DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist (US71 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Oct-2025 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Oct-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 90.1952 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 681054 CODE: US71 LN ISIN: LU1407888053 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US71 LN LEI Code: 549300M0DFVHMCD88D25 Sequence No.: 405846 EQS News ID: 2216696 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2216696&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2025 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)