank Owned Life Insurance improved $373,000 and a gain on sale of securities of $130,000 was completed.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $38.0 million in the first nine months of 2025, as compared to $35.6 million in the first nine months of 2024. Salaries and benefits were the primary drivers of the increase due to investments in personnel along with significant increases in health insurance costs. Year to date salaries and benefits increased $2.2 million, or 10.7%.

The Bank's efficiency ratio was 56.8% in the first nine months of 2025 as compared to 57.0% in the first nine months of 2024.

Income tax expense increased from $4.2 million to $4.6 million. The Bank received full credit from its application for the Employee Tax Retention Credit in 2025. Along with the full principal payment the IRS paid interest on the Bank's overpayment of payroll taxes. Interest of $603,000 reduced the Bank's income tax expense. In 2024, $349,000 was reduced from income tax expense during tax provision calculations related to 2023 income tax expense.

About Cashmere Valley Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Greg Oakes, CEO, (509) 782-2092 or Mike Lundstrom, CFO, (509) 782-5495

Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary

September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalent: Cash & due from banks $ 26,245 $ 33,936 $ 33,150 Interest bearing deposits 239,553 172,379 149,764 Fed funds sold 4,212 3,742 3,982 Total Cash and Cash Equivalent 270,010 210,057 186,896 Securities available for sale 816,440 794,155 711,205 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

of $14, $15 and $17, respectively 124,814 126,587 131,558 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 5,053 5,053 2,891 Loans held for sale 5 504 964 Loans 964,663 971,669 997,119 Allowance for credit losses (12,136 ) (12,019 ) (13,134 ) Net loans 952,527 959,650 983,985 Premises and equipment 19,430 19,715 19,645 Accrued interest receivable 9,313 8,721 9,466 Other real estate and foreclosed assets 97 97 97 Bank Owned Life Insurance 27,101 28,080 27,428 Goodwill 7,579 7,579 7,579 Intangibles, net 2,427 2,367 2,964 Mortgage servicing rights 2,375 2,386 2,460 Net deferred tax assets 14,304 16,554 15,548 Other assets 9,608 10,023 10,152 Total assets $ 2,261,083 $ 2,191,528 $ 2,112,838 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 415,957 $ 397,399 $ 409,407 Savings and interest-bearing demand 912,712 902,986 928,238 Time 568,657 538,795 487,341 Total deposits 1,897,326 1,839,180 1,824,986 Accrued interest payable 3,138 2,963 2,991 Borrowings 84,000 84,000 37,000 Other liabilities 14,393 16,076 15,007 Total liabilities 1,998,857 1,942,219 1,879,984 Shareholders' Equity Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding: 9/30/2025 -- 3,906,693;

6/30/2025 -- 3,900,683; 9/30/2024 -- 3,890,990 -- -- -- Additional paid-in capital 6,191 5,789 5,233 Treasury stock (16,784 ) (16,784 ) (16,784 ) Retained Earnings 316,563 312,542 294,578 Other comprehensive income (44,633 ) (53,095 ) (50,652 ) Total Cashmere Valley Bank shareholders' equity 261,337 248,452 232,375 Noncontrolling interest 889 857 479 Total shareholders' equity 262,226 249,309 232,854 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,261,083 $ 2,191,528 $ 2,112,838

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary

For the quarters ended, September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Interest Income Loans and leases $ 13,613 $ 13,506 $ 13,210 Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions 2,358 1,573 2,193 Securities available for sale: Taxable 8,601 8,375 7,921 Tax-exempt 464 356 348 Securities held to maturity: Taxable 734 748 759 Tax-exempt 25 25 24 Total interest income 25,795 24,583 24,455 Interest Expense Deposits 7,496 7,041 7,560 Borrowings 862 748 548 Total interest expense 8,358 7,789 8,108 Net interest income 17,437 16,794 16,347 Provision for Credit Losses 837 517 904 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 16,600 16,277 15,443 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 502 536 543 Mortgage banking operations 463 429 399 Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale -- -- -- Brokerage commissions 304 238 346 Insurance commissions and fees 2,134 2,482 2,177 Net interchange income 1,073 1,024 1,169 Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance 559 218 216 Dividends from correspondent banks 142 101 60 Other 341 323 303 Total non-interest income 5,518 5,351 5,213 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,476 7,334 6,781 Occupancy and equipment 840 832 818 Audits and examinations 43 190 108 State and local business and occupation taxes 417 383 374 FDIC insurance & WA state assessments 257 256 244 Legal and professional fees 356 330 290 Check losses and charge-offs 101 110 115 Low-income housing investment losses 58 (315 ) 157 Data processing 1,734 1,738 1,555 Product delivery 330 269 354 Other 1,020 1,077 1,073 Total non-interest expense 12,632 12,204 11,869 Income before income taxes 9,486 9,424 8,787 Income Taxes 1,727 1,379 1,587 Net income 7,759 8,045 7,200 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 30 47 25 Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank $ 7,729 $ 7,998 $ 7,175 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 1.98 $ 2.05 $ 1.84 Diluted $ 1.97 $ 2.04 $ 1.84

Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary

For the nine months ended, September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Interest Income Loans and leases $ 39,953 $ 39,495 Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions 5,888 4,949 Securities available for sale: Taxable 24,791 22,286 Tax-exempt 1,152 969 Securities held to maturity: Taxable 2,245 2,330 Tax-exempt 74 118 Total interest income 74,103 70,147 Interest Expense Deposits 21,649 21,177 Borrowings 2,011 1,768 Total interest expense 23,660 22,945 Net interest income 50,443 47,202 Provision for Credit Losses 2,115 1,506 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 48,328 45,696 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 1,534 1,504 Mortgage banking operations 1,243 1,152 Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale 130 -- Brokerage commissions 869 1,065 Insurance commissions and fees 7,283 6,352 Net interchange income 3,235 3,467 Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance 992 619 Dividends from correspondent banks 352 153 Other 953 868 Total non-interest income 16,591 15,180 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 22,568 20,387 Occupancy and equipment 2,540 2,553 Audits and examinations 480 486 State and local business and occupation taxes 1,158 947 FDIC insurance & WA state assessments 780 712 Legal and professional fees 933 834 Check losses and charge-offs 329 382 Low-income housing investment losses (99 ) 327 Data processing 5,240 4,732 Product delivery 963 1,054 Other 3,156 3,153 Total non-interest expense 38,048 35,567 Income before income taxes 26,871 25,309 Income Taxes 4,608 4,152 Net income 22,263 21,157 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 126 57 Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank $ 22,137 $ 21,100 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 5.68 $ 5.43 Diluted $ 5.66 $ 5.42

