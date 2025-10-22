Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2025 11:10 Uhr
ATFX Meets Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle During London Experience

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2025recently welcomed distinguished clients and partners, for an exclusive four-day visit to London. The event combined cultural exploration, networking, and memorable experiences, reflecting ATFX's commitment to building strong, lasting relationships with global partners.

Guests explored some of London's most iconic landmarks, including the British Museum, the Victoria and Albert Museum, Borough Market, and the London Eye. The itinerary also featured a River Thames lunch cruise, a visit to the Sky Garden, and an elegant Afternoon Tea Bus Tour across the city.

During the visit, attendees gathered at the ATFX ConnectUK Office, where company executives Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX, Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director of ATFX Connect Global, and Siju Daniel, Chief Commercial Officer of ATFX, shared updates on ATFX's strategic vision, technological innovation, and client-focused growth.

The highlight of the trip was an exclusive dinner at Windsor Castle, attended by ATFX executives and guests alongside members of the British Royal Family. During the evening, the group had the honour of meeting Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, further emphasizing ATFX's longstanding eight-year partnership with the Duke of Edinburgh Cupand reaffirming the company's continued dedication to excellence and collaboration.

The London experience reaffirmed ATFX's commitment to building meaningful relationships with clients and partners, combining global reach with a personal touch and celebrating shared success around the world.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 24 locations and holds 9 licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK's FCA, Australia's ASIC, Cyprus' CySEC, the UAE's SCA, Hong Kong's SFC, South Africa's FSCA, Mauritius' FSC, Seychelles' FSA, and Cambodia's SERC. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX delivers exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.

Media Contact:
cs.gm@atfx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e18c3f11-4874-47c3-bc55-bda5510afc4e


