Fulton Financial Corporation Announces 2025 Third Quarter Results

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) ("Fulton" or the "Corporation") reported net income available to common shareholders of $97.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.3 million in comparison to the second quarter of 2025. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $101.3 million(1), or $0.55 per diluted share(1), an increase of $0.7 million in comparison to the second quarter of 2025.

Net income available to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $285.0 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, an increase of $72.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in comparison to the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $297.4 million(1), or $1.62 per diluted share(1), an increase of $58.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in comparison to the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

"We're proud to announce record operating net income surpassing $101 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, during the third quarter," said Curtis J. Myers, Chairman and CEO of Fulton. "Our continued success is a result of our focus on serving as trusted advisors to our customers and deepening our customer relationships."

Financial Highlights

Third quarter of 2025 operating results of $0.55 per diluted share were impacted by the following items:

Solid net interest margin of 3.57%, with a four basis point decrease in total cost of funds compared to the prior quarter.

Non-interest income increased $1.3 million to $70.4 million compared to $69.1 million in the prior quarter.

Non-interest expense increased $3.8 million to $196.6 million compared to $192.8 million in the prior quarter. Operating non-interest expense increased $3.8 million to $191.4 million (1) compared to $187.6 million in the prior quarter.

compared to $187.6 million in the prior quarter. Provision for credit losses was $10.2 million resulting in an allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans of $376.3 million, or 1.57% of total net loans as of September 30, 2025.

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2) increased to approximately 11.5% compared to 11.3% in the prior quarter.

increased to approximately 11.5% compared to 11.3% in the prior quarter. During the third quarter of 2025, 1,650,000 shares of the Corporation's common stock were repurchased under the 2025 Repurchase Program(3) at a cost of $30.8 million or an average of $18.67 per share. The value of common stock that may be repurchased under the 2025 Repurchase Program was $85.6 million as of September 30, 2025.

The following items highlight notable changes in the components of net income in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025:

Net interest income totaled $264.2 million, an increase of $9.3 million. An increase of $8.9 million in interest income on net loans and a $2.1 million decrease in interest expense on borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities was partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in interest expense on deposits and a $0.6 million decrease in interest income on other interest-earning assets. Purchase loan mark accretion from loans acquired in the Acquisition (4) was $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $11.4 million in the prior quarter.

was $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $11.4 million in the prior quarter. Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses) was $70.4 million compared to $69.1 million in the prior quarter. The $1.3 million increase was primarily due to increases of $0.4 million in wealth management revenues, $0.3 million in overdraft fee income and $0.3 million in consumer card income. Other non-interest income increased $0.8 million primarily as a result of a gain on sale of loans of $1.1 million, partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in income from equity method investments.

Non-interest expense was $196.6 million compared to $192.8 million in the prior quarter. The $3.8 million increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to a $4.1 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense largely due to an increase in incentive compensation expense and one additional calendar day in the third quarter of 2025. Included in salaries and employee benefits expense was $0.5 million in employee severance expense.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total net loans of $24.0 billion as of September 30, 2025 increased nominally in comparison to June 30, 2025. The $29.0 million increase in net loans was due to increases of $115.4 million in consumer loans (5) , partially offset by a decrease of $86.4 million in commercial and other loans (5) .

, partially offset by a decrease of $86.4 million in commercial and other loans . Deposits totaled $26.3 billion, an increase of $194.4 million, compared to $26.1 billion as of June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to increases of $442.3 million in interest-bearing demand deposits due to seasonal trends in the municipal deposit portfolio, and $145.8 million in savings deposits, partially offset by decreases of $201.6 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, $107.7 million in brokered deposits and $84.3 million in time deposits.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, resulting in a $376.3 million allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans, or 1.57% of total net loans as of September 30, 2025, compared to $377.3 million, or 1.57% of total net loans as of June 30, 2025.

Non-performing assets were $201.0 million, or 0.63% of total assets, as of September 30, 2025, in comparison to $215.6 million, or 0.67% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025.

Annualized net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2025 were 0.18% of total average loans in comparison to 0.20% in the prior quarter.

Additional information on Fulton is available on the Internet at www.fultonbank.com.



(1) Financial measure derived by methods other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of the press release.







(2) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2025, are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.







(3) The 2025 Repurchase Program represents the authorization, commencing on January 1, 2025 and expiring on December 31, 2025, to repurchase up to $125 million of the Corporation's common stock. Under this authorization, up to $25 million of the $125 million authorization may be used to repurchase the Corporation's preferred stock and outstanding subordinated notes due 2030. As permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements and subject to market conditions and other factors, purchases may be made from time to time under the 2025 Repurchase Program in open market or privately negotiated transactions, including without limitation, through accelerated share repurchase transactions. The 2025 Repurchase Program may be discontinued at any time.







