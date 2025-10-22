Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.10.2025 09:06 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

All-in-One Excellence: Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3) - The Ultimate Drawing Display for Creatives

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huion officially releases the highly anticipated Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3) drawing display. This new model is designed for professional art communities, particularly those seeking a large-sized pen display with cutting-edge features, a natural pen experience, and sharp display quality.

As Huion continues with its strategy of continuous development and responds to the rapid advancements in digital painting, design, and media industries, the iteration and upgrade of the previous Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) is imminent.

Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3) brings all the upgrades of Huion's Gen 3 lineup, including the iconic PenTech 4.0, which offers a more sensitive drawing experience, and the Canvas Glass with anti-glare properties, providing a tactile, paper-like texture.

Additionally, Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3) boasts a 4K resolution and rich colors, delivering superior image quality and vibrant colors for artists looking for a fluid and crisp visual experience.

With its 23.8-inch screen, this display provides spacious space for your canvas, allowing you to be more consistent and immersive in your creation process. It also supports screen splitting and multi-touch function, enabling you to maximize productivity. If you're deciding between large-sized screens, Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3) is a no-brainer.

Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3) outperforms competitors with industry-leading ?E<1 color accuracy and broad gamut coverage (99% sRGB, 99% Adobe RGB, 98% DCI-P3, and 98% Display P3), making it the perfect tool for creatives who demand high color precision in their projects.

Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3) is not only a powerhouse in performance but also features a minimalist and high-end design. It comes with the Keydial Remote K40 for quick access to shortcuts and dual pens for different preferences, ensuring that you have everything you need to get started right out of the box. This helps digital artists, graphic designers, photographers, and other creatives across various fields to work more efficiently and achieve superior results.

About Huion

Huion is a leading brand in the digital creative equipment manufacturing industry, committed to providing creators worldwide with the most advanced tools to push the boundaries of creativity.

For more information about Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3), please visit [huion.com] or follow its official Instagram account @huiontablet.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795367/Kamvas_Pro_24__Gen_3__2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795368/Kamvas_Pro_24__Gen_3.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1584078/LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/all-in-one-excellence-huion-kamvas-pro-24-gen-3--the-ultimate-drawing-display-for-creatives-302583123.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.