Bybit Expands Derivatives Suite with XRP, MNT, and DOGE Options Contracts

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its derivatives portfolio with the launch of USDT-margined futures and options contracts for XRP, Mantle (MNT), and Dogecoin (DOGE). This milestone enhances Bybit's lineup of advanced trading products and offers users more flexibility in executing sophisticated strategies across some of the most widely traded digital assets.

The rollout began on October 20, 2025, with the listing of XRP futures, followed by XRP options on October 21. The phased launch continues with Mantle (MNT) and Dogecoin (DOGE) derivatives on October 27, with options contracts for these assets becoming available starting October 28. Following the initial rollout, contracts will be generated on a regular recurring basis, ensuring consistent market access and liquidity.

Bybit's options are designed as European-style and cash-settled instruments, which means they can only be exercised at expiration and settled in USDT. This structure eliminates the need for traders to hold the underlying token, making the products more efficient for risk management and speculative strategies. In addition, the platform supports multiple expiration cycles - including daily, weekly, and monthly contracts - providing market participants with the flexibility to manage short-term positions or longer-term exposures depending on their trading objectives.

As part of its long-term strategy to simplify trading and strengthen liquidity, Bybit has also aligned these new products with its unified settlement conventions. In February 2025, the exchange discontinued the issuance of USDC-settled options and linear-expiry futures, consolidating settlement under USDT to deliver a smoother and more standardized derivatives experience. This approach ensures traders benefit from a consistent framework across all contract types while accessing deeper markets for popular assets such as XRP, MNT, and DOGE.

The inclusion of these tokens also reflects Bybit's commitment to expanding access to high-demand assets. XRP remains one of the most established cryptocurrencies with significant institutional and retail adoption, MNT is a rising ecosystem token gaining momentum in DeFi, and DOGE continues to capture mass-market attention as one of the most traded meme-coins. By bringing these assets into its derivatives suite, Bybit enables traders to diversify portfolios, hedge exposures, and take advantage of emerging opportunities in dynamic market conditions.

Bybit continues to enhance its platform with advanced risk controls, institutional-grade infrastructure, and 24/7 customer support. With these new listings, Bybit strengthens its position as a trusted global derivatives hub for traders at every level.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

