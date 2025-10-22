Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2025 07:10 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A2Mac1: A2MAC1 and ZeBeyond partner to bring Simulation-First Powertrain Benchmarking to market

Munich, 22.10.2025 - A2MAC1 and ZeBeyond announce a strategic collaboration that introduces a simulation-first benchmarking platform for electric powertrains. The new approach enables OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to validate vehicle efficiency and performance within days - compared to traditional teardown and dynamometer testing that can take more than a year.

As automakers race to develop the next generation of electric vehicles, traditional physical testing methods are becoming a bottleneck. By combining A2MAC1's extensive teardown intelligence with ZeBeyond's ePOP simulation environment, the partners are creating a faster, data-verified pathway to powertrain insights.

"By combining A2MAC1's teardown intelligence with ZeBeyond's ePOP simulation environment, we enable engineering teams to make confident, data-driven decisions weeks after a new vehicle's release rather than a year later," says Wiktor Dotter, CEO of ZeBeyond.

Jasmino Burkic, CRO at A2MAC1, adds: "A2MAC1's mission has always been to enable deeper understanding of vehicle technologies. Partnering with ZeBeyond allows us to enrich our database with virtual validation capabilities-bridging the gap between teardown analysis and real-world performance."

The collaboration merges A2MAC1's xEV powertrain database-spanning more than 150 vehicles with ZeBeyond's ePOP virtual validation tools, creating the largest digital library of powertrain efficiency and performance assets available within weeks of a teardown.

This simulation-first approach establishes a new industry benchmark for rapid, data-driven powertrain development.

About A2MAC1
A2MAC1 is a global leader in automotive benchmarking and competitive analysis, supporting manufacturers, suppliers, and mobility innovators worldwide. With a unique combination of data-driven insights, technology expertise, and industry knowledge, A2MAC1 empowers organizations to decode the future of mobility and accelerate transformation. Headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, the company operates internationally with offices in India, Germany, North Americas, Japan, China and Korea, serving a broad network of partners and customers across the automotive value chain.

For more information, visit www.a2mac1.com.

About ZeBeyond
ZeBeyond is a pioneer in simulation-driven engineering for electrified powertrains. Its ePOP platform enables rapid virtual validation of electric powertrain efficiency and performance-accelerating development cycles and reducing testing costs. This speed advantage is especially valuable amid disruptive shifts in powertrain topologies, where exploring more concepts faster helps OEMs and suppliers navigate high uncertainty.
For more information, visit www.zebeyond.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Mitschak

Global Director of Marketing, A2MAC1

Mail to: lmitschak@a2mac1.com



© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.