(4) On April 26, 2024, the Corporation announced that its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank, National Association ("Fulton Bank"), acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed substantially all of the deposits and certain liabilities of Republic First Bank, doing business as Republic Bank ("Republic Bank"), from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"), as receiver for Republic Bank (the "Acquisition"), pursuant to the terms of the Purchase and Assumption Agreement - Whole Bank, All Deposits, effective as of April 26, 2024 among the FDIC, as receiver of Republic Bank, the FDIC and Fulton Bank.







(5) Commercial loans include real estate - commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, leases and other loans and includes a decrease in commercial construction loans of $27.0 million, reflected in real estate - construction. Consumer loans include real estate - residential mortgage, real estate - home equity, consumer and includes an increase of $6.7 million in residential construction loans, reflected in real estate - construction.





Note: Some numbers contained in this document may not sum due to rounding.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Corporation uses certain financial measures in this press release that have been derived from methods other than GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this press release.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION















SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)















(dollars in thousands, except per share and shares data)

















Three months ended





Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30





2025

2025

2025

2024

2024



Ending Balances





















Investment securities(1) $ 5,045,270

$ 5,093,027

$ 5,071,323

$ 4,806,468

$ 4,545,278



Net loans 24,041,489

24,012,539

23,862,574

24,044,919

24,176,075



Total assets 31,995,086

32,040,448

32,132,028

32,071,810

32,185,726



Deposits 26,332,490

26,138,067

26,328,972

26,129,433

26,152,144



Shareholders' equity 3,413,598

3,329,246

3,274,321

3,197,325

3,203,943



























Average Balances





















Investment securities(1) 5,025,072

5,084,371

4,906,952

4,771,537

4,237,805



Net loans 24,020,322

23,899,743

24,006,863

24,068,784

24,147,801



Total assets 31,924,038

31,901,574

31,971,601

32,098,852

31,895,235



Deposits 26,298,680

26,125,602

26,169,883

26,313,378

25,778,259



Shareholders' equity 3,361,368

3,304,015

3,254,125

3,219,026

3,160,322



























Income Statement





















Net interest income 264,198

254,921

251,187

253,659

258,009



Provision for credit losses 10,245

8,607

13,898

16,725

11,929



Non-interest income 70,407

69,148

67,232

65,924

59,673



Non-interest expense 196,574

192,811

189,460

216,615

226,089



Income before taxes 127,786

122,651

115,061

86,243

79,664



Net income available to common shareholders 97,892

96,636

90,425

66,058

60,644



























Per Share





















Net income available to common shareholders (basic) $0.54

$0.53

$0.50

$0.36

$0.33



Net income available to common shareholders (diluted) $0.53

$0.53

$0.49

$0.36

$0.33



Operating net income available to common shareholders(2) $0.55

$0.55

$0.52

$0.48

$0.50



Cash dividends $0.18

$0.18

$0.18

$0.18

$0.17



Common shareholders' equity $17.81

$17.20

$16.91

$16.50

$16.55



Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2) $14.39

$13.78

$13.46

$13.01

$13.02



Weighted average shares (basic) 181,658

182,261

182,179

182,032

181,905



Weighted average shares (diluted) 183,349

183,813

184,077

183,867

183,609



(1) Includes related unrealized holding gains (losses) for available for sale ("AFS") securities. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.





















































Three months ended





Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30





2025

2025

2025

2024

2024



Asset Quality





















Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.18 %

0.20 %

0.21 %

0.22 %

0.18 %



Non-performing loans to total net loans 0.83 %

0.89 %

0.82 %

0.92 %

0.84 %



Non-performing assets to total assets 0.63 %

0.67 %

0.62 %

0.69 %

0.64 %



ACL - loans(1) to total loans 1.57 %

1.57 %

1.59 %

1.58 %

1.56 %



ACL - loans(1) to non-performing loans 189 %

177 %

193 %

172 %

186 %



























Profitability





















Return on average assets 1.25 %

1.25 %

1.18 %

0.85 %

0.79 %



Operating return on average assets(2) 1.29 %

1.30 %

1.25 %

1.14 %

1.17 %



Return on average common shareholders' equity 12.26 %

12.46 %

11.98 %

8.68 %

8.13 %



Operating return on average common

shareholders' equity (tangible)(2) 15.79 %

16.26 %

15.95 %

14.83 %

15.65 %



Net interest margin 3.57 %

3.47 %

3.43 %

3.41 %

3.49 %



Efficiency ratio(2) 56.5 %

57.1 %

56.7 %

58.4 %

59.6 %



Non-interest expense to total average assets 2.44 %

2.42 %

2.40 %

2.68 %

2.82 %



Operating non-interest expense to total average assets(2) 2.38 %

2.36 %

2.32 %

2.36 %

2.45 %



























Capital Ratios (3)





















Tangible common equity ratio ("TCE")(2) 8.3 %

8.0 %

7.8 %

7.5 %

7.5 %



Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.5 %

9.4 %

9.2 %

9.0 %

9.0 %



Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.5 %

11.3 %

11.1 %

10.8 %

10.5 %



Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.3 %

12.1 %

11.9 %

11.5 %

11.3 %



Total risk-based capital ratio 14.9 %

14.7 %

14.5 %

14.3 %

14.0 %



























(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet ("OBS") credit exposures.



