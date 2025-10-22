Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 879309 | ISIN: NL0000379121 | Ticker-Symbol: RSH
Tradegate
22.10.25 | 10:17
33,920 Euro
-8,32 % -3,080
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RANDSTAD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RANDSTAD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,00034,03010:25
34,00034,03010:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2025 07:34 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Randstad N.V.: Q3 2025 results - Delivering on our Partner for Talent strategy

highlights

• Q3 2025 org. revenue growth -1.2%
• Q3 2025 underlying EBITA € 191m
• Q3 2025 EBITA margin 3.3%
• € 5,810m revenues for Q3 2025

• € 136m Q3 2025 operating profit
• €83m Q3 2025 net income

CEO Sander van 't Noordende commented: "Our 'Partner for Talent' strategy, with focus on delivery excellence and progressing digital first, combined with strong cost discipline, has driven significant operational progress in the quarter resulting in a solid set of results.

We saw good improvement in our Operational and Enterprise specializations and completed the roll out of our Torc digital marketplace for Randstad Digital in the US. Randstad is now generating approximately € 4 billion of revenue annually through our digital marketplaces globally, representing 15% of turnover.

In September, Randstad celebrated its 65th anniversary - a milestone that highlights the company's strong heritage and culture. I couldn't be more proud of the exceptional contribution our teams have made to the world of work over the decades. We are more motivated than ever to become the world's most equitable and specialized talent company."

For full results:
https://www.randstad.com/investor-relations/results-and-reports/quarterly-results/

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.