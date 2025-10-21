Solventum Appoints Heather Knight as Chief Commercial Officer

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) announced today the appointment of Heather Knight as Chief Commercial Officer, effective November 10, 2025. In this newly created role, Ms. Knight will oversee global commercial and R&D operations across Solventum's MedSurg, Dental Solutions and Health Information Systems segments, and will report directly to CEO Bryan Hanson.

Ms. Knight brings over 30 years of leadership experience in the MedTech industry. Most recently, she served as Chief Operating Officer at Baxter International, where she led global sales across three business segments, as well as R&D, supply chain, and medical and regulatory affairs. Throughout her career, Ms. Knight has held numerous roles of increasing leadership in general management, global upstream and commercial capacities at companies including Medtronic, Covidien, Tyco Healthcare and Kendall, and she currently serves on the Board of Directors of Waters Corporation.

Mr. Hanson said, "Heather's appointment to the new role of Chief Commercial Officer reflects Solventum's commitment to building a high-performing organization and progress to becoming a leading global MedTech company. By aligning our go-to-market strategy under one leader, we will enhance our ability to leverage the size and scale of Solventum, driving more coordinated execution and profitable growth. Heather is an industry veteran who brings a long history of strategic vision, commercial discipline and deep sector experience that will be instrumental as we execute our transformation as a standalone company."

"I am thrilled to join Solventum at this pivotal time in the execution of the Company's multi-year strategic plan," said Ms. Knight. "Solventum has leading businesses with the right to win in their respective markets, and I look forward to working with the team to continue strengthening commercial productivity and market development."

In connection with Ms. Knight's appointment, Chris Barry, Executive Vice President and Group President of MedSurg, will depart Solventum, effective December 31, 2025.

Mr. Hanson continued, "I want to thank Chris for his tremendous leadership and contributions to Solventum. Chris has played an important role in leading our largest business segment, and we are pleased that he will stay with us through the remainder of the year to support a seamless transition."

This change does not impact Solventum's financial guidance. The Company will provide its next update in the normal course when third quarter results are reported in early November.

About Solventum

At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, materials and data science that change patients' lives for the better - while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

