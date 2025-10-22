Berlin Heals Holding AG: Berlin Heals Welcomes Dr. Eric Fain as New Board Member

Berlin Heals adds MedTech Veteran Dr. Eric Fain to Board of Directors

Dr. Fain brings over 35 years of strategic and start-up expertise

Extensive experience in the Cardiovascular space particularly in active implants

Led multiple successful financings and exits on both the strategic and start-up sides

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Heals Holding AG, a leading clinical-stage medical device company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of chronic heart failure, today announced the addition of Dr. Eric S. Fain to its Board of Directors. Building on the success of past years of development and using a unique device-based therapy with the potential to significantly reverse declining cardiac function, Berlin Heals is now implementing a less invasive design that will greatly expand the targeted patient population. Dr. Fain's extensive experience in both the heart failure and electrophysiology space is a perfect match for this new phase of the company.

Dr. Eric Fain commented: "Developing technology to treat heart failure is a true passion of mine and so I am honored to join Berlin Heals at such a pivotal moment in the company's development and strategic planning. C-MIC technology has the potential to be a true breakthrough in the treatment of these difficult to manage patients and to greatly improve patient outcomes and quality of life across the broad spectrum of chronic heart failure."

Dr. Fain is a physician and medtech executive with over 35 years of experience in the global cardiovascular industry. He previously was Group President at St. Jude Medical and Abbott, where he led global operations in research, development, and commercialization of implantable cardiac devices. He currently serves as President and CEO of Procyrion, Inc., and sits on the boards of several other medical device companies.

Roland Diggelmann, member of the Board remarked: "I am deeply impressed by his broad experience and profound expertise in both the clinical and commercial aspects of cardiovascular innovation. His proven track record in developing and bringing transformative technologies to market, combined with his personal drive and integrity, will make him an exceptional addition to the Berlin Heals team as we enter our next phase of growth."

Marko Bagaric, member of the Board and Co-Founder of Berlin Heals, added: "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Fain to our Board of Directors. His extensive experience in cardiovascular device innovation and commercialization will be of tremendous value as we continue to advance our C-MIC technology toward market introduction. As we begin planning for U.S. clinical studies and eventual submission for FDA approval, Dr. Fain's strategic insight and proven leadership will strengthen Berlin Heals' mission to bring this groundbreaking therapy to patients suffering from heart failure worldwide."

About C-MIC Therapy

Cardiac Microcurrent (C-MIC) Therapy is delivered via a fully implantable medical device that consists of two electrodes connected to an implantable generator that provides constant direct microcurrent across the diseased heart. This constant DC current reduces inflammation and reverse remodels the heart that has been shown in previous studies to improve cardiac function and reduce symptoms. The first generation required a minimally invasive surgical procedure where a cardiothoracic surgeon placed an electrode on the outside of the heart. The new less invasive approach can be performed in a cardiac catheterization lab allowing patients to be discharged from hospital on the same day. This new approach is very similar to other procedures performed by implanting cardiologists and also greatly expands the number of heart failure patients who may benefit from C-MIC therapy.

About Heart Failure

Heart Failure is a condition where the heart is weakened and cannot meet the body's demand for blood flow. Symptoms include shortness of breath, fatigue and palpitations limiting ability to perform daily activities. The progressive disease leads to high frequency of hospital admissions, poor clinical outcomes and high cost of care. Heart Failure is a Global Pandemic that affects over 64 Million people around the world. In the western world, 1 in 4 people will develop the disease in their lifetime. The Global cost of Heart Failure care is $287 billion annually. The disease is a leading cause of death with worse mortality than cancer. There is currently no commercially available cure.

About Berlin Heals Holding AG

Berlin Heals Holding AG is developing a novel treatment to reverse remodel and recover from Heart Failure. After a successful First-In-Human study in 2019 followed by sustaining long-term results and a successful Randomized Controlled Trial completed in 2024, the company has been developing a new approach to implant the device less invasively as an outpatient cardiac cath lab procedure. The company is based in Zug, Switzerland with subsidiaries in Germany and the United States.

