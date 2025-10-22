u-blox AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Thalwil, Switzerland - 22 October 2025 - u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies, announces its trading update for the third quarter of 2025.
Following the divestment of the Cellular business, results for 2025 reflect the company's continuing operations, namely the Locate and Short-range businesses. Comparative figures for 2024 have also been adjusted accordingly.
Financial overview
EBIT (IFRS) amounted to CHF -11.4 million in the first nine months of 2025, compared to CHF -31.4 million in the same period last year, resulting in an EBIT margin of -6.1% (-20.0% in 9M 2024).
Cash EBIT (adjusted) improved to CHF 6.0 million in 9M 2025, versus CHF -25.7 million in 9M 2024. The adjusted EBIT margin increased to 3.2%, up from -16.4% a year earlier. In Q3 2025, Cash EBIT (adjusted) reached CHF 3.0 million, compared with CHF 2.2 million in Q2 2025.
Outlook
Guidance for Q4 2025
For further information, please contact:
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.
