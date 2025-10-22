ROX Motor: ROX Launches New Flagship ADAMAS SUV in Abu Dhabi: Born from ROX and Abu Dhabi's Shared Vision for Global Luxury Mobility

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROX Motor officially unveiled its new global flagship SUV, ROX ADAMAS, in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone in the brand's international journey and the deepening of China-UAE collaboration in next-generation mobility.

The global launch is highlighted by the inauguration of the Borouge-ROX Motor Innovative Materials Joint Laboratory, established to accelerate innovation and jointly develop specialised materials for ROX Motor vehicles. The partnership reinforces Abu Dhabi's vision to build a sustainable, innovation-driven hub for advanced mobility and human progress.

In just three years, ROX Motor launched its first model, the ROX 01, expanded into nearly 30 international markets, and forged strategic collaborations. The strategic partnership with ADIO provides a strong platform for ROX Motor to accelerate localisation and user-focused innovation in the region.

Mohammad Ali Al Kamali, Chief Trade & Industry Officer at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: "The launch of ROX ADAMAS from Abu Dhabi represents more than a new vehicle, it is a strategic milestone that underscores Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for innovation and future industries. The partnership between ROX Motor and Borouge, under ADIO's Automotive Programme, is a tangible example of how global innovation can be channelled into building an integrated ecosystem for industrial and commercial advancement, supporting sustainable mobility, and unlocking new opportunities for investment and localisation.

At ADIO, we believe that the future is built through collaboration. This initiative reaffirms our commitment to empowering global innovators and forging strategic partnerships that advance Abu Dhabi's vision of a knowledge- and technology-driven economy."

Jarvis Yan, Founder and CEO of ROX Motor, said: "ROX ADAMAS represents the next phase of our international strategy and our long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi as a partner in shaping the future of luxury mobility. Through close alignment with Abu Dhabi's industrial vision and innovation agenda, we aim to redefine what a luxury new energy brand can represent globally."

Guided by its product expression of "Gliding Luxury", ROX Motor defines the ROX ADAMAS experience as the harmony between power, precision, and elegance, where advanced engineering meets refined comfort to deliver confidence, control, and long-distance resilience across every journey. Inspired by Abu Dhabi's distinct aesthetics and forward-thinking design culture, ROX ADAMAS translates the flowing elegance of silk into a driving experience that feels composed on the highway, capable on the dunes, and effortless on all terrains.

Available in both six- and seven-seat configurations, ROX ADAMAS combines versatility and practicality to meet the needs of regional lifestyles, equally suited for family travel, long-distance adventure, or everyday comfort. Powered by ROX's next-generation REEV system, it achieves a 235-km pure-electric and 1,226-km total range, with dual-motor AWD delivering 350 kW, 740 N•m, and 0-100 km/h in 5.5 s. A closed air suspension with DCC adaptive damping comfort and control across all terrains, supported by optimised driving modes including road, mountain, mud, snow, wading, and sand, plus off-road cruise control (2-15 km/h) and hill descent control (2-35 km/h) to enhance stability, safety, and ease of operation. A dedicated desert thermal management system maintains consistent performance and reliability even under extreme conditions.

Inside, the ROX OS Intelligent Cockpit, powered by the Qualcomm 8155 chip, integrates Arabic voice control, multi-screen interaction, and a global app ecosystem. Features such as L2+ driver assistance, OTA updates, and a 2.2kW inside/ 3.5kW external V2L output enhance everyday convenience, while the tailgate kitchen 2.0 and roof-edge canopy transform ROX ADAMAS into a refined space for outdoor living, bringing "Gliding Luxury" from urban roads to the world's most open landscapes.

"ROX ADAMAS demonstrates how technology, craftsmanship, and partnership can advance together," added Jarvis. "Born from Chinese innovation and refined through Abu Dhabi's standards of excellence, it represents our shared belief that true luxury lies in collaboration and progress."

The launch of ROX ADAMAS represents the first milestone in ROX Motor approach built on integration and collaboration, with further developments to follow. Through its partnership with Borouge and ADIO, ROX Motor is redefining innovation in motion, bringing together luxury, sustainability, and adventure to inspire the next generation of mobility and set a new benchmark for global industrial collaboration.

