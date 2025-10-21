Texas Instruments Incorporated: TI reports third quarter 2025 financial results and shareholder returns

Conference call at 3:30 p.m. Central time today on ti.com/ir

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today reported third quarter revenue of $4.74 billion, net income of $1.36 billion and earnings per share of $1.48. Earnings per share included a 10-cent reduction that was not in the company's original guidance.

Regarding the company's performance and returns to shareholders, Haviv Ilan, TI's president and CEO, made the following comments:

"Revenue increased 7% sequentially and 14% from the same quarter a year ago with growth across all end markets.

"Our cash flow from operations of $6.9 billion for the trailing 12 months again underscored the strength of our business model, the quality of our product portfolio and the benefit of 300mm production. Free cash flow for the same period was $2.4 billion.

"Over the past 12 months we invested $3.9 billion in R&D and SG&A, invested $4.8 billion in capital expenditures and returned $6.6 billion to owners.

"TI's fourth quarter outlook is for revenue in the range of $4.22 billion to $4.58 billion and earnings per share between $1.13 and $1.39."

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is cash flow from operations less capital expenditures, plus proceeds from U.S. CHIPS and Science Act (CHIPS Act) incentives.

Earnings summary

(In millions, except per-share amounts)

Q3 2025

Q3 2024

Change Revenue

$ 4,742

$ 4,151

14 % Operating profit

$ 1,663

$ 1,554

7 % Net income

$ 1,364

$ 1,362

0 % Earnings per share

$ 1.48

$ 1.47

1 %

Cash generation









Trailing 12 Months (In millions)

Q3 2025

Q3 2025

Q3 2024

Change Cash flow from operations

$ 2,190

$ 6,897

$ 6,244

10 % Free cash flow

$ 1,068

$ 2,415

$ 1,468

65 % Free cash flow % of revenue









14.0 %



9.3 %





Cash return









Trailing 12 Months (In millions)

Q3 2025

Q3 2025

Q3 2024

Change Dividends paid

$ 1,236

$ 4,949

$ 4,736

4 % Stock repurchases

$ 119

$ 1,611

$ 457

253 % Total cash returned

$ 1,355

$ 6,560

$ 5,193

26 %

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

For Three Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except per-share amounts)

2025

2024 Revenue

$ 4,742

$ 4,151 Cost of revenue (COR)



2,019



1,677 Gross profit



2,723



2,474 Research and development (R&D)



518



492 Selling, general and administrative (SG&A)



457



428 Restructuring charges/other



85



- Operating profit



1,663



1,554 Other income (expense), net (OI&E)



62



131 Interest and debt expense



141



131 Income before income taxes



1,584



1,554 Provision for income taxes



220



192 Net income

$ 1,364

$ 1,362













Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.48

$ 1.47













Average shares outstanding:











Basic



909



913 Diluted



914



920













Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 1.36

$ 1.30













Supplemental Information (Quarterly, except as noted)













Provision for income taxes is based on the following:





Operating taxes (calculated using the estimated annual effective tax rate)

$ 249

$ 227 Discrete tax items



(29)



(35) Provision for income taxes (effective taxes)

$ 220

$ 192













A portion of net income is allocated to unvested restricted stock units (RSUs) on which we pay dividend equivalents. Diluted EPS is calculated using the following: Net income

$ 1,364

$ 1,362 Income allocated to RSUs



(8)



(7) Income allocated to common stock for diluted EPS

$ 1,356

$ 1,355

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, (In millions, except par value)

2025

2024 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,311

$ 2,589 Short-term investments



1,875



6,163 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of ($21) and ($23)



2,062



1,862 Raw materials



431



393 Work in process



2,460



2,081 Finished goods



1,938



1,822 Inventories



4,829



4,296 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,799



962 Total current assets



13,876



15,872 Property, plant and equipment at cost



17,314



15,464 Accumulated depreciation



(4,966)



(3,662) Property, plant and equipment



12,348



11,802 Goodwill



4,362



4,362 Deferred tax assets



1,089



941 Capitalized software licenses



237



229 Overfunded retirement plans



251



184 Other long-term assets



2,841



1,931 Total assets

$ 35,004

$ 35,321













Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Current portion of long-term debt

$ 500

$ 1,049 Accounts payable



779



794 Accrued compensation



724



721 Income taxes payable



79



108 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



1,036



1,014 Total current liabilities



3,118



3,686 Long-term debt



13,546



12,844 Underfunded retirement plans



125



117 Deferred tax liabilities



60



54 Other long-term liabilities



1,528



1,352 Total liabilities



18,377



18,053 Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $25 par value. Shares authorized - 10; none issued



-



- Common stock, $1 par value. Shares authorized - 2,400; shares issued - 1,741



1,741



1,741 Paid-in capital



4,410



3,813 Retained earnings



52,369



52,304 Treasury common stock at cost











Shares: September 30, 2025 - 832; September 30, 2024 - 829



(41,744)



(40,395) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (AOCI)



(149)



(195) Total stockholders' equity



16,627



17,268 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 35,004

$ 35,321

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For Three Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities











Net income

$ 1,364

$ 1,362 Adjustments to net income:











Depreciation



497



383 Amortization of capitalized software



20



19 Stock compensation



93



87 Deferred taxes



3



(33) Increase (decrease) from changes in:











Accounts receivable



(128)



(151) Inventories



(17)



