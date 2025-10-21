The Lovesac Company Appoints Jacob Pat as Chief Technology and Digital Transformation Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) ("Lovesac" or the "Company"), the Designed for Life home and technology brand best known for its Sactionals, The World's Most Adaptable Couch, today announced the appointment of Jacob Pat as Chief Technology and Digital Transformation Officer effective immediately. Mr. Pat will spearhead Lovesac's enterprise technology and digital transformation agenda as part of the Company's Executive Leadership Team, and report to Mary Fox, President.

"Jacob brings an exceptional combination of strategic technology leadership and hands-on digital transformation experience that perfectly aligns with our vision of becoming the most loved home brand in America," said Shawn Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Lovesac. "With a proven track record of scaling digital platforms and leading enterprise-wide transformation strategies, he brings the expertise we need to accelerate Lovesac's journey into its next chapter of growth. As we move into this next phase, technology will be an important driver, not just in our business processes, but with our actual products from both a hardware and a software perspective. Jacob's vision for technology-enabled growth and passion for innovation will help us deliver smarter operations, richer customer experiences, and long-term value creation. Just as importantly, Jacob embodies the values and collaborative spirit that define our culture, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Lovesac family."

Mr. Pat is a seasoned business and technology executive with more than 25 years of experience across retail, consumer products, and technology. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Product at Salesforce following its acquisition of PredictSpring, where he led global product for Retail Cloud. Previously, as Chief Technology Officer at DECIEM, he spearheaded the digital transformation that helped enable the company's rapid expansion and eventual sale to Estée Lauder. Mr. Pat also served as the Chief Information Officer at Champion Petfoods where he modernized global technology operations and digital platforms. Earlier in his career, at Canada Goose, he built the global IT organization from the ground up, scaling it into a global team supporting hyper growth, international expansion, and IPO readiness - while also designing and launching the company's direct-to-consumer eCommerce business, which became a major revenue driver.

"I am honored to join Lovesac at such a pivotal moment in its growth," said Mr. Pat. "Lovesac has always stood out for its bold innovation, differentiated product design, and values-driven culture. I look forward to working with the team to build the technology foundation and digital capabilities that will power the next chapter-delivering exceptional customer experiences, operational excellence, and sustainable growth."

Recognized for driving transformation at scale, Mr. Pat is widely regarded as a thought leader in retail and digital commerce and has advised multiple boards and growth-stage companies on technology strategy, digital acceleration, and value creation. Mr. Pat holds an Executive MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and has served as an Advisory Board Member at Gray Solutions and Henry's, supporting strategy and growth initiatives in consumer and technology sectors.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, the Sactionals Reclining seat, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, the PillowSac Chair, an immersive surround sound home theater system called StealthTech, and an innovative sofa seating solution called Snugg. As a recipient of Repreve's 8th Annual Champions of Sustainability Award and Edison Awards' 38th Annual Best New Product Awards for Sustainable Consumer Products, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility and design patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by a physical retail presence in the form of Lovesac branded showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers. LOVESAC, DESIGNED FOR LIFE, SACTIONALS, SAC, STEALTHTECH, and THE WORLD'S MOST ADAPTABLE COUCH are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.