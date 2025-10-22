Nokia Oyj: Nokia and ST Engineering partner to deploy Bangkok Expressway and Metro's railway communications network for enhanced safety and services

Press Release

Nokia and ST Engineering partner to deploy Bangkok Expressway and Metro's railway communications network for enhanced safety and services

The deployment of Nokia's Internet Protocol/Multi-Protocol Label Switching (IP/MPLS) solution will ensure more efficient, reliable and safer train operations for passengers on Bangkok's upcoming Orange Line.

Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM) will benefit from reduced operational complexity, enhanced security and improved network visibility.

Nokia's solution includes high-capacity Backbone Transmission Network (BTN) and service management platform, designed for the stringent demands of railway communications.

22 October 2025

Bangkok, Thailand - Nokia today announced that it has collaborated with ST Engineering and First One Systems to deploy an IP/MPLS-based mission-critical Backbone Transmission Network (BTN) for the new Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Orange Line of Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM). The project is expected to be completed by 2030.

When deployed, Nokia's IP/MPLS solution will enable BEM to have a high-capacity, low-latency, reliable and secure transmission backbone to support both vital and non-vital railway applications, including CCTV surveillance, public announcements, passenger information displays, radio communication, and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), among others.

The new 35.9 km Orange Line will connect the east and west sides of Bangkok, featuring both underground and elevated transit systems. Railway systems worldwide are undergoing digital transformation to enhance operational efficiency, reliability, and safety.

"We are honored to be part of this landmark project alongside Nokia and ST Engineering, contributing our local expertise and strong integration capabilities to support BEM's vision for safer and smarter rail transport in Bangkok. Our deep understanding of the local landscape, combined with Nokia's proven technology and ST Engineering's system integration excellence, ensures that this mission-critical communication system will meet the highest international standards," said Terdsak Kijjatikankun, Chief Executive Officer of First One Systems.

"Complex and large-scale railway projects require not just deep technical expertise but also seamless collaboration across partners. Together with ST Engineering and First One Systems, we demonstrated engineering excellence and solution leadership, giving BEM the confidence to move forward with our solution for this prestigious initiative. Our strong track record and learnings from delivering similar railway projects globally enable us to anticipate challenges and deliver a world-class solution," said Stuart Hendry, Vice President of Enterprise Sales for Network Infrastructure at Nokia Asia Pacific.

As part of the project, Nokia will develop two BTNs, 10G and 40G, each to support network speeds for voice, data and video transmission between stations and Operations Control Center (OCC). Nokia's solution includes Nokia 7250 Interconnect Router, Nokia 7210 Service Access System, Nokia Service Platform and professional services. The solution will help BEM to simplify operations and maintenance while providing real-time visibility into network performance.

