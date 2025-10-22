u-blox AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Thalwil, Switzerland - 22 October 2025 - u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies, announces its trading update for the third quarter of 2025. Following the divestment of the Cellular business, results for 2025 reflect the company's continuing operations, namely the Locate and Short-range businesses. Comparative figures for 2024 have also been adjusted accordingly. Financial overview

For the first nine months of 2025, u-blox generated revenue of CHF 186.5 million, compared with CHF 157.0 million in the same period of 2024, representing year-on-year growth of 19%. At constant exchange rates, revenue grew by 23%. In the third quarter of 2025, revenue totaled CHF 63.1 million, broadly in line with CHF 63.2 million reported in Q2 2025. At constant exchange rates, revenue increased by 4% quarter on quarter. EBIT (IFRS) amounted to CHF -11.4 million in the first nine months of 2025, compared to CHF -31.4 million in the same period last year, resulting in an EBIT margin of -6.1% (-20.0% in 9M 2024). Cash EBIT (adjusted) improved to CHF 6.0 million in 9M 2025, versus CHF -25.7 million in 9M 2024. The adjusted EBIT margin increased to 3.2%, up from -16.4% a year earlier. In Q3 2025, Cash EBIT (adjusted) reached CHF 3.0 million, compared with CHF 2.2 million in Q2 2025. Outlook

u-blox anticipates market conditions will remain challenging in the near term. The company remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects, driven by increasing demand for semiconductor solutions across key sectors such as automated and autonomous driving, mobile robotics, and industrial automation. Guidance for Q4 2025

u-blox expects revenue of CHF 60 - 70 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, and EBIT margin (adjusted)[1] of 0% to 10%. [1] Excludes restructuring and Advent takeover-related costs. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Rafael Duarte Phone: +41 43 547 0693 rafael.duarte@u-blox.com u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram - to shape a precise future.