(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.



(3) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2025 are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.





FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



(dollars in thousands)





























Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30



2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks $ 307,267

$ 362,280

$ 388,503

$ 279,041

$ 296,500

Other interest-earning assets 643,111

583,899

778,117

924,404

1,287,392

Loans held for sale 19,875

23,281

15,965

25,618

17,678

Investment securities 5,045,270

5,093,027

5,071,323

4,806,468

4,545,278

Net loans 24,041,489

24,012,539

23,862,574

24,044,919

24,176,075

Less: ACL - loans(1) (376,258)

(377,337)

(379,677)

(379,156)

(375,961)

Loans, net 23,665,231

23,635,202

23,482,897

23,665,763

23,800,114

Net premises and equipment 178,644

184,290

186,873

195,527

171,731

Accrued interest receivable 114,003

117,130

116,215

117,029

115,903

Goodwill and intangible assets 618,361

623,729

629,189

635,458

641,739

Other assets 1,403,324

1,417,610

1,462,946

1,422,502

1,309,391

Total Assets $ 31,995,086

$ 32,040,448

$ 32,132,028

$ 32,071,810

$ 32,185,726 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Deposits $ 26,332,490

$ 26,138,067

$ 26,328,972

$ 26,129,433

$ 26,152,144

Borrowings 1,471,961

1,773,900

1,657,200

1,782,048

2,052,227

Other liabilities 777,037

799,235

871,535

963,004

777,412

Total Liabilities 28,581,488

28,711,202

28,857,707

28,874,485

28,981,783

Shareholders' equity 3,413,598

3,329,246

3,274,321

3,197,325

3,203,943

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 31,995,086

$ 32,040,448

$ 32,132,028

$ 32,071,810

$ 32,185,726





















LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL:











Loans, by type:

















Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 9,734,156

$ 9,678,038

$ 9,676,517

$ 9,601,858

$ 9,493,479

Commercial and industrial 4,437,905

4,541,765

4,531,266

4,605,589

4,914,734

Real estate - residential mortgage 6,617,017

6,511,687

6,409,657

6,349,643

6,302,624

Real estate - home equity 1,214,399

1,193,410

1,170,470

1,160,616

1,144,402

Real estate - construction 1,134,748

1,155,099

1,175,445

1,394,899

1,332,954

Consumer 566,291

583,949

597,305

616,856

651,717

Leases and other loans(2) 336,973

348,591

301,914

315,458

336,165

Total Net Loans $ 24,041,489

$ 24,012,539

$ 23,862,574

$ 24,044,919

$ 24,176,075 Deposits, by type:

















Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,136,210

$ 5,337,771

$ 5,435,934

$ 5,499,760

$ 5,501,699

Interest-bearing demand 8,035,393

7,593,083

7,804,388

7,843,604

7,779,472

Savings 8,417,678

8,271,925

8,208,526

7,792,114

7,740,595

Total demand and savings 21,589,281

21,202,779

21,448,848

21,135,478

21,021,766

Brokered 709,667

817,398

738,458

843,857

843,473

Time 4,033,542

4,117,890

4,141,666

4,150,098

4,286,905

Total Deposits $ 26,332,490

$ 26,138,067

$ 26,328,972

$ 26,129,433

$ 26,152,144 Borrowings, by type:

















Federal Home Loan Bank advances $ 450,000

$ 800,000

$ 750,000

$ 850,000

$ 950,000

Senior debt and subordinated debt 367,557

367,476

367,396

367,316

535,917

Other borrowings 654,404

606,424

539,804

564,732

566,310

Total Borrowings $ 1,471,961

$ 1,773,900

$ 1,657,200

$ 1,782,048

$ 2,052,227





















(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures. (2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.























FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)







(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)













Three months ended

Nine months ended





Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Sep 30





2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

2025

2024 Net Interest Income:





























Interest income

$ 411,006

$ 402,761

$ 399,692

$ 414,368

$ 427,656

$ 1,213,458

$ 1,167,828

Interest expense

146,808

147,840

148,505

160,709

169,647

443,153

461,162

Net Interest Income

264,198

254,921

251,187

253,659

258,009

770,305

706,666

Provision for credit losses

10,245

8,607

13,898

16,725

11,929

32,749

54,910

Net Interest Income after Provision

253,953

246,314

237,289

236,934

246,080

737,556

651,756 Non-Interest Income:





























Wealth management

22,639

22,281

21,785

22,002

21,596

66,705

62,741

Commercial banking:





























Merchant and card

7,327

7,376

6,591

7,082

7,496

21,294

22,103

Cash management

8,335

8,376

7,799

7,633

7,201

24,510

20,473

Capital markets

2,908

2,945

2,411

2,797

3,311

8,264

8,236

Other commercial banking

4,595

4,734

4,528

4,942

4,281

13,857

11,716

Total commercial banking

23,165

23,431

21,329

22,454

22,289

67,925

62,528

Consumer banking:





























Card

8,246

7,958

7,544

8,064

7,917

23,748

22,850

Overdraft

4,153

3,817

3,295

3,644

3,957

11,265

10,120

Other consumer banking

2,775

2,753

2,229

2,601

3,054

7,757

8,226

Total consumer banking

15,174

14,528

13,068

14,309

14,928

42,770

41,196

Mortgage banking

3,711

3,991

3,138

3,759

3,142

10,841

10,183

Gain on acquisition, net of tax

-

-

-

(2,689)

(7,706)

-

39,685

Other

5,718

4,917

7,914

6,089

5,425

18,547

13,756

Non-interest income before investment securities

gains (losses)

70,407

69,148

67,234

65,924

59,674

206,788

230,089

Investment securities (losses) gains, net

-

-

(2)

-

(1)

(2)

(20,283)

Total Non-Interest Income

70,407

69,148

67,232

65,924

59,673

206,786

209,806 Non-Interest Expense:





























Salaries and employee benefits

111,265

107,123

103,526

107,886

118,824

321,914

324,935

Data processing and software

18,535

18,262

18,599

19,550

20,314

55,396

58,332

Net occupancy

15,954

16,410

18,207

16,417

18,999

50,571

52,942

Other outside services

12,951

12,009

11,837

14,531

15,839

36,797

46,055

Intangible amortization

5,368

5,460

6,269

6,282

6,287

17,097

11,548

FDIC insurance

5,089

4,951

5,597

5,921

5,109

15,638

17,909

Equipment

3,926

4,100

4,150

4,388

4,860

12,175

13,461

Marketing

2,470

2,604

2,521

2,695

2,251

7,595

6,263

Professional fees

2,320

2,163

(1,078)

3,387

2,811

3,405

7,470

Acquisition-related expenses

-

-

380

9,637

14,195

380

27,998

Other

18,696

19,729

19,452

25,921

16,600

57,877

36,263

Total Non-Interest Expense

196,574

192,811

189,460

216,615

226,089

578,845

603,176

Income Before Income Taxes

127,786

122,651

115,061

86,243

79,664

365,497

258,386

Income tax expense

27,332

23,453

22,074

17,623

16,458

72,858

38,264

Net Income

100,454

99,198

92,987

68,620

63,206

292,639

220,122

Preferred stock dividends

(2,562)

(2,562)

(2,562)

(2,562)

(2,562)

(7,686)

(7,686)

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 97,892

$ 96,636

$ 90,425

$ 66,058

$ 60,644

$ 284,953

$ 212,436





































Three months ended

Nine months ended





Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Sep 30





2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

2025

2024 PER SHARE:





























Net income available to common shareholders (basic)

$0.54

$0.53

$0.50

$0.36

$0.33

$1.57

$1.23

Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)

$0.53

$0.53

$0.49

$0.36

$0.33

$1.55

$1.21

Cash dividends

$0.18

$0.18

$0.18

$0.18

$0.17

$0.54

$0.51

































Weighted average shares (basic)

181,658

182,261

182,179

182,032

181,905

182,030

173,337

Weighted average shares (diluted)

183,349

183,813

184,077

183,867

183,609

183,718

175,033

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)









(dollars in thousands)















Three months ended



September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024



Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/



Balance

Interest (1)

Rate

Balance

Interest (1)

Rate

Balance

Interest (1)

Rate ASSETS







































































Interest-earning assets:

































Net loans(2) $ 24,020,322

$ 358,443

5.93 %

$ 23,899,742

$ 349,490

5.86 %

$ 24,147,801

$ 376,160

6.20 %

Investment securities(3) 5,330,905

49,442

3.70 %

5,390,953

49,463

3.67 %

4,526,885

37,853

3.34 %

Other interest-earning assets 622,832

7,557

4.83 %

682,075

8,197

4.82 %

1,338,592

18,068

5.37 %

Total Interest-Earning Assets 29,974,059

415,442

5.51 %

29,972,770

407,150

5.44 %

30,013,278

432,081

5.74 %





































Noninterest-earning assets:

































