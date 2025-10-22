Anzeige
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
WKN: A2PMZB | ISIN: GB00BJN5JS53
Stuttgart
22.10.25 | 07:38
0,001 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSCILLATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSCILLATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.10.2025 08:42 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oscillate Plc - Appointment of New Director

Oscillate Plc - Appointment of New Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

22 October 2025

Appointment of Director

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Gordon as an independent Non-Executive Director.

Mr. Gordon is a partner at the international law firm Squire Patton Boggs. He has spent over 20 years advising mining clients globally on all aspects associated with the sector. He was previously a partner at the international law firm Holman Fenwick Willan and a lawyer at the Canadian firm Stikeman Elliott.

Mr. Gordon has significant international deal exposure and a strong capital markets practice, having worked on numerous deals advising institutional and corporate mining clients on flotations, takeovers, fundraisings, M&A deals and de-listings on most of the world's leading mining markets, but with particular experience with AIM and the LSE, the ASX, and the TSX and TSX(v).

As one of a handful of leading mining professionals located in Singapore, Mr. Gordon has a unique global perspective on the sector. He has carried out client advisory work across most of the significant mining jurisdictions, including work done throughout Africa, Asia and Australia. He is an experienced board-level director, including mining companies.

Oscillate Plc Non-Executive Chairman, John Treacy, commented:

"The Board is delighted to welcome Brian Gordon as a Director of Oscillate (to be renamed Serval Resources). Brian brings over two decades of international experience in the mining sector with a strong record in transactions, financings and corporate development. His appointment adds depth to the Board and strengthens our expertise in metals and mining as we continue to advance our strategy."

The below details all directorships held by Mr. Gordon in any other company at any time in the previous five years:

Current directorships

Previous directorships

Singapore Mining C PTE LTD

Evolution Energy Minerals

Singapore Mining Club PTE LTD

Amber Harvest Investments PTE LTD

Zama Resources Partners PTE Ltd

Mr. Gordon does not currently hold any ordinary shares in the Company. Mr. Gordon will be rewarded with options as follows, exercisable in the event there is admission to AIM or other Recognised Investment Exchange:

- options equal to 1% of the current issued share capital in the Company, equating to approximately 4,254,400 options over ordinary shares. The options shall have a strike price equivalent to an initial quotation price upon commencement of trading on AIM or other Recognised Investment Exchange;

- a payment which will be used to subscribe for ordinary shares in the Company upon commencement of trading on AIM or other Recognised Investment Exchange, equal to 0.5% of the current share capital, equivalent to approximately 2,127,200 ordinary shares; and

- a bonus of £30,000 to be satisfied in shares at the initial quotation price upon commencement of trading on AIM or other Recognised Investment Exchange or as to 50% in cash if so elected by the Company.

The Board of the Company now comprises four Directors: one Executive Director and three independent Non-Executive Directors.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Oscillate Plc/Serval Resources

Company

Robin Birchall

+ 44 (0) 7711 313 019

robin.birchall@servalresources.com

IR

Cathy Malins

+44 (0) 7876 796 629

cathy.malins@servalresources.com

Tavistock Communications

PR

Charles Vivian

Eliza Logan

+44 (0) 20 7920 3150

servalresources@tavistock.co.uk

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser

+44 (0) 20 7220 9795

SP Angel

Broker

Richard Morrision

Charlie Bouverat

Devik Mehta

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

About Serval Resources

Serval Resources is a brand operated by Oscillate PLC and is focused on unlocking value across a high-potential portfolio to become a leading mid-cap copper and future metals explorer and developer.

Through securing exploration and development assets in the upcoming copper belts of Namibia, Botswana and Côte d'Ivoire, the Company will be strategically positioned to capitalise on the rising demand for sustainable copper and associated metals, driven by the global energy transition and the need for responsible, independent supply chains.

These regions remain relatively under-explored in contrast to their high potential. Serval will look to apply modern and rigorous exploration techniques, as well as the depth of experience of its management team, in order to systematically evaluate, secure and develop prospective opportunities to the benefit of all its stakeholders.

Serval Resources is a brand operated by Oscillate PLC, which is listed on the UK's AQSE Growth Market Exchange under the ticker AQSE: SRVL.

For further information, visit:

  • https://servalresources.com/
  • https://x.com/ServalResources
  • https://www.linkedin.com/company/serval-resources/


© 2025 PR Newswire
