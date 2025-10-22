The new credit solution integrates card issuing and credit ledger management, helping issuers reduce complexity and accelerate time to market.

Paymentology, the leading global issuer-processor, has launched PayCredit, an advanced credit ledger platform designed to help financial institutions deliver tailored, feature rich credit products at speed, overcoming the limitations of legacy and core banking systems.

Amid rising demand for flexible financial payment tools, credit cards remain a critical instrument for enabling consumer spending, managing cash flow, and deepening customer loyalty. Yet many legacy credit systems lack the flexibility to meet the expectations of today's consumers, who demand a combination of both revolving and instalment credit to help them better manage their money, whilst many modern ledgers are retrofitted from a debit architecture and struggle to provide credit processing. PayCredit was developed from the ground up with credit billing cycles and logic at its core, making it easier for issuers to build products that reflect real-world behaviours, from revolving balances to instalments and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) models.

Rob Macmillan, PayCredit Group Product Manager at Paymentology, said: "We saw that many neobanks and fintechs want to offer credit, but existing solutions lack key credit ledger features, and are too rigid, or too reliant on legacy core systems. With PayCredit, we've built a modern, cloud-first credit capability that gives them the control, flexibility, and speed to launch smarter credit products, without the usual complexity."

By unifying credit ledger management with card issuing capabilities, PayCredit simplifies the process of configuring and managing credit programmes, supporting customisable limits, interest rates, billing cycles, and repayment models, all via a single platform. It provides issuers with real-time transaction data, enhanced compliance tooling, and rapid deployment via secure APIs.

Core Capabilities Include:

Built-in billing cycle logic for accurate interest calculation and real-time balance tracking

End-to-end credit configuration, including custom limits, rates, and repayment structures

Integrated card issuance with digital wallet support (Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay)

Flexible instalments and cashback rewards driven by real-time data

Global scalability through a single API with local regulatory adaptation

UAT simulation testing, enabling clients to run months of processing within minutes to validate complex scenarios to ensure smooth rollouts and quality assurance

Jeff Parker, CEO at Paymentology added: "As expectations shift, issuers need infrastructure that can keep pace, and credit systems built on debit rails simply can't deliver. PayCredit gives our clients the ability to launch and scale credit offerings quickly and responsibly, with full control over the experience and economics."

Already deployed by fast-growing digital banks, PayCredit has enabled issuers to introduce credit products without building full-scale lending infrastructure. This supports faster time to market and creates new revenue streams, particularly in markets where debit-only offerings limit customer engagement and long-term growth potential.

