Synthflow AI, the enterprise voice AI platform, today announced the launch of its WhatsApp Business Calls integration. This update enables enterprises to deliver the same speed, consistency, and automation they rely on for phone lines directly inside WhatsApp the world's most widely used messaging platform.

Until now, WhatsApp voice calls have been difficult for businesses to manage at scale. Customers expect instant answers, but teams are limited by staffing, operating hours, and channel fragmentation. Synthflow closes that gap by extending its AI voice agents into WhatsApp, ensuring every call is answered 24/7 with premium reliability, security, and intelligence. Agents resolve issues, book appointments, track orders, send follow-ups, answer FAQs, and escalate when needed.

"Enterprises don't just need another channel they need continuity across every customer touchpoint," said Hakob Astabatsyan, CEO and co-founder of Synthflow. "By bringing our voice AI agents to WhatsApp, we're giving businesses a unified way to deliver consistent, secure, and personalised service on the platform their customers already use every day."

The integration empowers businesses to manage phone and WhatsApp voice conversations within a single workflow, with a unified memory and compliance framework. SOC 2, HIPAA, and GDPR compliance are all built in and the technology connects with over 200 CRMs, CCaaS, and calendar tools to automate end-to-end workflows. This ensures customers receive enterprise-grade service while benefiting from the no-code setup which enables them to go live in weeks, rather than months.

Hakob continued: "Over 1 billion businesses use WhatsApp business and 68% of consumers say WhatsApp the easiest method of contacting a business. There's a clear trend here WhatsApp helps businesses foster a connection with their audience and by integrating AI agents, companies can deliver 24/7 customer service, serving customers in 30+ languages with natural, human-like conversations."

With this launch, Synthflow brings enterprise-grade automation to WhatsApp voice calls, transforming a previously underserved channel into a reliable and scalable extension of the customer experience.

About Synthflow

Synthflow AI is a no-code platform for deploying voice AI agents that automate phone calls across contact center operations and business process outsourcing (BPO) at scale. A G2 Grid Leader for AI Agents, Synthflow helps mid-market and enterprise companies manage routine calls to save teams time and resources without increasing headcount. Backed by Accel and trusted by over 1,000 customers, its growth reflects a broader industry shift toward sophisticated and accessible conversational AI in a global market projected to reach $168.2 billion.

