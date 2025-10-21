Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 724918 | ISIN: MX01GC2M0006 | Ticker-Symbol: AK4
Lang & Schwarz
22.10.25 | 12:09
9,950 Euro
-100,00 % -9,950
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
1-Jahres-Chart
GCC SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GCC SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,30011,60012:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2025 23:24 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V.: GCC Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading supplier and producer of cement, aggregates, and concrete in the United States and Mexico, announced today its results for the third quarter of 2025.

Q3 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Consolidated net sales increased 10.1% year-on-year to US$438.5 million
  • U.S. sales grew 14% as concrete and cement volumes increased 52.7% and 6.4%, respectively
  • U.S. concrete prices increased 11%
  • EBITDA decreased 2.9% to US$157.4 million, with a 35.9% EBITDA margin
  • Cash and equivalents totaled US$853.7 million
  • Net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) ratio totaled -0.55x as of September 2025
  • Earnings per share decreased 6.1% year-on-year, to US$0.3076
  • Free cash flow totaled US$132.4 million with an 84.1% free cash flow conversion rate
  • GCC repurchased shares in the net amount of US$7.1 million

KEY FIGURES (millions of dollars)

Q3 25Q3 24Q3 25 vs. Q3 249M 259M 249M 25 vs. 9M 24
Net sales438.5398.210.1%1,048.91,031.41.7%
Operating income before other expenses, net128.8137.5-6.3%267.8305.2-12.3%
EBITDA*157.4162.1-2.9%349.3378.9-7.8%
EBITDA margin35.9%40.7% 33.3%36.7%
Free cash flow**132.4121.58.9%193.2192.00.6%
Net income100.9107.3-6.0%214.9245.8-12.6%
Earnings per share (US$)***0.30760.3276-6.1%0.65570.7512-12.7%


*EBITDA: Operating income before other expenses + depreciation and amortization
**Free cash flow before growth and strategic CapEx
***Earnings per share calculated based on average number of outstanding shares during the quarter

Enrique Escalante, GCC's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "While the third quarter unfolded in a mixed environment, GCC executed with discipline and delivered revenue growth, underpinned by strong performance in our U.S. concrete business. Our teams maintained a disciplined approach across markets and ensured operational stability."

Enrique continued, "Our focus remains on rigorous cost control, plant reliability, and investing to strengthen our network, supporting our long-term strategy to compound value into 2026."

To access the earnings release: click here

CONFERENCE CALL

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. will host its earnings conference call on October 22, 2025.

Time: 11 a.m. Eastern Time (New York) / 9 a.m. Central Time (Mexico City)

Conference ID: 13750650

Dial in:

U.S. (toll free): 1-877-407-0789
International:1-201-689-8562

Replay (through October 29, 2025, 11:59 p.m. ET):

U.S. (toll free): 1-844-512-2921
International:1-412-317-6671

Listen-only webcast and replay: click here

ABOUT GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, aggregates, concrete, and construction-related services in the United States and Mexico. The Company has an annual cement production capacity of 6 million metric tons.

Founded in 1941, the Company's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings report may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, and public health conditions, including COVID-19, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates, changes in interest rates, inflation rates, and currency exchange rates, as well as the performance of the construction industry, pricing, business strategy, and other factors.

If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this earnings report. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

For further information, contact:

GCC Investor Relations
Sahory Ogushi
+52 (614) 442 3176
+ 1 (303) 739 5943
soguship@gcc.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.