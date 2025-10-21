The acquisition represents a significant cross-sell opportunity for Shift4 with 140,000 gateway merchants across the US & CanadaCENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire Bambora Inc, Bambora Holding Corp, Bambora Corp, and Worldline SMB US, Inc (collectively "Bambora North America"), Worldline's (Euronext: WLN) North American subsidiaries. The contemplated transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to usual customary approvals.Bambora North America serves over 140,000 merchants across the United States and Canada. Their gateway supports a mix of online and in-person payments in a range of specialized verticals, distributed primarily through a network of 500+ Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) that cater to the company's target markets."This is a textbook Shift4 acquisition, delivering a massive funnel of gateway customers and payments volume to cross-sell onto our global acquiring platform," said Shift4 CEO Taylor Lauber. "This deal is similar to past transactions that have enabled us to rapidly grow our customer base by offering these merchants significant value and a better payments experience with a streamlined end-to-end commerce solution."Barclays acted as sole financial adviser and Bennett Jones LLP as Legal advisor to Shift4.Jefferies acted as sole financial adviser and Norton Rose as Legal advisor to Worldline SA.About Shift4Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.ContactsInvestor RelationsTom McCrohanEVP, Head of Investor RelationsShift4investors@shift4.comPaloma MainDirector, Strategy & Investor RelationsShift4investors@shift4.comMediaNate HirshbergSVP, MarketingShift4nhirshberg@shift4.comICRShift4pr@icrinc.com