(190) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



18



(23) Accounts payable and accrued expenses



86



13 Accrued compensation



121



149 Income taxes payable



107



155 Changes in funded status of retirement plans



13



(24) Other



13



(15) Cash flows from operating activities



2,190



1,732













Cash flows from investing activities











Capital expenditures



(1,197)



(1,316) Proceeds from CHIPS Act incentives



75



- Proceeds from asset sales



1



- Purchases of short-term investments



(805)



(1,845) Proceeds from short-term investments



1,260



2,700 Other



(15)



(26) Cash flows from investing activities



(681)



(487)













Cash flows from financing activities











Dividends paid



(1,236)



(1,187) Stock repurchases



(119)



(318) Proceeds from common stock transactions



125



117 Other



(12)



(8) Cash flows from financing activities



(1,242)



(1,396)













Net change in cash and cash equivalents



267



(151) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



3,044



2,740 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 3,311

$ 2,589













Supplemental cash flow information











Investment tax credit (ITC) used to reduce income taxes payable

$ 43

$ 220 Proceeds from CHIPS Act incentives



75



- Total cash benefit related to the CHIPS Act

$ 118

$ 220

Segment results

(In millions)

Q3 2025

Q3 2024

Change Analog:















Revenue

$ 3,729

$ 3,223

16 % Operating profit

$ 1,486

$ 1,316

13 % Embedded Processing:















Revenue

$ 709

$ 653

9 % Operating profit

$ 108

$ 109

(1) % Other:















Revenue

$ 304

$ 275

11 % Operating profit *

$ 69

$ 129

(47) %













* Includes Restructuring charges/other













Non-GAAP financial information

This release includes references to free cash flow and ratios based on that measure. These are financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow is calculated as cash flows from operating activities (also referred to as cash flow from operations) less capital expenditures, plus proceeds from CHIPS Act incentives.

We believe that free cash flow and the associated ratios provide insight into our liquidity, our cash-generating capability and the amount of cash potentially available to return to shareholders, as well as insight into our financial performance. These non-GAAP measures are supplemental to the comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the table below.





For Three

Months

Ended September 30,



For 12 Months Ended September 30,



(In millions)

2025



2025

2024

Change Cash flow from operations (GAAP) *

$ 2,190



$ 6,897

$ 6,244

10 % Capital expenditures



(1,197)





(4,817)



(4,776)



Proceeds from CHIPS Act incentives



75





335



-



Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 1,068



$ 2,415

$ 1,468

65 %

























Revenue









$ 17,266

$ 15,711





























Cash flow from operations as a percentage of revenue (GAAP)











39.9 %



39.7 %



Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue (non-GAAP)











14.0 %



9.3 %





* Includes cash benefits of $43 million, $302 million and $532 million from the CHIPS Act ITC used to reduce income taxes payable for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and the twelve months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

This release also includes references to operating taxes, a non-GAAP term we use to describe taxes calculated using the estimated annual effective tax rate, a GAAP measure that by definition does not include discrete tax items. We believe the term operating taxes helps to differentiate from effective taxes, which include discrete tax items.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as TI or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe TI's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

We urge you to carefully consider the following important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of TI or our management:

Economic, social and political conditions, and natural events in the countries in which we, our customers or our suppliers operate, including global trade policies;

Market demand for semiconductors, particularly in the industrial and automotive markets, and customer demand that differs from forecasts;

Our ability to compete in products and prices in an intensely competitive industry;

Evolving cybersecurity and other threats relating to our information technology systems or those of our customers, suppliers and other third parties;

Our ability to successfully implement and realize opportunities from strategic, business and organizational changes, or our ability to realize our expectations regarding the amount and timing of associated restructuring charges and cost savings;

Our ability to develop, manufacture and market innovative products in a rapidly changing technological environment, our timely implementation of new manufacturing technologies and installation of manufacturing equipment, and our ability to realize expected returns on significant investments in manufacturing capacity;

Availability and cost of key materials, utilities, manufacturing equipment, third-party manufacturing services and manufacturing technology;

Our ability to recruit and retain skilled personnel and effectively manage key employee succession;

Product liability, warranty or other claims relating to our products, software, manufacturing, delivery, services, design or communications, or recalls by our customers for a product containing one of our parts;

Compliance with or changes in the complex laws, rules and regulations to which we are or may become subject, or actions of enforcement authorities, that restrict our ability to operate our business or subject us to fines, penalties or other legal liability;

Changes in tax law and accounting standards that impact the tax rate applicable to us, the jurisdictions in which profits are determined to be earned and taxed, adverse resolution of tax audits, increases in tariff rates, and the ability to realize deferred tax assets;

Financial difficulties of our distributors or semiconductor distributors' promotion of competing product lines to our detriment; or disputes with current or former distributors;

Losses or curtailments of purchases from key customers or the timing and amount of customer inventory adjustments;

Our ability to maintain or improve profit margins, including our ability to utilize our manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover our fixed operating costs, in an intensely competitive and cyclical industry and changing regulatory environment;

Our ability to maintain and enforce a strong intellectual property portfolio and maintain freedom of operation in all jurisdictions where we conduct business; or our exposure to infringement claims;

Instability in the global credit and financial markets; and

Impairments of our non-financial assets.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the Risk factors discussion in Item 1A of TI's most recent Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. If we do update any forward-looking statement, you should not infer that we will make additional updates with respect to that statement or any other forward-looking statement.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, enterprise systems and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com .

TXN-G

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated