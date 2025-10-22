LNG2026 Unveils Plenary Sessions and First-Round Speakers

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21st International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG2026), taking place in Doha, Qatar, on 2-5 February 2026, will welcome more than 20,000 attendees from across the globe. The conference and exhibition is pleased to announce its highly anticipated Plenary Sessions, designed to provide insight into the global LNG industry.

The Plenary Sessions, part of the Executive Programme include:

Global LNG dynamics: An industry perspective

LNG: A critical enabler for a lower-carbon future

Achieving success together: Cultivating strategic partnerships in LNG

Ministerial/CEO dialogue: Synergy for LNG: Government and industry in action

The competitive advantage of LNG: Creating accessibility and affordability for emerging markets

LNG's role in meeting growing energy demand and supporting economic development

The future of LNG: Insights and outlook from LNG2026

The conference will feature leading voices from across the LNG sector, including H.E. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, State of Qatar and President and CEO, QatarEnergy; Ryan Lance, Chairman and CEO, ConocoPhillips, Claudio Descalzi, CEO, Eni, Darren Woods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ExxonMobil Corporation; Wael Sawan, CEO, Shell; Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO, TotalEnergies SE, and more. For the list of confirmed speakers, please visit the website.

In addition to the Executive Programme, the Technical Programme has already been announced, featuring in-depth technical sessions and the interactive Discovery Hub showcasing the latest LNG technologies, operations, and innovations. Together, the Executive and Technical Programmes provide attendees with a comprehensive view of current industry developments.

Held under the theme Leading LNG: Powering Today and Tomorrow, LNG2026 offers a unique platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to collaborate and inform developments of the global LNG sector. With a programme centred on affordability, security, and sustainability, LNG2026 aims to spark insightful discussions and foster partnerships that will drive growth and long-term stability across the LNG industry.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, LNG2026 is proudly supported by QatarEnergy as the Host Sponsor, ConocoPhillips and Shell as Principal Sponsors, Cheniere, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies and Venture Global as Global Sponsors, with Diamond Sponsors Baker Hughes and JERA, Platinum Sponsors such as Commonwealth LNG, Excelerate Energy, Technip Energies, Trafigura, Vitol, and Woodside Energy, and Gold Sponsors including Bechtel, Consolidated Contractors Group, MidOcean Energy, Mitsui & Co., Ltd and Petronas.

LNG2026, the premier global event for the LNG industry, will feature a world-class exhibition showcasing the latest LNG technologies, products, and services from leading global companies. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with key industry players, explore cutting-edge innovations, and discover solutions influencing developments in the LNG sector and outcomes in the energy sector.

Early registration rates are available until 12 November 2025. Attendees are encouraged to register to take advantage of these special rates.

For more information on registration, the programme, and exhibitors, please visit www.lng2026.com .

