Accelerating adoption, rapid customer ROI, and consecutive record quarters fuel positive market momentum

Locus Robotics, the global leader in AI-driven, mobile warehouse automation, today announced its strongest growth over the past two quarters, reflecting accelerating industry adoption of Physical AI, seamlessly fusing intelligent robotics and real-world execution. Driven by surging implementations and faster time-to-value for customers, Locus Robotics recently surpassed 6 billion picks worldwide, with the last billion in just 24 weeks-the fastest pace in its history.

"Our growth is driven by our customers' success," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "Retailers, 3PLs, and healthcare providers are seeing measurable impact faster than ever-scaling productivity in weeks, not months. Staples Canada, for example, hit one million picks just 70 days after going live, proving the immediate ROI our platform delivers."

So far this year, Locus Robotics has seen 30-40% year-over-year volume growth, with throughput reaching 200-300 units picked per second roughly 45 million picks per week. Locus Robotics is on track to hit 60 million per week during Q4 peak season. In addition, deployments of incremental, peak-season bots have surged nearly 50% year-over-year, underscoring both the scale of adoption and customers' increasing reliance on Locus Robotics highly flexible technology to handle demand spikes.

The 6 billionth pick was made at The Quality Group in Elsdorf, Germany. This site is Locus's largest site in the EMEA region, where more than 350 LocusBots operate daily to fulfill customer orders.

"Being part of Locus's six-billion-pick milestone reflects how innovation and collaboration can drive real results," said Felix Köhler, Project Lead, Elsdorf Site, The Quality Group. "It's a proud moment for our team and a testament to the performance we've achieved together."

Technology and AI Differentiation

At the core of this acceleration is LocusONE, the company's advanced, AI-powered orchestration platform. By analyzing billions of data points across robots and tasks, LocusONE continuously optimizes throughput, fleet productivity, and network efficiency, while lowering costs and delivering a better employee experience. This intelligence enables customers to scale fluidly during high-demand periods (like Peak Season), seamlessly adapting to ongoing labor shortages, and bolstering overall resilience in the face of growing global supply chain pressures.

Global Market Leadership

With tens of thousands of robots deployed across North America, EMEA, and APAC, Locus Robotics runs one of the world's largest and most productive autonomous robot fleets. Recent industry recognition, including being named in five Gartner Hype Cycles, making the RBR50 list, and winning the 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for the second consecutive year underscores Locus Robotics' leadership and innovation.

Locus Robotics was also named among example vendors in two recent Forrester reports: The Forrester Tech Tide: Smart Manufacturing, Q2 2025 (Automated Material Handling) and The Top 10 Emerging Technologies in 2025 (Autonomous Mobility Technology)

