In its latest monthly for pv magazine, the International Solar Energy Society (ISES) explains how pumped-hydro energy storage combined with PV power generation could provide 24/7 power to data centresPumped Hydro Energy Storage (PHES) provides a vastly available, highly mature, lowest-cost, lowest-impact, longest-lifetime solution to dunkelflaute. PHES constitutes 95% of global energy storage. The world has 820,000 PHES sites with a combined storage of 86 million GWh, which is equivalent to the usable storage in 2,000,000,000,000 electric vehicle batteries. PHES and batteries are a complete energy ...

