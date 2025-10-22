Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.9R, Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ('the Company') announces that Angus Gordon Lennox, a non-executive director and chairman of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc with effect from 22 October 2025.

