Kjell Group AB: Kjell Group AB (Publ) - Interim Report Q3, 1 January - 30 September 2025

Focus on the core - We're building a strong foundation to stand on

Third quarter

Net sales decreased -5.4% to MSEK 590.9 (624.3)

Comparable growth amounted to -4.7% (-3.6)

Gross profit declined -32.0% to MSEK 171.7 (252.5) and the gross margin decreased to 29.1% (40.4)

Exkluding one-off inventory write-downs, gross profit amounted to MSEK 245.9, corresponding to a gross margin of 41.6%

Adjusted EBITA totalled MSEK 16.7 (21.0) and the adjusted EBITA margin was 2.8% (3.4)

The company's operating loss amounted to MSEK -340.2 (14.9) and the operating margin to -57.6% (2.4)

The net loss for the quarter was MSEK -344.5 (4.2)

Cash flow from operating activities totalled MSEK 103.2 (-12.2)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -5.82 (0.13)

1 January-30 September (the period)

Net sales decreased -7.1% to MSEK 1,681.9 (1,810.1).

Comparable growth amounted to -6.7% (0.5)

Gross profit declined -15.0% to MSEK 631.4 (742.4) and the gross margin decreased to 37.5% (41.0)

Adjusted EBITA totalled MSEK 5.2 (15.7) and the adjusted EBITA margin was 0.3% (0.9)

The company's operating loss amounted to MSEK -366.4 (-6.5) and the operating margin to -21.8% (-0.4)

The net loss for the period amounted to MSEK -386.1 (-35.9)

Cash flow from operating activities totalled MSEK -24.3 (-4.2)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -7.83 (-1.15)

Significant events during and after the end of the quarter

Impairment of goodwill and inventory affects the result for the third quarter of 2025.

Kjell Group prepares for the future by adjusting its workforce to align with the new central warehouse.

Kjell & Company moves into IKEA - opening stores in Kalmar and Kungens Kurva.

Sandra Gadd assumes the role of CEO.

Fredrick Sjöholm is appointed new CFO of Kjell Group.

"Right now, it's about focusing on the core: the customer and doing the hard work right. We must have a relevant assortment, be in the right place, and deliver world-class service", says Sandra Gadd, CEO Kjell Group.



Webcast in connection with the publication of the interim report

Sandra Gadd, CEO, and Thomas Pehrsson, CFO, will hold a webcast in connection with the publication of the interim report at 10:00 a.m. on 22 October 2025.



Participate via webcast:

https://kjell-group.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025



Participate via telefonkonferens:

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5009300



The presentation material is available on the Group's website

https://www.kjellgroup.com/en/investors/financial-reports/.



Contacts Kjell Group

Sandra Gadd, CEO +46 (0) 10 680 25 35, sandra.gadd@kjell.com

Thomas Pehrsson, CFO +46 (0) 72 514 38 89, thomas.pehrsson@kjell.com

This information is information that Kjell Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-22 07:00 CEST.

About Us

Kjell Group offers one of the most comprehensive assortment of electronic accessories on the market. The company operates online in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, as well as through 146 service points, including 115 in Sweden and 31 in Norway. Headquartered in Malmö, the company generated SEK 2.6 billion in revenue in 2024.

With Kjell & Company's customer club, which boasts over 3 million members, and its Danish subsidiary AV-Cables, the Group has a unique understanding of people's technology needs. Approximately 1,350 employees work every day to improve lives through technology.

Learn more at kjell.com or kjellgroup.com

