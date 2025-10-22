Randstad N.V.: Q3 2025 results - Delivering on our Partner for Talent strategy

highlights• Q3 2025 org. revenue growth -1.2%• Q3 2025 underlying EBITA € 191m• Q3 2025 EBITA margin 3.3%• € 5,810m revenues for Q3 2025• € 136m Q3 2025 operating profit• €83m Q3 2025 net incomeCEO Sander van 't Noordende commented: "Our 'Partner for Talent' strategy, with focus on delivery excellence and progressing digital first, combined with strong cost discipline, has driven significant operational progress in the quarter resulting in a solid set of results.We saw good improvement in our Operational and Enterprise specializations and completed the roll out of our Torc digital marketplace for Randstad Digital in the US. Randstad is now generating approximately € 4 billion of revenue annually through our digital marketplaces globally, representing 15% of turnover.In September, Randstad celebrated its 65th anniversary - a milestone that highlights the company's strong heritage and culture. I couldn't be more proud of the exceptional contribution our teams have made to the world of work over the decades. We are more motivated than ever to become the world's most equitable and specialized talent company."For full results:https://www.randstad.com/investor-relations/results-and-reports/quarterly-results/