Solera Global Corp.: Solera Autodata and Digidentity launch first complete MVIS-compliant solution for independent workshops in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From November 2025, Solera Autodata and Digidentity will introduce Australia's first end to end MVIS-compliant solution for independent workshops. This integration enables access to data for hybrid and EV vehicles in an efficient, as well as compliant manner.

MVIS requires car manufacturers to share technical repair data with independent workshops. Only appropriately qualified technicians can access safety-critical information.

Solera Autodata and Digidentity streamline compliance through the Autodata Workshop Application and Digidentity Wallet app. Garage owners register their businesses, invite technicians to verify their identity and qualifications, and access to restricted content is then enabled.

"MVIS is about access to data but also about safety-critical data being accessed in a controlled manner," said Chris Iacovou, Managing Director APAC at Solera Autodata. "Our partnership with Digidentity ensures this is done efficiently."

Fred Slikker, Managing Director at Digidentity, added: "We're providing workshops a fast way to prove technicians are qualified for advanced systems. It's about increased safety standards and trust."

The solution will also be made available in New Zealand. Controlled access to EV repair data reduces risks and builds customer trust.

"Autodata's partnership with Digidentity sets a new standard for compliant, easy access to EV data," said Salim Arkadan, Director, Product Management at Solera Autodata.

The solution will be available to independent repairers across Australia from November, 2025.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business - vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions - Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a "one-stop shop" solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

About Digidentity

Digidentity is a pioneer in the digital identity space and part of Solera. The platform has successfully verified over 25 million high-assurance identities, offering the convenience of reuse across multiple services. The platform is designed to make it easy for our customers to verify identities across multiple platforms and services, making it a one-stop shop for all verified identity needs.

The platforms' focus on security, regulatory compliance and interoperability ensures identities are accepted across multiple services, sectors and even borders; providing value for the end user whilst meeting the compliance requirements of the service provider.

We proudly serve as a trusted partner to governments, healthcare providers, and 175,000 corporate businesses, with verified identities from over 180 nationalities. Our commitment to security is evident in our inclusion on prestigious trust lists, including the UK's UK's Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) and the Adobe Approved Trust list (AATL).

