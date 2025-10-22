Anzeige
WKN: A0ETXG | ISIN: NL0000008977 | Ticker-Symbol: 4H5
Tradegate
22.10.25 | 08:02
61,45 Euro
+1,40 % +0,85
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2025 07:10 Uhr
142 Leser
HEINEKEN Holding NV: Heineken Holding N.V. reports on 2025 third quarter trading

Amsterdam, 22 October 2025 - Heineken Holding N.V. (HEIO; HKHHY) announces

Staying the course while navigating a challenging quarter

Key Quarterly Highlights
  • Revenue €8,712 million for the quarter, €25,636 million year to date
  • Net revenue (beia) organically down 0.3% for the quarter, up 1.3% year to date
  • Beer volume organically down 4.3% for the quarter, down 2.3% year to date
  • Premium beer volume organically down 2.2% for the quarter, up 0.4% year to date
  • Heineken® volume down 0.6% for the quarter, up 2.7% year to date
  • 2025 organic operating profit (beia) growth anticipated to be towards the lower end of the 4% to 8% guidance

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

Enquiries
Media Heineken Holding N.V.
Kees Jongsma
tel. +31 6 54 79 82 53
E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl (mailto:cjongsma@spj.nl)
Media Investors
Christiaan PrinsTristan van Strien
Global Communications Director Investor Relations Director
Marlie PaauwLennart Scholtus / Chris Steyn
Global Media Lead Investor Relations Manager / Senior Analyst
E-mail: pressoffice (mailto:pressoffice@heineken.com).heineken (mailto:pressoffice@heineken.com)@heineken.com (mailto:pressoffice@heineken.com) E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239355 Tel: +31-20-5239590

Conference Call Details

HEINEKEN will host an analyst and investor conference call with Harold van den Broek, Chief Financial Officer of Heineken N.V., in relation to its Third Quarter 2025 Trading Update today at 09:30 CET/08:30 GMT. This call will also be accessible for Heineken Holding N.V. shareholders. The call will be audio cast live via: www.theheinekencompany.com. An audio replay service will also be made available after the conference call at the above web address. Analysts and investors can dial-in using the following telephone numbers:

United Kingdom (Local): 020 3936 2999

Netherlands (Local): 085 888 7233

USA (Local): 646 664 1960

For the full list of dial in numbers, please refer to the following link: Global Dial-In Numbers

Participation password for all countries: 776757

On Thursday 23 October 2025 HEINEKEN is hosting a Capital Markets Event. To join virtually please refer to the following link: HEINEKEN CME 2025

Attachment

  • Heineken Holding NV Q3 2025 Trading Update (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dadb773a-5aa9-41ae-a33d-39f58768d913)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
