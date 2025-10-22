HAKI Safety AB: Interim report July-September 2025 - HAKI Safety AB (publ)

"Strong development in the quarter despite soft market", Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO

Third quarter 2025

Net sales increased 14 percent to SEK 288 M (253). Organically, net sales increased 2 percent. Acquisitions and divestments had a positive net impact on net sales of 15 percent. Exchange rate effects had a negative net impact on net sales of 3 percent.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 24 M (18).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 30 M (25). Adjustments related to the revaluation of earnouts had a positive net effect on the result by SEK 9 M (9).

Net result after tax was SEK 32 M (16).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1 M (-15).

Earnings per share before and after dilution totalled SEK 1.07 (0.59).

The Group carried out a new issue of A and B shares of approximately SEK 50 M with preferential rights for its existing shareholders, to repay the bridge loan facility that was part of the financing for the acquisition of Trimtec. The final outcome showed that it was subscribed to in total 104.3 percent.

January-September 2025

Net sales increased 15 percent to SEK 875 M (758). Organically, net sales increased 1 percent. Acquisitions and divestments had a positive net impact on net sales of 16 percent. Exchange rate effects had a negative net impact on net sales of 2 percent.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 50 M (52).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 50 M (50). Items affecting comparability had a net impact on the operating profit of SEK 9 M (4).

Net result after tax was SEK 29 M (31).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 21 M (-18).

Earnings per share before and after dilution totalled SEK 0.97 (1.14).

FINANCIAL SUMMARY 2025 Q3 2024 Q3 2025 Q1-Q3 2024 Q1-Q3 Net sales 288 253 875 758 Gross profit 107 87 314 271 Adjusted EBITA 24 18 50 52 Operating profit 30 25 50 50 Profit before tax 35 16 32 32 Net result 32 16 29 31 Net sales, growth % 14 1 15 -17 Gross margin, % 37.2 34.4 35.9 35.7 Adjusted EBITA, % 8.3 7.1 5.7 6.9 Operating margin, % 10.4 9.9 5.7 6.6 Earnings per share, before and after dilution, SEK 1.07 0.59 0.97 1.14 Cash flow operating activities, SEK 1 -15 21 -18 Financial net debt, SEK M 377 312 377 312 Financial net debt / Adjusted EBITDA excl. IFRS 16, times 2.7 2.4 2.7 2.4 Equity/assets ratio, % 45 48 45 48

About HAKI Safety AB (publ)

HAKI Safety is an international industrial group, focusing on safety products and solutions that create safe working conditions at temporary workplaces. The group has annual sales of about SEK 1 billion and has since 1989 been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. HAKI Safety offers a wide range of products and solutions within work zone safety, system scaffolds, and digital and technical solutions that help customers achieve safety and efficiency in their environments.