Cash and due from banks 312,578









277,880









306,427









Premises and equipment 181,116









186,989









181,285









Other assets 1,837,179









1,848,891









1,772,052









Less: ACL - loans(4) (380,894)









(384,956)









(377,807)









Total Assets $ 31,924,038









$ 31,901,574









$ 31,895,235













































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Demand deposits $ 7,876,227

$ 36,369

1.83 %

$ 7,800,881

$ 34,745

1.79 %

$ 7,668,583

$ 38,768

2.01 %

Savings deposits 8,391,379

48,237

2.28 %

8,219,637

47,462

2.32 %

7,663,599

49,477

2.57 %

Brokered deposits 694,486

7,689

4.39 %

688,957

7,495

4.36 %

842,661

11,344

5.36 %

Time deposits 4,097,195

37,942

3.67 %

4,112,130

39,492

3.85 %

4,107,466

45,735

4.43 %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 21,059,287

130,237

2.45 %

20,821,605

129,194

2.49 %

20,282,309

145,324

2.85 %







































Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 1,564,996

16,571

4.20 %

1,756,246

18,646

4.26 %

2,229,348

24,324

4.34 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 22,624,283

146,808

2.57 %

22,577,851

147,840

2.62 %

22,511,657

169,648

3.00 %





































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

































Demand deposits 5,239,393









5,303,997









5,495,950









Other liabilities 698,994









715,711









727,306









Total Liabilities 28,562,670









28,597,559









28,734,913









Total Deposits 26,298,680





1.96 %

26,125,602





1.98 %

25,778,259





2.24 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits (cost of funds) 27,863,676





2.09 %

27,881,848





2.13 %

28,007,607





2.41 %







































Shareholders' equity 3,361,368









3,304,015









3,160,322









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 31,924,038









$ 31,901,574









$ 31,895,235















































Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)



268,634

3.57 %





259,310

3.47 %





262,433

3.49 %

Tax equivalent adjustment



(4,436)









(4,389)









(4,424)





Net Interest Income



$ 264,198









$ 254,921









$ 258,009











































(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.

















(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.

(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS securities; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.

(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands)



Three months ended





Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30





2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Loans, by type:





















Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 9,721,395

$ 9,652,320

$ 9,655,283

$ 9,595,996

$ 9,318,273



Commercial and industrial 4,494,662

4,530,085

4,608,401

4,730,101

4,998,051



Real estate - residential mortgage 6,560,413

6,448,443

6,367,978

6,319,205

6,268,922



Real estate - home equity 1,191,465

1,179,109

1,160,713

1,116,665

1,122,313



Real estate - construction 1,125,130

1,172,138

1,296,090

1,312,245

1,437,907



Consumer 590,658

599,505

615,741

665,261

682,602



Leases and other loans(1) 336,599

318,142

302,657

329,311

319,733



Total Net Loans $ 24,020,322

$ 23,899,742

$ 24,006,863

$ 24,068,784

$ 24,147,801

























Deposits, by type:





















Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,239,393

$ 5,303,997

$ 5,412,063

$ 5,558,110

$ 5,495,950



Interest-bearing demand 7,876,227

7,800,881

7,753,586

7,838,590

7,668,583



Savings 8,391,379

8,219,637

7,971,728

7,806,303

7,663,599



Total demand and savings 21,506,999

21,324,515

21,137,377

21,203,003

20,828,132



Brokered 694,486

688,957

904,722

877,526

842,661



Time 4,097,195

4,112,130

4,127,784

4,232,849

4,107,466



Total Deposits $ 26,298,680

$ 26,125,602

$ 26,169,883

$ 26,313,378

$ 25,778,259

























Borrowings, by type:





















Federal funds purchased $ -

$ 1,099

$ -

$ 54

$ -



Federal Home Loan Bank advances 484,022

712,198

709,367

727,957

754,130



Senior debt and subordinated debt 367,517

367,438

367,357

449,795

535,831



Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 713,456

675,511

678,176

669,625

939,387



Total Borrowings $ 1,564,995

$ 1,756,246

$ 1,754,900

$ 1,847,431

$ 2,229,348























(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.



FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)











(dollars in thousands)

















Nine months ended September 30





2025

2024





Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/





Balance

Interest (1)

Rate

Balance

Interest (1)

Rate ASSETS



















































Interest-earning assets:

























Net loans(2)

$ 23,975,693

$ 1,055,558

5.88 %

$ 22,918,845

$ 1,045,573

6.09 %

Investment securities(3)

5,307,436

146,147

3.67 %

4,303,048

98,701

3.05 %

Other interest-earning assets

698,727

24,919

4.76 %

921,483

37,126

5.38 %

Total Interest-Earning Assets

29,981,856

1,226,624

5.46 %

28,143,376

1,181,400

5.60 %



























Noninterest-Earning assets:

























Cash and due from banks

297,491









297,268









Premises and equipment

186,414









202,531









Other assets

1,850,254









1,828,085









Less: ACL - loans(4)

(383,776)









(353,567)









Total Assets

$ 31,932,239









$ 30,117,693



































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















































Interest-Bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits

$ 7,810,681

$ 105,303

1.80 %

$ 6,785,106

$ 91,016

1.79 %

Savings deposits

8,195,790

140,800

2.30 %

7,215,631

133,175

2.47 %

Brokered deposits

761,952

25,222

4.43 %

1,015,823

41,073

5.40 %

Time deposits

4,112,258

118,998

3.87 %

3,583,905

114,721

4.28 %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

20,880,681

390,323

2.50 %

18,600,465

379,985

2.73 %





























Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities

1,691,351

52,830

4.18 %

2,425,753

81,177

4.47 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

22,572,032

443,153

2.62 %

21,026,218

461,162

2.93 %



























Noninterest-Bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits

5,317,851









5,339,590









Other liabilities

735,460









791,175









Total Liabilities

28,625,343









27,156,983









Total Deposits

26,198,532





1.99 %

23,940,055





2.12 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits (cost of funds)

27,889,883





2.12 %

26,365,808





2.33 %





























Shareholders' equity

3,306,896









2,960,710









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 31,932,239









$ 30,117,693





































Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)





783,471

3.49 %





720,238

3.42 %

Tax equivalent adjustment





(13,166)









(13,572)





Net Interest Income





$ 770,305









$ 706,666

































(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.







(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.





















(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.

(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION





AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands)



















Nine months ended September 30







2025

2024

Loans, by type:











Real estate - commercial mortgage

$ 9,676,574

$ 8,803,503



Commercial and industrial

4,543,967

4,786,976



Real estate - residential mortgage

6,459,649

5,844,317



Real estate - home equity

1,177,209

1,091,526



Real estate - construction

1,197,159

1,370,134



Consumer

601,877

697,204



Leases and other loans(1)

319,258

325,185



Total Net Loans

$ 23,975,693

$ 22,918,845















Deposits, by type:











Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 5,317,851

$ 5,339,590



Interest-bearing demand

7,810,681

6,785,106



Savings

8,195,790

7,215,631



Total demand and savings

21,324,322

19,340,327



Brokered

761,952

1,015,823



Time

4,112,258

3,583,905



Total Deposits

$ 26,198,532

$ 23,940,055















Borrowings, by type:











Federal funds purchased

$ 366

$ 68,515



Federal Home Loan Bank advances

634,370

829,971



Senior debt and subordinated debt

367,438

535,656



Other borrowings

689,177

991,611



Total Borrowings

$ 1,691,351

$ 2,425,753















(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

















ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

















(dollars in thousands)





















Three months ended

Nine months ended





Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Sep 30

Sep 30





2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

2025

2024

Allowance for credit losses related to net loans:

























Balance at beginning of period $ 377,337

$ 379,677

$ 379,156

$ 375,961

$ 375,941

$ 379,156

$ 293,404



































CECL day 1 provision expense(1) -

-

-

-

-

-

23,444



Initial purchased credit deteriorated allowance for credit losses -

-

-

(136)

(1,139)

-

54,767



Loans charged off:





























Real estate - commercial mortgage (3,906)

(6,402)

(12,106)

(2,844)

(2,723)

(22,414)

(10,602)



Commercial and industrial (5,847)

(5,780)

(3,865)

(9,480)

(6,256)

(15,492)

(16,843)



Real estate - residential mortgage (394)

(258)

(343)

(55)

(1,131)

(995)

(1,417)



Consumer and home equity (2,527)

(1,885)

(2,193)

(2,179)

(2,308)

(6,605)

(6,312)



Real estate - construction (5,286)

(100)

-

-

-

(5,387)

-



Leases and other loans(2) (1,479)

(1,491)

(1,527)

(1,768)

(726)

(4,495)

(2,929)



Total loans charged off (19,439)

(15,916)

(20,034)

(16,326)

(13,144)

(55,388)

(38,103)

Recoveries of loans previously charged off:





























Real estate - commercial mortgage 4,307

133

374

199

107

4,814

405



Commercial and industrial 3,205

2,628

5,952

1,387

1,008

11,785

3,052



Real estate - residential mortgage 33

203

174

104

130

410

368



Consumer and home equity 726

899

660

974

545

2,285

2,382



Real estate - construction 47

99

82

47

103

228

336



Leases and other loans(2) 192

240

201

194

129

633

538



Total recoveries of loans previously charged off 8,510

4,202

7,443

2,905

2,022

20,155

7,081

Net loans charged off (10,929)

(11,714)

(12,591)

(13,421)

(11,122)

