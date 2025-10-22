Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSNH | ISIN: DK0060854669 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ2
Stuttgart
22.10.25 | 09:18
187,90 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
184,90185,6011:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2025 07:36 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S: Ringkjøbing Landbobank's quarterly report for the three quarters of 2025

Nasdaq Copenhagen
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders

22 October 2025

Ringkjøbing Landbobank's quarterly report for the three quarters of 2025

The bank's board of directors and general management today approved the report for the first three quarters of 2025.

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 2,321 million and net profit of DKK 1,753 million in the first three quarters of the year. The net profit is equivalent to a 21% p.a. return on equity.

Core earnings

(DKK million)Q1-Q3 2025Q1-Q3 20242024202320222021
Total core income2,0903,0674,0683,8282,8622,433
Total expenses and depreciation5347611,044963891817
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans1,5562,3063,0242,8651,9711,616
Impairment charges for loans etc.+24+2+3-1-2-68
Core earnings1,5802,3083,0272,8641,9691,548
Result for the portfolio etc.-4+56+62-7-69+7
Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets101520202017
Tax375579768682385309
Net profit1,1911,7702,3012,1551,4951,229

Highlights of the first half of 2025

  • The net profit is DKK 1,753 million, equivalent to a 21% p.a. return on equity
  • Earnings per share (net profit) increase by 4% to DKK 71.2 for the first three quarters of 2025
  • Core income is DKK 3,073 million, marginally higher than in the same period in 2024
  • Costs increase by 4%, and the cost/income ratio is 25.6%
  • Continued strong credit quality means that impairment charges of DKK 11 million were carried to income in the quarter and that impairment charges in the first three quarters of 2025 represented income totalling DKK 35 million
  • Highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers and growth of 7% p.a. in loans and 9% p.a. in deposits

Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.