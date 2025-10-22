HEINEKEN Holding NV: Heineken Holding N.V. reports on 2025 third quarter trading

Amsterdam, 22 October 2025 - Heineken Holding N.V. (HEIO; HKHHY) announces

Staying the course while navigating a challenging quarter



Key Quarterly Highlights

Revenue €8,712 million for the quarter, €25,636 million year to date

Net revenue (beia) organically down 0.3% for the quarter, up 1.3% year to date

Beer volume organically down 4.3% for the quarter, down 2.3% year to date

Premium beer volume organically down 2.2% for the quarter, up 0.4% year to date

Heineken® volume down 0.6% for the quarter, up 2.7% year to date

2025 organic operating profit (beia) growth anticipated to be towards the lower end of the 4% to 8% guidance

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.





Enquiries Media Heineken Holding N.V. Kees Jongsma tel. +31 6 54 79 82 53 E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl (mailto:cjongsma@spj.nl) Media Investors Christiaan Prins Tristan van Strien Global Communications Director Investor Relations Director Marlie Paauw Lennart Scholtus / Chris Steyn Global Media Lead Investor Relations Manager / Senior Analyst E-mail: pressoffice (mailto:pressoffice@heineken.com).heineken (mailto:pressoffice@heineken.com)@heineken.com (mailto:pressoffice@heineken.com) E-mail: investors@heineken.com Tel: +31-20-5239355 Tel: +31-20-5239590

Conference Call Details

HEINEKEN will host an analyst and investor conference call with Harold van den Broek, Chief Financial Officer of Heineken N.V., in relation to its Third Quarter 2025 Trading Update today at 09:30 CET/08:30 GMT. This call will also be accessible for Heineken Holding N.V. shareholders. The call will be audio cast live via: www.theheinekencompany.com. An audio replay service will also be made available after the conference call at the above web address. Analysts and investors can dial-in using the following telephone numbers:

United Kingdom (Local): 020 3936 2999

Netherlands (Local): 085 888 7233

USA (Local): 646 664 1960

For the full list of dial in numbers, please refer to the following link: Global Dial-In Numbers

Participation password for all countries: 776757

On Thursday 23 October 2025 HEINEKEN is hosting a Capital Markets Event. To join virtually please refer to the following link: HEINEKEN CME 2025

Attachment