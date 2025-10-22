The Massachusetts-based startup says its new battery is non-flammable, non-toxic, and uses non-FEOC (Foreign Entity of Concern) materials, aiming for a lower levelized cost of storage (LCOS). The technical specs provide some highlights as well.From ESS News US-based battery developer Alsym Energy has officially announced its new Na-Series line, a sodium-ion battery aimed at the stationary energy storage market. The company based out of Massachusetts is centering the product on safety, supply chain security, while not forgetting cost. Alsym claims its "proprietary" sodium-ion formulation is "non-flammable" ...

