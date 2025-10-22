Geotab Inc.: Geotab Survey: 87% of Professional Drivers are Ready to Embrace In-Cab AI Coaching

Finding comes as a core "Privacy vs. Protection" dilemma reveals an urgent 'education gap' for fleets to close

MADRID, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new pan-European survey* from Geotab, a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, reveals that professional drivers have a clear vision for the future of in-cab technology, with 87% stating they would be more comfortable with instant audio coaching, which is based on an AI powered analysis of in-cab video, instead of inward-facing video being stored for later review.

The study of over 3,500 professional drivers across seven European countries uncovers a fundamental "Privacy vs. Protection" dilemma at the heart of driver attitudes. While more than 9 out of 10 (92%) are concerned about the use of in-cab cameras, an identical 92% would be willing to overlook those concerns if footage could prove they were not at fault after a collision. This conflict highlights that drivers are not against technology, but are instead weighing the powerful benefit of potential exoneration against a wide spectrum of worries.

The study also revealed an "education gap" that fleet managers must address. Driver concerns are widespread and varied, with no single issue forming a majority. Worries about footage being used out of context (38%), being used against them for disciplinary action (34%) and data security (34%), are all significant. This illustrates the varied barriers to the adoption of video cameras, suggesting further education and information is required regarding their use.

"The data shows that drivers are pragmatic and forward-thinking. However, the study suggests there is a "Privacy versus Protection" tension, but at the same time, they are pointing to the solution," said Edward Kulperger, Senior Vice President, EMEA at Geotab. "The narrative that drivers are against technology is outdated. Driver acceptance of new technology increases when they understand its benefits. The industry has an opportunity to improve education on how these systems enhance driver safety and security. This approach can help build a culture of trust and lead to safer roads for everyone."

Faced with an ongoing driver shortage and increasing operational pressures, the use of technologies to support drivers as they face increasing challenges on the road is a key focus for fleet managers. Supportive tools like AI coaching, and potential evidentiary exoneration of drivers are a key differentiators for professional development and well-being.

The survey confirms earlier findings from Geotab's driver research noting nearly 70% of drivers support adopting technology to enhance their performance. This new data notes that a combined 67% are positive about using footage for coaching, provided it is constructive and collaborative, with less than 1% of respondents stating they see no benefit at all in having a dashcam. When asked about the biggest benefits, drivers cited improving their own standards through coaching, increased security, and proving they were not at fault in a collision, further underlining their dual interest in both professional development and personal protection.

Geotab commissioned Opinion Matters to survey 3,514 professional lorry and van drivers (aged 17+) across the United Kingdom (509), Germany (500), France (500), Netherlands (502), Ireland (501), Italy (500), and Spain (502) to their attitudes towards both road- and dual-facing dashcams. The data was collected online between 2 October 2025 and 10 October 2025.

