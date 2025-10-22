Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025
WKN: A1J5TM | ISIN: NO0010657505 | Ticker-Symbol: BO4
22.10.25 | 09:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2025 07:06 Uhr
Borregaard ASA: EBITDA1 of NOK 440 million in the 3rd quarter

Borregaard's operating revenues were NOK 1,799 million (NOK 1,949 million)2 in the 3rd quarter of 2025. EBITDA1 was NOK 440 million (NOK 524 million). The result in BioSolutions increased while BioMaterials and Fine Chemicals had lower results compared with the 3rd quarter of 2024.

The reduced EBITDA1 was due to lower bioethanol prices and the temporary disruption in cellulose production at the Sarpsborg site. The negative impact from this disruption amounts to approximately NOK 40 million. The improvement in the result for BioSolutions was attributable to sustained growth in sales to agriculture. In BioMaterials, higher sales prices were more than offset by lower sales volume. Fine chemical intermediates delivered a strong result. Net currency effects were positive across all areas.

Profit before tax was NOK 247 million (NOK 326 million). Earnings per share were NOK 1.96 (NOK 2.51).

We are pleased with the strong development in agricultural sales and our ability to deliver solid results during uncertain global conditions. This demonstrates the strength and flexibility of Borregaard's business model, says CEO Tom Erik Foss-Jacobsen.

Contacts:
CFO Per Bjarne Lyngstad, +47 952 44 515
Director Communications, Tone Horvei Bredal, +47 924 67 711

1. Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and other income and expenses
2. Figures in parentheses are for the corresponding period in the preceding year

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 - 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer at Borregaard ASA, on 22 October 2025 at 07:00 CEST.


