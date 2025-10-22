pv magazine spoke with energy and environmental law expert Anatole Boute about the past and future role of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in regulating trade disputes related to clean energy technologies amid current geopolitical tensions. He noted that despite recent protectionist efforts to revive the solar manufacturing industry, the European Union still strives to remain compliant with WTO rules. Once a feared international entity regulating global commerce, the World Trade Organization (WTO) seems to be heading towards its sunset, in a geopolitical scenario that is contributing to the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...