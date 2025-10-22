PFFI is now listed on the LSE, Xetra and Borsa Italiana Exchanges and registered in 11 European markets

Infrastructure Capital Advisors ("Infrastructure Capital"), a leading provider of investment management solutions designed to meet the needs of income-focused investors, is celebrating the expansion of its offerings into Europe with the launch of the Infrastructure Capital Preferred Income UCITS ETF (PFFI).

This actively managed ETF, which was listed in September, seeks to produce diversified income by targeting high yield income investments by predominately focusing on preferred stocks. Today, PFFI is also declaring its first dividend of $0.1335 per share ($1.602 per share on an annualized basis). The dividend will be paid on November 3, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 29, 2025.

"We are thrilled to offer investors across a range of global markets the opportunity to benefit from our team's active management process applied to preferred and income securities as we identify and capitalize on market inefficiencies," said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors. "During this period of global economic uncertainty, our team's ability to seize opportunities, manage risk and provide investors with monthly income is paramount."

The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of preferred, hybrid, and income generating securities actively selected by the management team aiming to maximize income and pursue strategic opportunities for capital appreciation over the medium- to long-term. PFFI UCITS ETF is actively managed by Infrastructure Capital Founder, CEO Portfolio Manager Jay D. Hatfield, CFO CRO Samuel Caffrey-Agoglia, and Director of Research Portfolio Manager Andrew Meleney.

PFFI is now registered in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

PFFI joins an Infrastructure Capital ETF lineup which includes the Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFA), InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR), InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE Arca: AMZA), the Infrastructure Capital Equity Income ETF (NYSE Arca: ICAP), Infrastructure Capital Small Cap Income ETF (NYSE Arca: SCAP) and the Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF (NYSE Arca: BNDS).

Hatfield is the lead Portfolio Manager for all of the Infrastructure Capital funds and brings more than 30 years of experience to his work on behalf of clients. As of the date of this release, Infrastructure Capital manages over $2.5B in total assets.

About Infrastructure Capital Advisors

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC (ICA) is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages exchange traded funds (ETFs) and a series of hedge funds. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City. ICA seeks total-return opportunities driven by catalysts, largely in key infrastructure sectors. These sectors include energy, real estate, transportation, industrials and utilities. It often identifies opportunities in entities that are not taxed at the entity level, such as master limited partnerships ("MLPs") and real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). It also looks for opportunities in credit and related securities, such as preferred stocks.

Current income is a primary objective in most, but not all, of ICA's investing activities. Consequently, the focus is generally on companies that generate and distribute substantial streams of free cash flow. This approach is based on the belief that tangible assets that produce free cash flow have intrinsic values that are unlikely to deteriorate over time. For more information, please visit infracapfunds.com.

The information contained herein represents our subjective belief and opinions and should not be construed as investment, tax, legal, or financial advice. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. For more information about Fund strategies or Infrastructure Capital, please reach out to Craig Starr at 212-763-8336 (Craig.Starr@icmllc.com

A word about PFFI Risk:Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, investing in equities securities, dividend paying securities, utilities, small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies, real estate investment trusts, master limited partnerships, foreign investments and emerging, debt securities, depositary receipts, market events, operational, high portfolio turnover, trading issues, active management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, which may make these investments volatile in price. Foreign investments are subject to risks, which include changes in economic and political conditions, foreign currency fluctuations, changes in foreign regulations, and changes in currency exchange rates which may negatively impact the Fund's returns. Small and Medium-capitalization companies, foreign investments and high yielding equity and debt securities may be subject to elevated risks. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history. Please see prospectus for discussion of risks. Diversification cannot assure a profit or protect against loss in a down market. For professional investors only. Capital at risk. Marketing communication. Please visit https://hanetf.com/fund/pffi-infrastructure-capital-preferred-income-etf/ to obtain a prospectus and additional information about the Fund.

