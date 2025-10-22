New Look, Same Trusted Partner

Enterprise Intelligence SaaS solution provider, Infodesk, today announced a new look and feel, based on extensive market research. Infodesk's Chief Executive Officer Timothy Whitehorn unveiled the refreshed brand, which includes a new logo and tagline.

In an environment of new and rapidly emerging disruption, the updated brand reflects Infodesk's evolving business and impact after more than two decades of partnering with global businesses. With its new visual identity, Infodesk is more clearly recognizing and articulating the unique role it plays in providing strength and stability to its clients, helping them deliver more value to their businesses in the face of regulatory, market and competitive disruption.

"Our new brand positions us for our next wave of success by clarifying who we are and what we stand for: intelligence activation. Infodesk is the solution that turns intelligence into action. Put simply, Infodesk is intelligence activated," said Whitehorn. "We firmly believe that we can amplify our promise to give our customers the clarity, confidence and proof to act, when action matters most. We believe that with intelligence activation, we will streamline and strengthen our market position. This provides an even better experience for our current clients and more organizations that share our belief that the real value in today's climate is to move from only monitoring intelligence to seeing informed and auditable business value and impact, especially in high-stakes environments such as Life Sciences, Insurance and Manufacturing businesses."

Infodesk's new logo uses a cluster of circles to suggest forward movement, layered information and fresh perspectives. The circles also reflect the highly valued relationships clients have with Infodesk people who deliver the Infodesk service and solution.

Paired with a wordmark, it is the centrepiece for an identity that feels trustworthy, composed, expert, direct and quietly confident.

It also resonates with a new tagline, "Intelligence. Activated.TM" In addition, the design suggests clarity, supporting the company's commitment to its clients to help them clearly see what matters most and have the confidence to act in an increasingly complex and noisy environment.

Where most platforms promise intelligence they stop at dashboards. The new refreshed brand will help to show how Infodesk goes further to support action and help regulatory, market and competitive intelligence professionals to prove and defend how decisions were made.

The refreshed brand marks another chapter in Infodesk's 25-year history. Over the years the company expanded globally and innovated relentlessly but remained steadfast in the belief that business intelligence fuels business value. That philosophy will continue to serve as the bedrock of Infodesk amid emerging global disruption.

About Infodesk

Established twenty five years ago, Infodesk is the SaaS solution that uniquely turns business intelligence into valuable, relevant action. Infodesk helps organizations turn complex, high-volume information into decisive, auditable action. Unlike generic dashboards or surface-level AI tools, it delivers curated, validated intelligence directly into workflows. Regulatory, competitive, marketing and strategic teams use Infodesk to monitor, coordinate and act with confidence. Whether responding to risk, tracking policy or briefing leadership, Infodesk provides the clarity to move faster. And the structure to support every decision.

The Infodesk name, logo, and tagline "Intelligence. Activated." are trademarks of Infodesk Inc.

