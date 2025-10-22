Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2025 07:30 Uhr
HAKI Safety AB: Interim report July-September 2025 - HAKI Safety AB (publ)

"Strong development in the quarter despite soft market", Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO

Third quarter 2025

  • Net sales increased 14 percent to SEK 288 M (253). Organically, net sales increased 2 percent. Acquisitions and divestments had a positive net impact on net sales of 15 percent. Exchange rate effects had a negative net impact on net sales of 3 percent.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 24 M (18).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 30 M (25). Adjustments related to the revaluation of earnouts had a positive net effect on the result by SEK 9 M (9).
  • Net result after tax was SEK 32 M (16).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1 M (-15).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution totalled SEK 1.07 (0.59).
  • The Group carried out a new issue of A and B shares of approximately SEK 50 M with preferential rights for its existing shareholders, to repay the bridge loan facility that was part of the financing for the acquisition of Trimtec. The final outcome showed that it was subscribed to in total 104.3 percent.

January-September 2025

  • Net sales increased 15 percent to SEK 875 M (758). Organically, net sales increased 1 percent. Acquisitions and divestments had a positive net impact on net sales of 16 percent. Exchange rate effects had a negative net impact on net sales of 2 percent.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 50 M (52).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 50 M (50). Items affecting comparability had a net impact on the operating profit of SEK 9 M (4).
  • Net result after tax was SEK 29 M (31).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 21 M (-18).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution totalled SEK 0.97 (1.14).
FINANCIAL SUMMARY2025 Q32024 Q32025 Q1-Q32024 Q1-Q3
Net sales288253875758
Gross profit10787314271
Adjusted EBITA24185052
Operating profit30255050
Profit before tax35163232
Net result32162931
Net sales, growth %14115-17
Gross margin, %37.234.435.935.7
Adjusted EBITA, %8.37.15.76.9
Operating margin, %10.49.95.76.6
Earnings per share, before and after dilution, SEK1.070.590.971.14
Cash flow operating activities, SEK1-1521-18
Financial net debt, SEK M377312377312
Financial net debt / Adjusted EBITDA excl. IFRS 16, times2.72.42.72.4
Equity/assets ratio, %45484548

This is a translation of the Swedish original version. In the event of any differences between this translation and the Swedish language original, the latter shall prevail.

For more information, contact

Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO
Email: sverker.lindberg@hakisafety.com
Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

Tomas Hilmarsson, CFO
Email: tomas.hilmarsson@hakisafety.com
Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

About HAKI Safety AB (publ)

HAKI Safety is an international industrial group, focusing on safety products and solutions that create safe working conditions at temporary workplaces. The group has annual sales of about SEK 1 billion and has since 1989 been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. HAKI Safety offers a wide range of products and solutions within work zone safety, system scaffolds, and digital and technical solutions that help customers achieve safety and efficiency in their environments.

This information is information that HAKI Safety AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-22 07:30 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
