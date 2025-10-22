Blackburn, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Radiator Village today announced an expanded range of Vertical Radiators to meet increasing demand from homeowners and trade buyers looking to maximize heat output in both compact and open-plan spaces. The update introduces new height and width formats, higher-output configurations, and two primary finishes, White Radiators and Anthracite Radiators, across the company's designer portfolio, available directly through the Radiator Village Homepage.

UK Heating Supplier Radiator Village Expands Vertical Radiator Range Amid Rising Demand for Space-Saving Designs

The expansion features tall, slim profiles that free up wall space while maintaining strong thermal performance. This format has become a frequent choice for narrow hallways, kitchen-dining conversions, loft rooms and refurbished apartments. By extending its vertical lineup in both flat and oval profiles, Radiator Village said it is offering customers greater flexibility in balancing design considerations with the heating output required for modern, well-insulated homes.

"Over the past year we've seen a clear shift in how people approach heating for renovated and newly configured rooms," said Adam Jones, Radiator Village spokesperson. "Vertical Radiators now account for a significantly larger share of customer enquiries and orders as homeowners look for space-saving designs that don't compromise on comfort or style. Our latest additions are a direct response to that demand."

The lineup includes new double-panel options engineered for higher BTU performance in rooms requiring additional heat, alongside single-panel versions designed for smaller areas. The White Radiators collection focuses on a neutral, timeless look that integrates easily with a range of interiors. The Anthracite Radiators line offers a stronger, contemporary contrast for statement walls or modern layouts. Each new model is produced in durable steel construction and is compatible with standard valves and pipework, simplifying installation for both professional installers and DIY users.

Radiator Village described the update as part of an ongoing product development program that prioritizes reliability, installation ease and customer confidence. Every radiator in the expanded range carries a 30-year warranty. Stock is held in popular sizes to support refurbishment schedules, with orders shipped nationwide on a tracked delivery basis.

"Customers want three things in a radiator: dependable heat output, a finish that complements the room, and the assurance that it will perform for years," Jones added. "By widening our vertical selection, especially in white and anthracite, and standing behind it with a long warranty, we're making it easier to specify a designer look that also meets day-to-day heating needs."

The company noted that trends in home layouts and storage planning increasingly push traditional radiators to compete with shelving, media units and glazing for wall space. Vertical radiators allow homeowners to retain usable wall length, which can be important in open-plan spaces where circulation and furniture placement are priorities. In smaller rooms, slim vertical models help preserve functional wall area while still delivering the BTU levels necessary to maintain comfort in colder months.

Radiator Village's development team said the new range is designed to integrate into both modern and traditional properties. Height, width and panel depth options enable specifiers to select appropriate heat outputs for different levels of insulation, from new-build apartments to older terraced homes. The powder-coated finishes in white and anthracite are designed for long-term durability, resisting everyday scuffs and marks.

With the expanded portfolio now available, Radiator Village is directing homeowners, renovators and trade professionals to explore the full range online. The Radiator Village Homepage provides organized access to Vertical Radiators, as well as dedicated pages for White Radiators and Anthracite Radiators. Each product page includes key details such as panel configuration, heat output, and installation notes, making it easier to match products to specific room requirements.

The update also allows customers to achieve consistent styling across multiple rooms. Coordinated dimensions enable a uniform look in projects covering different spaces, while the availability of both compact and higher-output options makes it possible to carry the same finish from smaller cloakrooms to larger living areas. Radiator Village said maintaining stock on core sizes is intended to keep projects on track once wall positions and pipe centers are confirmed.

As the heating season progresses, the company said it will continue to evaluate customer feedback, with the goal of refining size and output options within its designer portfolio. Radiator Village also plans to expand its online installation guidance and care resources to help homeowners and installers maximize the performance and longevity of its vertical models.

For more information or to view the updated selection, visit the Radiator Village Homepage at https://radiatorvillage.co.uk.

About Radiator Village

Radiator Village is a U.K.-based supplier of efficient, design-focused radiators for residential projects nationwide. The company specializes in vertical, white and anthracite finishes across flat and oval profiles, with products designed to combine modern aesthetics with reliable performance.

Founded in Blackburn, Radiator Village supports both trade professionals and individual customers with tracked delivery, responsive service and product warranties of up to 30 years. Its online store provides detailed specifications to simplify radiator selection by room size and layout.

