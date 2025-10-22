Akzo Nobel N.V.: AkzoNobel Q3 profitability improves to 15.1% on accelerated cost savings

Highlights Q3 2025 (compared with Q3 2024)• Organic sales up 1% driven by price/mix; revenue down 5% on adverse currencies• Adjusted EBITDA at €385 million, including €26 million adverse currency impact (2024: €394 million)• Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion to 15.1% (2024: 14.8%) driven by efficiency actions• Net cash from operating activities positive €331 million (2024: positive €294 million)• India divestment on track to close in December; all regulatory approvals grantedAkzoNobel CEO Greg Poux-Guillaume commented:"We've had a resilient third quarter, with profitability up to 15.1% on disciplined pricing and continued benefits from our SG&A and industrial excellence programs. Despite continued macro-economic softness and the translation effect of a strong euro, we've delivered on consensus. We're progressing on our strategic roadmap as our teams continue to execute with agility and focus."The sale of Akzo Nobel India Ltd. is on track to close in December 2025 as all regulatory approvals have been granted. We remain committed to our strategy of unlocking value and are positioning the company for more profitable growth."OutlookSubject to ongoing market uncertainties and adjusted for exchange rates as of the end of the third quarter, the company expects to deliver adjusted EBITDA around €1.48 billion for full-year 2025.For the mid-term, AkzoNobel aims to expand profitability to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin of above 16% and a return on investment between 16% and 19%, underpinned by organic growth and industrial excellence.Following the expected closing of the India disposal, the company expects leverage slightly above 2 times net debt/adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2025. In the mid-term, AkzoNobel aims to maintain leverage around 2 times, while remaining committed to a strong investment grade credit rating.Read full press release:https://www.akzonobel.com/en/media/media-releases/q3-2025