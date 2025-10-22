Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
WKN: A12GT5 | ISIN: SE0006543344
Stendörren Fastigheter AB: Stendörren has acquired four light industrial properties in the Stockholm region for SEK 97 million

Press release

October 22, 2025

Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) has acquired the light industrial properties Dragstiftet 3 and Passaren 2 in Täby municipality and Vik 1:70 and 1:77 in Upplands Väsby municipality from a private seller. The total agreed property value amounts to SEK 97 million and the total leasable area amounts to approximately 4,200 square meters. The properties are fully let to four different tenants. The annual net operating income amounts to approximately SEK 6.1 million. Closing is expected to take place on the 1st of December 2025.

"The acquisition is a good addition to our existing properties in Täby and Upplands Väsby, where we see both strong tenant demand and strong rental growth. The transaction contributes positively to our earnings capacity and is also expected to generate further value growth over time. Furthermore, we continue to see favorable conditions for value-accretive acquisitions, and we have a sizable pipeline of potential acquisitions that will continuously strengthen our portfolio and earning capacity.", says Johan Malmberg, CIO at Stendörren.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Ranje, CEO, +46 (0)8-518 331 00 or erik.ranje@stendorren.se

Johan Malmberg, CIO, +46 (0) 70-147 25 04 or johan.malmberg@stendorren.se

Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ)

Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) is an expansive property company in logistics, warehouse and light industrial in Nordic growth regions. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The business concept is to create profitable growth in net asset value. This is achieved through value-creating acquisitions, capitalizing on the positive rental growth that follows the urbanisation of metropolitan regions and by developing existing assets, including the company's extensive and unique building rights portfolio.

For more information about Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ), see: www.stendorren.se.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
