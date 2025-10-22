Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.10.2025 11:06 Uhr
Fira de Barcelona: David Zipper and Jari Kauppila headline the speaker lineup of Tomorrow.Mobility 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth edition of Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress (TMWC), the global event driving a new sustainable and intelligent urban mobility, will gather 200 international experts in Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue from November 4-6. Among them are David Zipper, Senior Fellow at the MIT Mobility Initiative, and Jari Kauppila, Head of the Secretary-General's Office at the International Transport Forum (ITF).

David Zipper and Jari Kauppila, keynote speakers at Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress 2025

Under the theme "Move Better", TMWC, jointly organized by Fira de Barcelona and EIT Urban Mobility, an initiative of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology, a body of the European Union, will feature over 50 sessions addressing topics such as Staying competitive in the race to net-zero, The future of mobility: exploring the next decade of innovations, and Autonomous mobility in public transport.

Urban mobility expert David Zipper will headline the keynote lineup. Zipper, a Senior Fellow at the MIT Mobility Initiative, explores the intersection of transportation policy, technology, and society. He has worked in city government, venture capital, and as an advisor in the smart cities and mobility sectors.

Jari Kauppila, Head of the Secretary-General's Office at the ITF will also participate in the congress. Kauppila oversees the Forum's strategic agenda. Prior to that, Kauppila led research and modelling work at ITF and coordinated international projects on topics such as decarbonization, and road safety and infrastructure investment.

Key insights to reshape mobility
EIT Urban Mobility will also share the insights from two recent studies. The first investigation quantifies the return on investment of bike-sharing schemes across Europe and reveals that these systems deliver significant benefits in emissions reduction, public health improvements, congestion alleviation and urban quality of life. Key findings reveal that one new job is created for every 75 shared bicycles deployed, and that European bike sharing schemes have saved 760,000 commuting hours, equivalent to €30 million in productivity gains.

The second study explores how people's commuting habits are shaped by factors such as status quo bias, loss aversion, or friction costs. Based on the research insights and examples from deploy corporate mobility, the report highlights models and tactics that can incentivize more sustainable behaviour in commute, such as nudges and experimentation, instrumental to overcome psychological barriers and encourage sustainable mobility.

TMWC will be held alongside Smart City Expo World Congress, the leading international summit on smart cities and urban solutions, Tomorrow.Building and Tomorrow.Blue Economy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801476/Fira_de_Barcelona.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg

Fira de Barcelona Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/david-zipper-and-jari-kauppila-headline-the-speaker-lineup-of-tomorrowmobility-2025-302590387.html