(35,233)

(31,022)

Provision for credit losses(1) 9,850

9,374

13,112

16,752

12,281

32,335

35,368

Balance at end of period $ 376,258

$ 377,337

$ 379,677

$ 379,156

$ 375,961

$ 376,258

$ 375,961

Net charge-offs to average loans (3) 0.18 %

0.20 %

0.21 %

0.22 %

0.18 %

0.20 %

0.18 %

































Provision for credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures





















Provision for credit losses(1) $ 395

$ (767)

$ 786

$ (27)

$ (352)

$ 414

$ (3,902)

































NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:



























Non-accrual loans $ 150,137

$ 182,942

$ 162,426

$ 189,293

$ 175,861











Loans 90 days past due and accruing 48,597

29,949

34,367

30,781

26,286











Total non-performing loans 198,734

212,891

196,793

220,074

202,147











Other real estate owned 2,305

2,706

2,193

2,621

2,844











Total non-performing assets $ 201,039

$ 215,597

$ 198,986

$ 222,695

$ 204,991









































NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE:



























Commercial and industrial $ 48,817

$ 45,565

$ 42,913

$ 43,677

$ 64,450











Real estate - commercial mortgage 87,789

90,852

88,081

102,359

71,467











Real estate - residential mortgage 44,689

37,703

46,878

45,901

41,727











Consumer and home equity 12,658

11,109

12,682

14,374

12,830











Real estate - construction 3,461

25,602

3,666

1,746

1,746











Leases and other loans(2) 1,320

2,060

2,573

12,017

9,927











Total non-performing loans $ 198,734

$ 212,891

$ 196,793

$ 220,074

$ 202,147













(1) The sum of these amounts are reflected in the provision for credit losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.

(3) Quarterly results are annualized.

























FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)





























Explanatory note: This press release contains supplemental financial information, as detailed below, that has been derived by methods other than GAAP. The Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's results. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure follow:









































Three months ended











Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30











2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 Operating net income available to common shareholders



















Net income available to common shareholders

$ 97,892

$ 96,636

$ 90,425

$ 66,058

$ 60,644 Less: Other

(738)

(9)

(122)

(269)

(677) Plus: Gain on acquisition, net of tax

-

-

-

2,689

7,706 Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization

5,255

5,346

6,155

6,155

6,155 Plus: Acquisition-related expense

-

-

380

9,637

14,195 Plus: FDIC special assessment

-

-

-

-

(16) Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

(207)

(270)

(47)

10,001

9,385 Less: Tax impact of adjustments

(905)

(1,064)

(1,337)

(5,360)

(6,099) Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)

$ 101,297

$ 100,639

$ 95,454

$ 88,911

$ 91,293





























Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)

183,349

183,813

184,077

183,867

183,609





























Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share (diluted)

$ 0.55

$ 0.55

$ 0.52

$ 0.48

$ 0.50





























Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share



















Shareholders' equity

$ 3,413,598

$ 3,329,246

$ 3,274,321

$ 3,197,325

$ 3,203,943 Less: Preferred stock

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878) Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(618,361)

(623,729)

(629,189)

(635,458)

(641,739) Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)

$ 2,602,359

$ 2,512,639

$ 2,452,254

$ 2,368,989

$ 2,369,326





















Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator)

180,865

182,379

182,204

182,089

181,957





















Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share

$ 14.39

$ 13.78

$ 13.46

$ 13.01

$ 13.02

































































Three months ended











Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30











2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 Operating return on average assets



















Net income

$ 100,454

$ 99,198

$ 92,987

$ 68,620

$ 63,206 Less: Other

(738)

(9)

(122)

(269)

(677) Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax

-

-

-

2,689

7,706 Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization

5,255

5,346

6,155

6,155

6,155 Plus: Acquisition-related expense

-

-

380

9,637

14,195 Plus: FDIC special assessment

-

-

-

-

(16) Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

(207)

(270)

(47)

10,001

9,385 Less: Tax impact of adjustments

(905)

(1,064)

(1,337)

(5,360)

(6,099) Operating net income (numerator)

$ 103,859

$ 103,201

$ 98,016

$ 91,473

$ 93,855





























Total average assets

$ 31,924,038

$ 31,901,574

$ 31,971,601

$ 32,098,852

$ 31,895,235 Less: Average net core deposit intangible

(65,999)

(71,282)

(77,039)

(83,173)

(89,350) Total operating average assets (denominator)

$ 31,858,039

$ 31,830,292

$ 31,894,562

$ 32,015,679

$ 31,805,885





























Operating return on average assets(1)

1.29 %

1.30 %

1.25 %

1.14 %

1.17 %





























Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)











Net income available to common shareholders

$ 97,892

$ 96,636

$ 90,425

$ 66,058

$ 60,644 Less: Other

(738)

