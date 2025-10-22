Anzeige
WKN: A1W92K | ISIN: KYG4820C1309
Lang & Schwarz
21.10.25 | 23:00
0,404 Euro
-100,00 % -0,404
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
22.10.2025 05:48 Uhr
Inspur Software Technology (IST): Inspur Technology Debuted at the 60th Maputo International Trade Fair

JINAN, China, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In August 2025, during the 60th Maputo International Trade Fair (FACIM 2025), H.E. Daniel Chapo, the President of Mozambique, the Minister of Agriculture, and the Director of the Cotton and Oil Seeds Research Institute visited the Inspur Technology booth and listened to a presentation on the "Mozambique Agricultural Tax Supervision Chain" project. President Daniel Chapo expressed his approval of the project, stating that it has positive significance in promoting the digital transformation of agriculture and enhancing the government's governance capabilities.

The project aims to use blockchain, big data, and the Internet of Things to achieve comprehensive supervision and traceability of agricultural products from production to sales, thereby increasing the transparency and efficiency of agricultural tax management, reducing tax evasion, and supporting the healthy development of the agricultural economy.

After listening to the report, President Daniel Chapo pointed out that the project aligns with Mozambique's national development strategy and will promote agricultural modernization and government governance. The Minister of Agriculture stated that the project is expected to become a model case for the digital transformation of agriculture in Mozambique.

Yu Lei, the project leader of Inspur Technology's Mozambique project, said: "We are honored to present this solution to Mozambican leaders at FACIM 2025. Inspur Technology looks forward to continuing to work with the Mozambican government to support the construction of the local agricultural tax management system."

FACIM is one of the largest international trade fairs in Mozambique. The 2025 edition took place in August. Inspur Technology's participation showcased its digital technology achievements. This is conducive to further promoting China - Mozambique cooperation in the agricultural technology field.

Media Contact:
Yan Jiao
jiaoyan01@inspur.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inspur-technology-debuted-at-the-60th-maputo-international-trade-fair-302590926.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
