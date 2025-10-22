ZTE Corporation: ZTE hosts ZTE Broadband User Congress 2025 in Mexico City under the theme "AI Boosting Broadband Benefits"

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, recently kicked off its 2025 Broadband User Congress in Mexico City, Mexico.

This year's congress themed "AI Boosting Broadband Benefits", brought together over 400 global ICT industry leaders, top telecom operators, enterprise innovation pioneers, and strategic partners to exchange insights on broadband innovations in the intelligent era.

In the opening keynote, Xiao Ming, President of ZTE Overseas, emphasized that broadband is evolving from mere connectivity to intelligence, serving as the digital neurons system of modern society. On the journey from "Connectivity Provider" to "Intelligence Creator", ZTE will continue to collaborate with global partners to co-build a sustainable, intelligent world driven by openness, collaboration, and shared success.

Meanwhile, three dedicated exhibition zones showcased ZTE's latest innovations:

AI×Optical Network

In the FTTx field, ZTE's Light PON and Light ODN solutions support smooth evolution, enabling faster and low-cost network deployment with compact and outdoor OLTs and simplified network architecture, meeting the network construction demands of ISP and MSO. AI technologies bring in higher quality and efficiency.

For optical transport networks, focusing on "OTN for AI" and "AI for OTN". Moreover, the AI-powered optical network health assessment and precise optical module failure warning functions shorten the fault maintenance time by 30%.

For IP networks, the AI HI-IPNet solution accelerates the monetization of IP networks. With AI-Native 400GE/800GE high-performance routers, it helps operators build networks with optimal TCO. The end-to-end millisecond-level low-latency slicing supports the development of high-value services such as private lines, cloud gaming, and real-time interaction, boosting revenue growth for operators.

Regarding AI home,for home connectivity, ZTE AI Wi-Fi 7 and Gigabit FTTR are equipped with innovations such as AI-powered intelligent antenna, seamless roaming, and acceleration engine. As to smartness, the AI media terminals have transformed a single TV box to a full-scenario integrated terminal. At the same time, the triple value engine of "smart viewing, smart storage, and smart connectivity" creates a new carrier-class paradigm of "security as a service". Furthermore, ZTE's AI Smart View won the "Most Innovative Smart Home Experience" award at Network X 2025.

AI Ecosystem

ZTE presented its end-to-end intelligent computing data center solutions, featuring modular, prefabricated intelligent computing containers with liquid cooling, cutting delivery time by 40%. In power distribution field, intelligent bus bar pooling is adopted to support a wide range of cabinet power densities.

ZTE also showcased its full-stack intelligent computing solution, featuring a comprehensive range of general and AI servers, including the industry-focused AiCube all-in-one appliance, to build a high-performance computing foundation. On the software side, it offers a navigational low-code AI platform and Co-Sight Agent Factory, which lower the barrier for AI model training and inference, enable pipeline-based, minute-level AI app development, allowing small and medium-sized enterprises to build their own AI capabilities amid the wave of digitalization.

ZTE Digital Energy provides the energy foundation for AI computing and communication networks. The renewable energy business exhibition area showcases solutions for PV, energy storage, and the integration of PV with storage, offering smart and clean energy to global operators and enterprise clients.

Sports Innovation

In anticipation of the FIFA World Cup 2026 coming to the Americas, ZTE unveiled the "One Day for Football Fans" experience zone, demonstrating how its technologies elevate fan engagement-from ultra-fast live streaming and immersive multi-screen viewing to seamless connectivity across stadiums and fan zones.

ZTE's FTTR solutions extend ultra-gigabit optical connectivity to hotels and retail stores, enhancing both operational efficiency and user experience. AI-powered cameras and monitoring systems further improve safety and service quality.

For large venues, the AI-Optical Stadium solution deliver all-optical 10 Gbps FTTR-B networks, significantly shortening the service provisioning time while increasing the bandwidth.

The AI All-Scenario Live Broadcast solution, based on the Cloud Premium Video Platform and hybrid cloud architecture, supports 4K/8K ultra-HD playback, cross-device continuity, and AI-enhanced operations, redefining the viewing experience.

Throughout the conference, ZTE and its partners reaffirmed their commitment to digital intelligence co-construction across Latin America.