(9)

(122)

(269)

(677) Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax

-

-

-

2,689

7,706 Plus: Intangible amortization



5,368

5,460

6,269

6,282

6,287 Plus: Acquisition-related expense



-

-

380

9,637

14,195 Plus: FDIC special assessment

-

-

-

-

(16) Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

(207)

(270)

(47)

10,001

9,385 Less: Tax impact of adjustments



(929)

(1,088)

(1,361)

(5,387)

(6,127) Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (numerator)

$ 101,386

$ 100,729

$ 95,544

$ 89,011

$ 91,397





















Average shareholders' equity

$ 3,361,368

$ 3,304,015

$ 3,254,125

$ 3,219,026

$ 3,160,322 Less: Average preferred stock

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878) Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets

(620,986)

(626,383)

(632,254)

(638,507)

(644,814) Average tangible common shareholders' equity (denominator)

$ 2,547,504

$ 2,484,754

$ 2,428,993

$ 2,387,641

$ 2,322,630





















Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(1)

15.79 %

16.26 %

15.95 %

14.83 %

15.65 %





























Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE Ratio)



















Shareholders' equity

$ 3,413,598

$ 3,329,246

$ 3,274,321

$ 3,197,325

$ 3,203,943 Less: Preferred stock

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878) Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(618,361)

(623,729)

(629,189)

(635,458)

(641,739) Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)

$ 2,602,359

$ 2,512,639

$ 2,452,254

$ 2,368,989

$ 2,369,326





























Total assets

$ 31,995,086

$ 32,040,448

$ 32,132,028

$ 32,071,810

$ 32,185,726 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(618,361)

(623,729)

(629,189)

(635,458)

(641,739) Total tangible assets (denominator)

$ 31,376,725

$ 31,416,719

$ 31,502,839

$ 31,436,352

$ 31,543,987





























Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.29 %

8.00 %

7.78 %

7.54 %

7.51 % (1) Results are annualized.





























































Three months ended











Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30











2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 Efficiency ratio























Non-interest expense

$ 196,574

$ 192,811

$ 189,460

$ 216,615

$ 226,089 Less: Acquisition-related expense

-

-

(380)

(9,637)

(14,195) Less: FDIC special assessment

-

-

-

-

16 Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

207

270

47

(10,001)

(9,385) Less: Intangible amortization

(5,368)

(5,460)

(6,269)

(6,282)

(6,287) Operating non-interest expense (numerator)

$ 191,413

$ 187,621

$ 182,858

$ 190,695

$ 196,238





















Net interest income

$ 264,198

$ 254,921

$ 251,187

$ 253,659

$ 258,009 Tax equivalent adjustment

4,436

4,389

4,340

4,343

4,424 Plus: Total non-interest income

70,407

69,148

67,232

65,924

59,673 Less: Other revenue

(138)

(9)

(122)

(269)

(677) Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax

-

-

-

2,689

7,706 Plus: Investment securities (gains) losses, net

-

-

2

-

1 Total revenue (denominator)

$ 338,903

$ 328,449

$ 322,639

$ 326,346

$ 329,136





















Efficiency ratio

56.5 %

57.1 %

56.7 %

58.4 %

59.6 %





























Operating non-interest expense to total average assets



















Non-interest expense

$ 196,574

$ 192,811

$ 189,460

$ 216,615

$ 226,089 Less: Intangible amortization

(5,368)

(5,460)

(6,269)

(6,282)

(6,287) Less: Acquisition-related expense

-

-

(380)

(9,637)

(14,195) Less: FDIC special assessment

-

-

-

-

16 Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

207

270

47

(10,001)

(9,385) Operating non-interest expense (numerator)

$ 191,413

$ 187,621

$ 182,858

$ 190,695

$ 196,238





























Total average assets (denominator)

$ 31,924,038

$ 31,901,574

$ 31,971,601

$ 32,098,852

$ 31,895,235





























Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets(1)

2.38 %

2.36 %

2.32 %

2.36 %

2.45 % (1) Results are annualized.































































Nine Months Ended























Sep 30

Sep 30























2025

2024











Operating net income available to common shareholders



















Net income available to common shareholders

$ 284,953

$ 212,436











Less: Other

(869)

(1,535)











Plus Gain on acquisition, net of tax

-

(39,685)











Plus: Loss on securities restructuring

-

20,282











Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization

16,756

11,152











Plus: Acquisition-related expense

380

27,998











Plus: CECL Day 1 Provision

-

23,444











Less: Gain on sale-leaseback

-

(20,266)











Plus: FDIC special assessment

-

940











Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

(524)

22,065











Less: Tax impact of adjustments

(3,306)

(17,657)











Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)

$ 297,390

$ 239,174









































Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)

183,718

175,033









































Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share

(diluted)

$ 1.62

$ 1.37













































