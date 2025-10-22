Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025
WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4
PR Newswire
22.10.2025 06:30 Uhr
Ban Ki-moon Visits Chery Group's LEPAS Pavilion to Promote a Greener Mobility Future

WUHU, China, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 20, during the 2025 Chery International User Summit, Ban Ki-moon, the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chairman of the Ban Ki-moon Foundation, visited the summit's Ecosystem Exhibition Hall and toured the pavilion of LEPAS-Chery Group's newly launched global new-energy brand. As a long-standing advocate for sustainable development, Ban's visit brought an international perspective to LEPAS and highlighted their shared commitment to advancing green mobility around the world.

Ban Ki-moon Visits Chery Group's LEPAS Pavilion to Promote a Greener Mobility Future

At the LEPAS pavilion, Ban Ki-moon explored the exhibition area and viewed three of the brand's models-the LEPAS L8, LEPAS L6, and LEPAS L4. He learned in detail about LEPAS's sustainability philosophy, technological innovations, and user ecosystem, and praised the brand for its forward-looking vision and technological strength in integrating green concepts into everyday mobility.

Developed by Chery Group for the global market, LEPAS has placed green mobility at its core since its inception. Embedding sustainability into its brand DNA, it positions itself as the "Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life" and pioneers a new category of "Elegant Driving."

As globalization and sustainability continue to converge, LEPAS will deepen its commitment to sustainable development. Guided by its philosophy of Elegant Technology, the brand will continue to deliver eco-friendly, high-quality products and services-creating greener, more refined mobility experiences for users worldwide and contributing the strength of Chinese brands to global sustainable development goals.

© 2025 PR Newswire
