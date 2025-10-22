Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
22.10.2025 08:42 Uhr
Raythink Technology Co., Ltd.: From Grids to Home: Raythink's Thermal Imaging Guards Kazakhstan's Bright Path at Powerexpo Almaty 2025

YANTAI, China, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raythink Technology Co., Ltd. ("Raythink"), a global leader in thermal imaging solutions, is showcasing its full portfolio of precision-engineered products at Powerexpo Almaty 2025 (Booth: 10-G07). From large-scale industrial complexes to residential safety, Raythink is committed to providing critical support for Kazakhstan's "Bright Path" national development strategy while safeguarding everyday electrical safety.

Spotlight on Raythink's Exhibits

Raythink's Thermal Imaging solutions for Industrial Temperature Measurement

Raythink's exhibit features four core thermal imaging technologies that form a complete ecosystem for industrial and security applications:

  • Handheld Thermal Imagers for Predictive Maintenance

Raythink showcases its diverse thermal imagers, including CX, IX, RM, RT and RS series. With different temperature measurement ranges and resolutions, these camera covers diverse inspection needs from routine maintenance to advanced diagnostics.

  • Fixed Thermal Cameras for 24/7 Infrastructure Monitoring

Its TN series enable continuous temperature monitoring of critical components like generator bearings and stator windings, detecting abnormal heating patterns before they escalate into major failures.

  • OGI Cameras for Gas Leak Visualisation

Raythink's optical gas imaging solutions make invisible threats visible. Alongside the established RG600 series, the company showcases a new generation handheld gas imager with enhanced sensitivity and superior image clarity.

  • Thermal Security Cameras for Dual Protection

Integrating AI target recognition with precise temperature measurement provides reliable perimeter security in low visibility conditions while serving as an early warning system for fire hazards.

Raythink Seeks Strategic Partnerships at PowerExpo Almaty 2025

"Central Asia represents not just a promising market but a strategic priority for our growth," stated Martin Lv, Product Manager at Raythink. "Through this exhibition, we aim to establish deeper connections with local enterprises and apply our thermal imaging solutions to regional projects. We bring not only thermal imaging solutions tailored to local needs but also commit to localised services that support Kazakhstan's 'Bright Path' initiative and Central Asia's broader energy development goals."

This partnership-oriented approach reflects Raythink's long-term commitment to the region, combining advanced thermal imaging technology with local operational expertise to address Central Asia's unique energy challenges while supporting sustainable infrastructure development.

Explore the practical value of Raythink's thermal imaging technology at Booth 10-G07, and learn how its solutions can help achieve your safety and efficiency objectives within Central Asia's evolving industrial landscape.

For more information:
Email: sales@raythink-tech.com
Website: https://www.raythink-tech.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801364/Raythink_s_Thermal_Imaging_solutions_Industrial_Temperature_Measurement.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-grids-to-home-raythinks-thermal-imaging-guards-kazakhstans-bright-path-at-powerexpo-almaty-2025-302590048.html

